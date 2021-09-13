scorecardresearch
Monday, September 13, 2021
Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: AIADMK stages walkout from Tamil Nadu Assembly

Tamil Nadu Chennai Latest News Live Updates: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said that they were not provided with an opportunity to discuss NEET aspirant Dhanush's suicide in the Assembly.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: September 13, 2021 1:12:48 pm
Edappadi K Palaniswami, O PanneerselvamEdappadi K Palaniswami (left) with O Panneerselvam. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar, File)

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: The AIAMDK staged a walkout from the Tamil Nadu Assembly session on Monday. The Opposition members were spotted wearing black badges condemning the government. Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said that they were not provided with an opportunity to discuss NEET aspirant Dhanush’s suicide in the Assembly.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin tabled a bill in the Assembly, seeking a permanent exemption from NEET for Tamil Nadu.

TN MBBS aspirant dies by suicide, AIADMK slams govt; CM promises Bill to exempt state from test

Tamil Nadu recorded 1,608 positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 26,33,839. Among these, Chennai reported 197 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,46,253. The state recorded 22 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 35,168. 20 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1,512 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,82,198.

As of Sunday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 16,473. Till date, 15,37,692 males, 10,96,109 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

Catch the latest news and updates in Chennai as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, politics, entertainment, weather, culture and more through the day.

13:12 (IST)13 Sep 2021
Student suicide over NEET echoes in Assembly, CM introduces Bill to exempt TN from test

The death by suicide of a medical aspirant fearing outcome of the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test he was to take, echoed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday, with the main opposition AIADMK targeting the government while Chief Minister M K Stalin introduced a Bill, to dispense with NEET and provide for admission to medical courses based on Class XII marks to ensure social justice.

Stalin introduced the Bill and appealed to all to support it for social justice, indicating that the present initiative would be fully different from what was done before during the AIADMK regime.

The Bill seeks to provide for admission to UG courses in medicine, dentistry, Indian medicine, and homeopathy on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination, (Class XII).

Read more

13:00 (IST)13 Sep 2021
Chennai: Due to metro work, here are year-long traffic diversions from September 14

Owing to Phase II works being carried out by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Arcot Road from Kodambakkam Power House to Arcot Road x 80 Feet Road junction, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions in parts of Chennai for a year, effective September 14, 2021 (Tuesday).

Click here for the list of diversions

12:32 (IST)13 Sep 2021
Over 1.91 lakh vaccines administered during mega vaccine drive in Chennai

A total of 1,91,350 vaccines were administered by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) during the mega vaccination drive which was conducted in Chennai on Sunday.

The drive was a part of the mega vaccination drive by the Tamil Nadu government to vaccinate 12 lakh people in 10,000 camps on Sunday.

11:59 (IST)13 Sep 2021
As Ford takes the exit route from India, dealers urge govt to step in

Days after Ford announced its decision to stop operations in India, employees and dealers of the company have decided to challenge the plan for a complete shutdown.

Leaving only ‘Ford Business Solutions’ operational in the country, Ford India’s decision to cease manufacturing vehicles for sale in India immediately will affect thousands of employees directly and hundreds of others in related sectors, they said.

Reacting to Ford’s move to stop vehicle assembly at its plant in Sanand, Gujarat, by the fourth quarter of 2021 and vehicle and engine manufacturing in Chennai by second quarter of 2022, Vinkesh Gulati of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) told The Sunday Express that the government should immediately step in and force Ford India to continue services for a period that matters to vehicles it has sold.

Read more

11:17 (IST)13 Sep 2021
AIADMK stages walkout from Assembly

The AIAMDK staged a walkout from the Tamil Nadu Assembly session on Monday. The Opposition members were spotted wearing black badges condemning the government. Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said that they were not provided with an opportunity to discuss NEET aspirant Dhanush's suicide in the Assembly.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin tabled a bill in the Assembly, seeking a permanent exemption from NEET for Tamil Nadu.

11:03 (IST)13 Sep 2021
Subramania Bharathi’s important books to be translated to English: Stalin

Asserting that freedom fighter and national poet Subramania Bharathi is very much needed in the present day to establish an egalitarian society, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said that the important books of the firebrand freedom fighter will be translated and published in English.

The state government will also establish a separate section for Bharathi’s books at the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai and the library in Madurai, he said. Speaking at a function got up to commemorate Subramania Bharathi’s death anniversary as ‘Mahakavi Day’ at the poet’s house in Triplicane in Chennai, the Chief Minister said “Bharathi, who zealously wrote in Tamil, is still needed. He is all the more required in the present day context for his communal amity, holding all religions as equal and for daringly voicing against caste and oppression.”

“Hence, his fame and works will never fade even though he is no longer with us,” the Chief Minister said, launching Bharathi’s centenary celebrations.

Read more

10:35 (IST)13 Sep 2021
September 13, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Tamil Nadu Bandh

The state government-sponsored bandh in Tamil Nadu against the atrocities on Tamils in Sri Lanka was almost total and peaceful, barring a few incidents of stone throwing and obstruction of trains in some parts of the state. 

Except for some central services like post offices, ports, railways and Indian Airlines flights and some essential services like hospitals, chemists, milk supply and the press, all activity was paralysed in the state. State government offices, banks, shops, hospitals were closed. The roads wore a deserted look, except for a few private cars and taxis. A skeleton suburban service was, however, maintained. 

Chief Minister M G Ramachandran in a statement thanked the people and parties in the state for making the bandh a success.

Read more

10:34 (IST)13 Sep 2021
Power to be suspended in parts of Chennai today

Tangedco has announced a power cut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work.

Here are the affected areas:

Tambaram

  • Radha Nagar: Naidu Shop Road, Radha Nagar Main Road, Venkateswara Street and Thandapani Street
  • Sithalapakkam: TNHB Colony, Vijayapuram and Mambakkam Main Road
  • Kadapperi: Chitlapakkam 2nd and 3rd Main Road, Natarajan Street, Iyyappa Street, SBI Colony and nearby areas

Read more

09:53 (IST)13 Sep 2021
Medical education aspirant dies of suicide in TN

Hours before he was to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for a third time, a 19-year old youth belonging to a village near Salem, died of suicide on Sunday.

"The boy was found hanging in his house by her mother at about 3.45 AM and the family informed us," a Mettur range police officer told PTI.

Asked if any suicide note was found, he declined to specify but added that he was to appear for the national test for the third time after having failed to clear the test in two previous attempts. 

The body of the boy, Dhanush who belonged to Koozhaiyur village near Mettur was handed over to the family after completion of post mortem at a hospital. A large number of people gathered near his house and his death by suicide led to tense moments in the village, police said. (PTI)

09:32 (IST)13 Sep 2021
TN MBBS aspirant dies by suicide, AIADMK slams govt; CM promises Bill to exempt state from test

Hours before he was to appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for a third time, a 19-year-old youth belonging to a village near here died by suicide on Sunday, fearing the outcome of the test he was to take.

The death led to a blame game with the AIADMK holding the DMK regime responsible and the state government targeting the Centre.

Expressing shock and grief, Chief Minister M K Stalin said that the aspirant, Dhanush, died by suicide as he was dejected that he could not clear the exam despite appearing twice earlier and due to the adverse effects caused by NEET to poor students of urban and rural regions.

Read more

09:28 (IST)13 Sep 2021
TN registers slight increase in cases

Tamil Nadu recorded 1,608 positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 26,33,839. Among these, Chennai reported 197 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,46,253. The state recorded 22 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 35,168. 20 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1,512 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,82,198.

As of Sunday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 16,473. Till date, 15,37,692 males, 10,96,109 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 4,42,21,200 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,55,807 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 295 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 226 are private facilities.

09:28 (IST)13 Sep 2021
Welcome to today’s live blog

Vanakkam Chennai!
Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

Hours before he was to appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for a third time, a 19-year-old youth belonging to a village near here died by suicide on Sunday, fearing the outcome of the test he was to take. The death led to a blame game with the AIADMK holding the DMK regime responsible and the state government targeting the Centre.

TN MBBS aspirant dies by suicide, AIADMK slams govt; CM promises Bill to exempt state from test

The state government-sponsored bandh in Tamil Nadu against the atrocities on Tamils in Sri Lanka was almost total and peaceful, barring a few incidents of stone throwing and obstruction of trains in some parts of the state. Except for some central services like post offices, ports, railways and Indian Airlines flights and some essential services like hospitals, chemists, milk supply and the press, all activity was paralysed in the state. State government offices, banks, shops, hospitals were closed.

September 13, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Tamil Nadu Bandh

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 or 044 25384520 | Citizens can also contact the general helpline 104, the 24-hour helplines 044 29510400 or 044 29510500 and the 24 x 7 mobile helplines 8754448477 or 9444340496 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | Find the nearest GCC vaccine centre here and book your slots here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

Tamil Nadu Chennai News September 9, 10 Highlights

