Chennai Live News: City reports 8,305 new Covid cases; rejected R-Day tableau to be showcased during state celebrations, says Stalin

Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Top News Stories from January 18:

Madurai: Bull-tamers attempt to subdue a charging bull during 'Alanganallur Jallikattu', in Madurai, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Ahead of the urban local body polls, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday reserved the mayor post in Chennai and Tambaram corporations scheduled caste (SC) women. It also reserved the mayor post in Avadi corporation for SC (general). Mayor posts in nine other corporations — Cuddalore, Dindigul, Vellore, Karur, Sivakasi, Kancheepuram, Madurai, Coimbatore, and Erode — have been reserved for women (general).

The Tamil Nadu government has also reserved the post of chairperson of 10 municipalities to SC (general), 10 municipalities to SC (women), 58 others to women (general).

Madurai MP Su Venkatesan has written to Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Singh Thakur, asking him to advise public broadcaster Prasar Bharati to withdraw the knowledge of Hindi as a desirable qualification for those seeking to be recruited to Doordharshan Kendra and AIR in Tamil Nadu. He also sought a clarification regarding reservation in the recruitment.

A leopardess and a lion died in a cage at the zoo in Chennai due to health issues and the deaths occurred after veterinarians had taken samples from the animals to detect if they were infected by coronavirus, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The leopardess named Jaya and aged 18, died due to difficulty in breathing while the five-year-old lion Vishnu died of esophageal problems, a senior zoo official told PTI. Arignar Anna Zoological Park, popularly known as the Vandalur Zoo is located in the city’s southern suburb.