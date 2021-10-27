Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates Today: 7th mega Covid-19 vaccination drive on Oct 30

Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: Tamil Nadu will conduct the seventh edition of its Covid mass vaccination programme through 50,000 camps across the state on October 30, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said on Tuesday. The health department has conducted six mass vaccination programmes inoculating 1.33 crore people so far.
Separately, in a dramatic video that has emerged, Tamil Nadu forest officials are seen rescuing a woman and her baby perched precariously on rocks as the raging waters of the Anaivari Muttal falls gush by in the Kallavarayan hills, near Salem district’s Attur. The place had been reopened for the public two months ago as part of Covid-19 relaxations.
In other news, the Salem district crime branch has booked former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s personal assistant Mani Marappan for allegedly taking bribes from people by promising them government jobs. The complainant, Tamilselvan, a graduate in mechanical engineering, was allegedly cheated by Marappan in 2019.
Meanwhile, piped water supply will be suspended from 9 am on October 27 to 6 am on October 28 in the areas of Egmore, Purasaiwalkam, Chintharipet, Triplicane, Choolai, Park Town, George Town, Sowcarpet, Vepery and adjoining areas.