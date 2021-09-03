Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: Southern Railway announces further relaxations for travel in suburban trains

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: The Southern Railway on Thursday announced further relaxations of restrictions for travelling public in the suburban trains, with immediate effect. All types of tickets will be issued to all category of travelling public including students, an official release said.
“The general male category that was earlier restricted to travel during peak hours (7 am to 9.30 am and 4.30 pm to 7 pm) is now permitted to travel if they produce a two-dose Covid vaccination certificate along with any ID card to prove their identity at the time of purchasing tickets. They will be issued with all tickets (single/return), including season tickets,” it said.
Moreover, for male passengers, excluding students, without authorisation letter/ID card from their workplace and who do not produce the two doses vaccination certificate, the restriction to travel during peak hours will continue.
During non-peak hours they will be issued single journey tickets only, the release added. (PTI)
Tangedco has announced a power cut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
Tambaram:
Taramani: Parts of OMR, Church Main Road, Kurinji Nagar, Church Road, CBI Colony, MGR Road and Apollo Hospitals
Thoraipakkam: Sakthi Garden, Madha Koil Street, OMR, Bridhavan Garden, Prabanjan Apartments and surrounding areas
Adyar:
Tamil Nadu recorded 1,562 positive cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 26,17,943. Among these, Chennai reported 166 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,44,489.
The state recorded 20 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 34,961. A total of 1,684 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,66,504.
As of Thursday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 16,478.
Vanakkam Chennai!
Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.