scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Chennai Live News: City reports 8,305 new Covid cases; rejected R-Day tableau to be showcased during state celebrations, says Stalin

🔴 Tamil Nadu Omicron Coronavirus Cases, Tamil Nadu Sunday Lockdown, Chennai Omicron Covid-19 Cases Today News Highlights, Chennai Travel Guidelines, 19 January: Chennai continued to lead the districts with as many as 8,305 new Covid-19 cases. Whereas Coimbatore notched up 2,228 cases.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
January 19, 2022 9:30:17 am
Police personnel verify documents of commuters during full lockdown imposed by Tamil Nadu government to curb the spread of COVID-19, near Marina beach in Chennai, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/ R Senthil Kumar)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News:  Tamil Nadu reported 23,888 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 29,87,254. With 29 casualties, the toll reached 37,038. As many as 15,036 people got discharged in the past 24 hours. The positive cases included 23 returnees from other states and countries. As per official data, the overall positivity rate stood at 16.87 per cent. Chennai continued to lead the districts with as many as 8,305 new Covid-19 cases. Whereas Coimbatore notched up 2,228 cases.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu’s tableau featuring contributions of freedom fighters from the state in the independence movement, which was rejected by the Centre would be showcased in the state’s Republic Day celebrations, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Tuesday. Also, arrangements would be made to organise photo exhibitions in key cities of the country, taking forward an expo held in Chennai recently by the state government to showcase Tamil Nadu’s role in the freedom struggle, the Chief Minister said.

More from Chennai

In other news, After the state BJP unit raised a complaint with Zee Tamil broadcast channel over a satirical children’s show for certain critical remarks about policies and reforms executed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued a notice to Zee Entertainment Enterprises, seeking its response to the complaint.

Live Blog

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Case Today Live News: City reports 8,305 new Covid cases; rejected R-Day tableau to be showcased during state celebrations, says Stalin; Traffic diversions announced ahead of Republic Day celebrations; Follow live updates here

Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Top News Stories from January 18:

Madurai: Bull-tamers attempt to subdue a charging bull during 'Alanganallur Jallikattu', in Madurai, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Ahead of the urban local body polls, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday reserved the mayor post in Chennai and Tambaram corporations scheduled caste (SC) women. It also reserved the mayor post in Avadi corporation for SC (general). Mayor posts in nine other corporations — Cuddalore, Dindigul, Vellore, Karur, Sivakasi, Kancheepuram, Madurai, Coimbatore, and Erode — have been reserved for women (general).

The Tamil Nadu government has also reserved the post of chairperson of 10 municipalities to SC (general), 10 municipalities to SC (women), 58 others to women (general).

READ | Tamil Nadu: Mayor post in Chennai, Tambaram reserved for SC women

Madurai MP Su Venkatesan has written to Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Singh Thakur, asking him to advise public broadcaster Prasar Bharati to withdraw the knowledge of Hindi as a desirable qualification for those seeking to be recruited to Doordharshan Kendra and AIR in Tamil Nadu. He also sought a clarification regarding reservation in the recruitment.

READ | Drop knowledge of Hindi as ‘criterion’ for Prasar Bharati recruitment in TN: Madurai MP

A leopardess and a lion died in a cage at the zoo in Chennai due to health issues and the deaths occurred after veterinarians had taken samples from the animals to detect if they were infected by coronavirus, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The leopardess named Jaya and aged 18, died due to difficulty in breathing while the five-year-old lion Vishnu died of esophageal problems, a senior zoo official told PTI. Arignar Anna Zoological Park, popularly known as the Vandalur Zoo is located in the city’s southern suburb.

READ | Chennai: Leopardess, lion die in cage at Vandalur zoo

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd