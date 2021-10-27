scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates Today: 7th mega Covid-19 vaccination drive on Oct 30

Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates today: Piped water supply will be suspended from 9 am on October 27 to 6 am on October 28 in the areas of Egmore, Purasaiwalkam, Chintharipet, Triplicane, Choolai, Park Town, George Town, Sowcarpet, Vepery and adjoining areas.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
October 27, 2021 9:32:57 am
Chennai: A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary as India crossed the 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine dose milestone, in Chennai, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: Tamil Nadu will conduct the seventh edition of its Covid mass vaccination programme through 50,000 camps across the state on October 30, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said on Tuesday. The health department has conducted six mass vaccination programmes inoculating 1.33 crore people so far.

Separately, in a dramatic video that has emerged, Tamil Nadu forest officials are seen rescuing a woman and her baby perched precariously on rocks as the raging waters of the Anaivari Muttal falls gush by in the Kallavarayan hills, near Salem district’s Attur. The place had been reopened for the public two months ago as part of Covid-19 relaxations.

In other news, the Salem district crime branch has booked former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s personal assistant Mani Marappan for allegedly taking bribes from people by promising them government jobs. The complainant, Tamilselvan, a graduate in mechanical engineering, was allegedly cheated by Marappan in 2019.

Meanwhile, piped water supply will be suspended from 9 am on October 27 to 6 am on October 28 in the areas of Egmore, Purasaiwalkam, Chintharipet, Triplicane, Choolai, Park Town, George Town, Sowcarpet, Vepery and adjoining areas.

TN govt plays down Governor's call for presentation on schemes, depts; no water supply in few areas of Chennai today and tomorrow.

TN govt plays down Governor’s call for presentation on schemes, depts

The DMK government in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday sought to play down a political controversy brewing over an apparent wish of new Governor R N Ravi for a presentation on the government departments and schemes, calling it a “routine exercise”. Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu on Tuesday issued a clarification after a communication from him to heads of departments on October 18, asking them to prepare a presentation for the Governor, stirred a hornet’s nest.

Madras HC issues guidelines to National Medical Council

The Madras High Court on Tuesday issued a set of 12 guidelines to be included in the new regulations that are to be framed under the National Medical Council (NMC) Act, 2019 for effective handling of complaints against medical practitioners. Justice R Mahadevan issued the guidelines while quashing an order dated May 4 this year of the Tamil Nadu Medical Council removing the name of Dr P Basumani, Gastroenterologist, from its medical register for six months.

The order alleged the doctor had fallen short of the integrity and conduct expected out of a medical practitioner, besides violating the trust the public placed in the medical profession.

Edappadi Palaniswami's assistant booked for taking 'bribes'

The Salem district crime branch has booked former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s personal assistant, Mani Marappan, for allegedly taking bribes from people by promising them government jobs. The complainant, Tamilselvan, a graduate in mechanical engineering, was allegedly cheated by Marappan in 2019.

According to the complaint filed on October 25 this year, a copy of which was accessed by The Indian Express, Tamilselvan was introduced to second accused in the case, Selvakumar, through a friend of his father. Selvakumar then introduced Tamilselvan to Marappan. “He was asked to pay Rs 17 lakh as a bribe to secure a government job by the then CM’s personal assistant,” said an official.

