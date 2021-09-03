scorecardresearch
Friday, September 03, 2021
Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: Southern Railway announces further relaxations for travel in suburban trains

Tamil Nadu Chennai Latest News Live Updates: The general male category that was earlier restricted to travel during peak hours (7 am to 9.30 am and 4.30 pm to 7 pm) is now permitted to travel if they produce a two-dose Covid vaccination certificate along with any ID card to prove their identity at the time of purchasing tickets.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: September 3, 2021 9:22:41 am
Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Trains, Railway StationPassengers queue up to buy tickets at a suburban station in Chennai. Express Photo: Srinivas K

 Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: The Southern Railway on Thursday announced further relaxations of restrictions for travelling public in the suburban trains, with immediate effect. All types of tickets will be issued to all category of travelling public including students, an official release said.

“The general male category that was earlier restricted to travel during peak hours (7 am to 9.30 am and 4.30 pm to 7 pm) is now permitted to travel if they produce a two-dose Covid vaccination certificate along with any ID card to prove their identity at the time of purchasing tickets. They will be issued with all tickets (single/return), including season tickets,” it said.

Moreover, for male passengers, excluding students, without authorisation letter/ID card from their workplace and who do not produce the two doses vaccination certificate, the restriction to travel during peak hours will continue.

Click here for more

During non-peak hours they will be issued single journey tickets only, the release added. (PTI)

Live Blog

Catch the latest news and updates in Chennai as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, politics, entertainment, weather, culture and more through the day.

09:22 (IST)03 Sep 2021
Power to be suspended in parts of Chennai today

Tangedco has announced a power cut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work.

Here are the affected areas:

Tambaram:

  • Kovilambakkam: Veeramani Nagar, Manikandan Nagar, Rose Nagar, Balamurugan Nagar, Rani Mahal and MGR Nagar 
  • Rajakilpakkam: Venugopal Street, Anna Street, Bharathiyar Street, Velachery Main Road, Metha Nagar, Sriram Nagar, Annai Indira Nagar and Ganesh Nagar 
  • Radha Nagar: Shanthi Nagar 1st and 2nd Streets, College Road, Lakshmi Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Nagar and surrounding areas 

Taramani: Parts of OMR, Church Main Road, Kurinji Nagar, Church Road, CBI Colony, MGR Road and Apollo Hospitals 

Thoraipakkam: Sakthi Garden, Madha Koil Street, OMR, Bridhavan Garden, Prabanjan Apartments and surrounding areas

Adyar: 

  • Gandhi Nagar: South Lock Street, Angalammankoil Street, Pondy Street, Naidu Street, Thulukkantha Amman Street, New Street and Ponniyamman Koil Street
  • Enjambakkam: Sparkling Sand Avenue, L G Avenue, Spring Garden 1st and 2nd Streets, Parts of ECR, Copper Beach Road and surrounding areas

Read more

09:18 (IST)03 Sep 2021
TN reports 1562 fresh cases, 20 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 1,562 positive cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 26,17,943. Among these, Chennai reported 166 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,44,489.

The state recorded 20 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 34,961. A total of 1,684 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,66,504.

As of Thursday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 16,478.

09:13 (IST)03 Sep 2021
09:13 (IST)03 Sep 2021
Welcome to today’s live blog

Vanakkam Chennai!
Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

A month after clearing the implementation of 10.5 per cent reservation for the Vanniyar community in admissions and government jobs, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday announced construction of a memorial in Villupuram for those killed in police firing during an agitation to demand separate quota for the community in 1987. In his statement, Stalin said it was a promise he made during the Vikravandi by-election of 2019. The government will be spending Rs 4 crore for the memorial construction.

READ | Stalin: Memorial to be built for those killed in ’87 Vanniyar quota stir

The Tamil Nadu government has proposed a plan to develop a business and entertainment centre commercial complex on a 25-acre land at Foreshore Estate in Pattinampakkam, Chennai, Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy said on Wednesday. Muthusamy said the complex would become a landmark in the city, similar to how the LIC building had its own identity. “Previously, the LIC building was the identity of Chennai. It used to be shown in films and was a tourist attraction. We are planning to make this complex the new identity of Chennai,” he said.

READ | Tamil Nadu government to build commercial complex in Chennai

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 or 044 25384520 | Citizens can also contact the general helpline 104, the 24-hour helplines 044 29510400 or 29510500 and the 24 x 7 mobile helplines 8754448477 or 9444340496 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | Find the nearest GCC vaccine centre here and book your slots here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

Tamil Nadu Chennai News September 1, 2 Highlights

