Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: Southern Railway announces further relaxations for travel in suburban trains

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: The Southern Railway on Thursday announced further relaxations of restrictions for travelling public in the suburban trains, with immediate effect. All types of tickets will be issued to all category of travelling public including students, an official release said.
“The general male category that was earlier restricted to travel during peak hours (7 am to 9.30 am and 4.30 pm to 7 pm) is now permitted to travel if they produce a two-dose Covid vaccination certificate along with any ID card to prove their identity at the time of purchasing tickets. They will be issued with all tickets (single/return), including season tickets,” it said.
Moreover, for male passengers, excluding students, without authorisation letter/ID card from their workplace and who do not produce the two doses vaccination certificate, the restriction to travel during peak hours will continue.
During non-peak hours they will be issued single journey tickets only, the release added. (PTI)
The Madras High Court has declared Sellappapa, the wife of late Pulavar Keeran, as the sole owner of the copyright of her husband’s literary works.
Justice R Subramanian made the declaration, while allowing a civil suit from Keeran’s wife on Wednesday.
Rejecting the claims of S Vijayaraghavan, proprietor of Vani Recording Company, the defendant in the case, the judge pointed out that there is no evidence to show that the recordings were made by Pulavar Keeran under any contract of service or during the course of his employment with the firm.
An official committee has suggested enactment of a law by the state to provide for admission to professional degrees like medicine on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying exam, the Tamil Nadu government said on Thursday in the Assembly.
The President’s assent should be received for the proposed Bill following passage in the House, which would ensure social justice and this also indicated the need for elimination of NEET, the government said.
A policy note (2021-22) tabled by Health Minister Ma Subramanian in the Assembly for his department said, this initiative would ensure social justice and protect all vulnerable student communities from being discriminated in admission to medical education programmes.
Privatisation of Public Sector Undertakings is not in national interest and the Tamil Nadu government would oppose the Centre's bid to privatise PSUs which are public assets, Chief Minister M K Stalin informed the State Assembly on Thursday.
The PSUs of India are public assets that are designed to nurture economic growth and provide job opportunities and these are also the bedrock of small and micro enterprises, Stalin said. "It is our view that selling or leasing PSUs are not in national interest," he said.
The public sector units functioned considering larger public good and welfare and an objective of profit alone is not the goal of such enterprises, he added. Hence, the Chief Minister said he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express his government's opposition to the union government following a trend towards privatisation of PSUs, he said.
Prime Minister Modi had months ago said that the "government has no business to be in business." Barring four strategic areas, the Centre had said that it was for privatisation of PSUs in all the other sectors. (PTI)
The Madras High Court has directed the State government to permit native breeds alone to participate in the bull-taming sport of Jallikattu.
Imported/hybrid/cross bulls should not be allowed in the events, a division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran (since retired) and P Velmurugan said in a recent order.
On artificial insemination of cattle, the court said it would amount to meting out cruelty to the animals. The bench was passing orders on a PIL from city resident E Seshan, praying for a direction to this effect.
Utilising the 15th Finance Commission fund of Rs 4,280 crore, block-level hospitals and urban hospitals will be upgraded in the next five years. Equipment will be provided to primary health centres, urban primary health centres and health sub centres and these centres will be upgraded as health and wellness centres, said Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian in the assembly Thursday.
“The Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam Programme will be extended to all village and town panchayats, municipalities and corporations in the state at a total cost of Rs 258 crore,” said Subramanian during a debate on demands for grants for his department.
Subramanian said, as announced in the Budget speech, in a first in the country, a separate Siddha Medical University would be set up near Chennai for all Indian Systems of Medicines. He added, “Siddha Geriatric Health and Wellness Centres will be established in 100 block primary health centres at a cost of Rs 3.25 crore at the rate of Rs 3.25 lakh per centre.”
Hindu Munnani Tamil Nadu president Kadeshwara Subramaniam said that Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated as usual, as planned earlier and condemned the state government's decision to impose restrictions on public celebrations of Vinayaka Chathurthi citing COVID-19.
Subaramaniam said in Tiruppur that Munnani workers organised prayers in front of temples across Tamil Nadu Thursday seeking blessings for the conduct of the festival. He demanded that Government immediately should talk to the Munnani and withdraw the curbs.
The future course of action will be decided in a few days, he added.
Munnani workers organised prayers in front of temples at more than 200 places in Tirupur and Coimbatore districts. (PTI)
A pastor and Chairman of St Pauls College of Arts and Science in Coimbatore was arrested on Thursday on a complaint from the Hindu Munnani that he was trying to fan communal tension, police said.
The pastor V David allegedly made some remarks in the context of the Vinayaka Chathurthi processions, sources said, adding he has been remanded to 14 days judicial custody and lodged in the Central jail. (PTI)
A total of 200 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 100 arrivals and 100 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
Aimed at preventing fraud, forgery and impersonation in registration of immovable properties, a Bill was adopted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday that provides for refusal to register a forged document, cancelling it and a maximum of three year imprisonment for violations by officials.
According to the State Amendment Bill to the Registration Act, 1908, (a Central legislation), a registering officer shall refuse to register a forged document.
Certain other document types including those related to transactions that are prohibited by any Central or State Act shall also be refused to be registered.
As part of efforts to inoculate all citizens in Nilgiris district, authorities have made it compulsory for those who want to buy liquor in state-run TASMAC outlets to produce vaccination certificates to show that they have taken two doses against Covid-19.
This step was part of the drive to vaccinate the residents, Collector Innocent Divya said on Thursday.
Stating that almost 97 per cent of the population in the district was administered vaccine doses, either first or second, she told reporters that the administration wanted all the citizens to take the second jab also and decided on such a step to reach the target.
Aadhaar cards are also required to be submitted along with the vaccination certificates to purchase liquor at the TASMAC outlets. (PTI)
A month after clearing the implementation of 10.5 per cent reservation for the Vanniyar community in admissions and government jobs, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday announced construction of a memorial in Villupuram for those killed in police firing during an agitation to demand separate quota for the community in 1987.
In his statement, Stalin said it was a promise he made during the Vikravandi by-election of 2019. The government will be spending Rs 4 crore for the memorial construction.
S Ramadoss, founder of the PMK, which is an AIADMK-BJP ally and has the backing of the Vanniyar community in northern Tamil Nadu, welcomed Stalin’s announcement. He termed the 1987 movement as a major struggle for social justice in India. The latest decision of the government was a recognition for those who sacrificed their lives, he said.
Tangedco has announced a power cut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
Tambaram:
Taramani: Parts of OMR, Church Main Road, Kurinji Nagar, Church Road, CBI Colony, MGR Road and Apollo Hospitals
Thoraipakkam: Sakthi Garden, Madha Koil Street, OMR, Bridhavan Garden, Prabanjan Apartments and surrounding areas
Adyar:
Tamil Nadu recorded 1,562 positive cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 26,17,943. Among these, Chennai reported 166 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,44,489.
The state recorded 20 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 34,961. A total of 1,684 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,66,504.
As of Thursday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 16,478.
