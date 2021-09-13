Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: AIADMK stages walkout from Tamil Nadu Assembly

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: The AIAMDK staged a walkout from the Tamil Nadu Assembly session on Monday. The Opposition members were spotted wearing black badges condemning the government. Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said that they were not provided with an opportunity to discuss NEET aspirant Dhanush’s suicide in the Assembly.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin tabled a bill in the Assembly, seeking a permanent exemption from NEET for Tamil Nadu.
Tamil Nadu recorded 1,608 positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 26,33,839. Among these, Chennai reported 197 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,46,253. The state recorded 22 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 35,168. 20 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1,512 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,82,198.
As of Sunday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 16,473. Till date, 15,37,692 males, 10,96,109 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
The death by suicide of a medical aspirant fearing outcome of the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test he was to take, echoed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday, with the main opposition AIADMK targeting the government while Chief Minister M K Stalin introduced a Bill, to dispense with NEET and provide for admission to medical courses based on Class XII marks to ensure social justice.
Stalin introduced the Bill and appealed to all to support it for social justice, indicating that the present initiative would be fully different from what was done before during the AIADMK regime.
The Bill seeks to provide for admission to UG courses in medicine, dentistry, Indian medicine, and homeopathy on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination, (Class XII).
Read more
Owing to Phase II works being carried out by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Arcot Road from Kodambakkam Power House to Arcot Road x 80 Feet Road junction, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions in parts of Chennai for a year, effective September 14, 2021 (Tuesday).
Click here for the list of diversions
A total of 1,91,350 vaccines were administered by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) during the mega vaccination drive which was conducted in Chennai on Sunday.
The drive was a part of the mega vaccination drive by the Tamil Nadu government to vaccinate 12 lakh people in 10,000 camps on Sunday.
Days after Ford announced its decision to stop operations in India, employees and dealers of the company have decided to challenge the plan for a complete shutdown.
Leaving only ‘Ford Business Solutions’ operational in the country, Ford India’s decision to cease manufacturing vehicles for sale in India immediately will affect thousands of employees directly and hundreds of others in related sectors, they said.
Reacting to Ford’s move to stop vehicle assembly at its plant in Sanand, Gujarat, by the fourth quarter of 2021 and vehicle and engine manufacturing in Chennai by second quarter of 2022, Vinkesh Gulati of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) told The Sunday Express that the government should immediately step in and force Ford India to continue services for a period that matters to vehicles it has sold.
Read more
The AIAMDK staged a walkout from the Tamil Nadu Assembly session on Monday. The Opposition members were spotted wearing black badges condemning the government. Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said that they were not provided with an opportunity to discuss NEET aspirant Dhanush's suicide in the Assembly.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin tabled a bill in the Assembly, seeking a permanent exemption from NEET for Tamil Nadu.
Asserting that freedom fighter and national poet Subramania Bharathi is very much needed in the present day to establish an egalitarian society, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said that the important books of the firebrand freedom fighter will be translated and published in English.
The state government will also establish a separate section for Bharathi’s books at the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai and the library in Madurai, he said. Speaking at a function got up to commemorate Subramania Bharathi’s death anniversary as ‘Mahakavi Day’ at the poet’s house in Triplicane in Chennai, the Chief Minister said “Bharathi, who zealously wrote in Tamil, is still needed. He is all the more required in the present day context for his communal amity, holding all religions as equal and for daringly voicing against caste and oppression.”
“Hence, his fame and works will never fade even though he is no longer with us,” the Chief Minister said, launching Bharathi’s centenary celebrations.
Read more
The state government-sponsored bandh in Tamil Nadu against the atrocities on Tamils in Sri Lanka was almost total and peaceful, barring a few incidents of stone throwing and obstruction of trains in some parts of the state.
Except for some central services like post offices, ports, railways and Indian Airlines flights and some essential services like hospitals, chemists, milk supply and the press, all activity was paralysed in the state. State government offices, banks, shops, hospitals were closed. The roads wore a deserted look, except for a few private cars and taxis. A skeleton suburban service was, however, maintained.
Chief Minister M G Ramachandran in a statement thanked the people and parties in the state for making the bandh a success.
Read more
Tangedco has announced a power cut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
Tambaram
Read more
Hours before he was to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for a third time, a 19-year old youth belonging to a village near Salem, died of suicide on Sunday.
"The boy was found hanging in his house by her mother at about 3.45 AM and the family informed us," a Mettur range police officer told PTI.
Asked if any suicide note was found, he declined to specify but added that he was to appear for the national test for the third time after having failed to clear the test in two previous attempts.
The body of the boy, Dhanush who belonged to Koozhaiyur village near Mettur was handed over to the family after completion of post mortem at a hospital. A large number of people gathered near his house and his death by suicide led to tense moments in the village, police said. (PTI)
Hours before he was to appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for a third time, a 19-year-old youth belonging to a village near here died by suicide on Sunday, fearing the outcome of the test he was to take.
The death led to a blame game with the AIADMK holding the DMK regime responsible and the state government targeting the Centre.
Expressing shock and grief, Chief Minister M K Stalin said that the aspirant, Dhanush, died by suicide as he was dejected that he could not clear the exam despite appearing twice earlier and due to the adverse effects caused by NEET to poor students of urban and rural regions.
Read more
Tamil Nadu recorded 1,608 positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 26,33,839. Among these, Chennai reported 197 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,46,253. The state recorded 22 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 35,168. 20 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1,512 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,82,198.
As of Sunday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 16,473. Till date, 15,37,692 males, 10,96,109 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 4,42,21,200 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,55,807 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 295 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 226 are private facilities.
Vanakkam Chennai!
Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.