Chennai Live News: City reports 8,305 new Covid cases; rejected R-Day tableau to be showcased during state celebrations, says Stalin

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News: Tamil Nadu reported 23,888 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 29,87,254. With 29 casualties, the toll reached 37,038. As many as 15,036 people got discharged in the past 24 hours. The positive cases included 23 returnees from other states and countries. As per official data, the overall positivity rate stood at 16.87 per cent. Chennai continued to lead the districts with as many as 8,305 new Covid-19 cases. Whereas Coimbatore notched up 2,228 cases.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu’s tableau featuring contributions of freedom fighters from the state in the independence movement, which was rejected by the Centre would be showcased in the state’s Republic Day celebrations, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Tuesday. Also, arrangements would be made to organise photo exhibitions in key cities of the country, taking forward an expo held in Chennai recently by the state government to showcase Tamil Nadu’s role in the freedom struggle, the Chief Minister said.
In other news, After the state BJP unit raised a complaint with Zee Tamil broadcast channel over a satirical children’s show for certain critical remarks about policies and reforms executed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued a notice to Zee Entertainment Enterprises, seeking its response to the complaint.