Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: TN sees slight increase in infections with 1608 fresh cases, 22 deaths

Medical education aspirant dies of suicide in TN

Hours before he was to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for a third time, a 19-year old youth belonging to a village near Salem, died of suicide on Sunday.

"The boy was found hanging in his house by her mother at about 3.45 AM and the family informed us," a Mettur range police officer told PTI.

Asked if any suicide note was found, he declined to specify but added that he was to appear for the national test for the third time after having failed to clear the test in two previous attempts.

The body of the boy, Dhanush who belonged to Koozhaiyur village near Mettur was handed over to the family after completion of post mortem at a hospital. A large number of people gathered near his house and his death by suicide led to tense moments in the village, police said. (PTI)