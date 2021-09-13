Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: TN sees slight increase in infections with 1608 fresh cases, 22 deaths

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1,608 positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 26,33,839. Among these, Chennai reported 197 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,46,253. The state recorded 22 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 35,168. 20 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1,512 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,82,198.
As of Sunday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 16,473. Till date, 15,37,692 males, 10,96,109 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 4,42,21,200 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,55,807 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 295 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 226 are private facilities.
Hours before he was to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for a third time, a 19-year old youth belonging to a village near Salem, died of suicide on Sunday.
"The boy was found hanging in his house by her mother at about 3.45 AM and the family informed us," a Mettur range police officer told PTI.
Asked if any suicide note was found, he declined to specify but added that he was to appear for the national test for the third time after having failed to clear the test in two previous attempts.
The body of the boy, Dhanush who belonged to Koozhaiyur village near Mettur was handed over to the family after completion of post mortem at a hospital. A large number of people gathered near his house and his death by suicide led to tense moments in the village, police said. (PTI)
Hours before he was to appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for a third time, a 19-year-old youth belonging to a village near here died by suicide on Sunday, fearing the outcome of the test he was to take.
The death led to a blame game with the AIADMK holding the DMK regime responsible and the state government targeting the Centre.
Expressing shock and grief, Chief Minister M K Stalin said that the aspirant, Dhanush, died by suicide as he was dejected that he could not clear the exam despite appearing twice earlier and due to the adverse effects caused by NEET to poor students of urban and rural regions.
Read more
Tamil Nadu recorded 1,608 positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 26,33,839. Among these, Chennai reported 197 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,46,253. The state recorded 22 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 35,168. 20 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1,512 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,82,198.
As of Sunday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 16,473. Till date, 15,37,692 males, 10,96,109 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 4,42,21,200 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,55,807 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 295 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 226 are private facilities.
Vanakkam Chennai!
Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.