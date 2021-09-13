Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: AIADMK stages walkout from Tamil Nadu Assembly

Hours before he was to appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for a third time, a 19-year-old youth belonging to a village near here died by suicide on Sunday, fearing the outcome of the test he was to take. The death led to a blame game with the AIADMK holding the DMK regime responsible and the state government targeting the Centre.

The state government-sponsored bandh in Tamil Nadu against the atrocities on Tamils in Sri Lanka was almost total and peaceful, barring a few incidents of stone throwing and obstruction of trains in some parts of the state. Except for some central services like post offices, ports, railways and Indian Airlines flights and some essential services like hospitals, chemists, milk supply and the press, all activity was paralysed in the state. State government offices, banks, shops, hospitals were closed.

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 or 044 25384520 | Citizens can also contact the general helpline 104, the 24-hour helplines 044 29510400 or 29510500 and the 24 x 7 mobile helplines 8754448477 or 9444340496 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | Find the nearest GCC vaccine centre here and book your slots here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

Tamil Nadu Chennai News September 9, 10 Highlights