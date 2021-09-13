scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 13, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: TN sees slight increase in infections with 1608 fresh cases, 22 deaths

Tamil Nadu Chennai Latest News Live Updates: As of Sunday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 16,473.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: September 13, 2021 9:53:51 am
Chennai metro, ChennaiPassengers adhere to Covid-19 norms while commuting via metro in Chennai. (Twitter/@cmrlofficial)

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1,608 positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 26,33,839. Among these, Chennai reported 197 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,46,253. The state recorded 22 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 35,168. 20 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1,512 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,82,198.

As of Sunday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 16,473. Till date, 15,37,692 males, 10,96,109 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

Click here for more

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 4,42,21,200 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,55,807 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 295 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 226 are private facilities.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news and updates in Chennai as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, politics, entertainment, weather, culture and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:53 (IST)13 Sep 2021
Medical education aspirant dies of suicide in TN

Hours before he was to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for a third time, a 19-year old youth belonging to a village near Salem, died of suicide on Sunday.

"The boy was found hanging in his house by her mother at about 3.45 AM and the family informed us," a Mettur range police officer told PTI.

Asked if any suicide note was found, he declined to specify but added that he was to appear for the national test for the third time after having failed to clear the test in two previous attempts. 

The body of the boy, Dhanush who belonged to Koozhaiyur village near Mettur was handed over to the family after completion of post mortem at a hospital. A large number of people gathered near his house and his death by suicide led to tense moments in the village, police said. (PTI)

09:32 (IST)13 Sep 2021
TN MBBS aspirant dies by suicide, AIADMK slams govt; CM promises Bill to exempt state from test

Hours before he was to appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for a third time, a 19-year-old youth belonging to a village near here died by suicide on Sunday, fearing the outcome of the test he was to take.

The death led to a blame game with the AIADMK holding the DMK regime responsible and the state government targeting the Centre.

Expressing shock and grief, Chief Minister M K Stalin said that the aspirant, Dhanush, died by suicide as he was dejected that he could not clear the exam despite appearing twice earlier and due to the adverse effects caused by NEET to poor students of urban and rural regions.

Read more

09:28 (IST)13 Sep 2021
TN registers slight increase in cases

Tamil Nadu recorded 1,608 positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 26,33,839. Among these, Chennai reported 197 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,46,253. The state recorded 22 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 35,168. 20 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1,512 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,82,198.

As of Sunday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 16,473. Till date, 15,37,692 males, 10,96,109 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 4,42,21,200 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,55,807 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 295 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 226 are private facilities.

09:28 (IST)13 Sep 2021
Welcome to today’s live blog

Vanakkam Chennai!
Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

Hours before he was to appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for a third time, a 19-year-old youth belonging to a village near here died by suicide on Sunday, fearing the outcome of the test he was to take. The death led to a blame game with the AIADMK holding the DMK regime responsible and the state government targeting the Centre.

READ | TN MBBS aspirant dies by suicide, AIADMK slams govt; CM promises Bill to exempt state from test

The state government-sponsored bandh in Tamil Nadu against the atrocities on Tamils in Sri Lanka was almost total and peaceful, barring a few incidents of stone throwing and obstruction of trains in some parts of the state. Except for some central services like post offices, ports, railways and Indian Airlines flights and some essential services like hospitals, chemists, milk supply and the press, all activity was paralysed in the state. State government offices, banks, shops, hospitals were closed.

READ | September 13, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Tamil Nadu Bandh

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 or 044 25384520 | Citizens can also contact the general helpline 104, the 24-hour helplines 044 29510400 or 29510500 and the 24 x 7 mobile helplines 8754448477 or 9444340496 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | Find the nearest GCC vaccine centre here and book your slots here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

Tamil Nadu Chennai News September 9, 10 Highlights

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd