Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: Southern Railway announces further relaxations for travel in suburban trains

Passengers queue up to buy tickets at a suburban station in Chennai. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: The Southern Railway on Thursday announced further relaxations of restrictions for travelling public in the suburban trains, with immediate effect. All types of tickets will be issued to all category of travelling public including students, an official release said.

“The general male category that was earlier restricted to travel during peak hours (7 am to 9.30 am and 4.30 pm to 7 pm) is now permitted to travel if they produce a two-dose Covid vaccination certificate along with any ID card to prove their identity at the time of purchasing tickets. They will be issued with all tickets (single/return), including season tickets,” it said.

Moreover, for male passengers, excluding students, without authorisation letter/ID card from their workplace and who do not produce the two doses vaccination certificate, the restriction to travel during peak hours will continue.

During non-peak hours they will be issued single journey tickets only, the release added. (PTI)