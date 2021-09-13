Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: TN Assembly adopts Bill to exempt state from NEET, BJP stages walkout

CM M K Stalin had on Sunday targeted the Centre for being "obstinate" on the matter and assured passing a Bill in the Assembly on September 13 to "permanently exempt" Tamil Nadu from the ambit of NEET. (File photo)

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday adopted a Bill to dispense with the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) and provide for admission to medical courses based on Class XII marks to ensure social justice, as the death by suicide of a medical aspirant fearing the outcome of the test he was to take echoed in the House with the main opposition AIADMK targeting the government over the incident.

Chief Minister M K Stalin introduced the Bill and all parties, including the main opposition AIADMK and its ally PMK, besides others like Congress, supported the Bill, which seeks to provide for admission to UG courses in medicine, dentistry, Indian medicine and homeopathy on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination (Class XII exmans). The opposition BJP staged a walkout, protesting against the government move.

Earlier, as soon as the House convened, Leader of the Opposition K Palaniswami referred to the death by suicide of 19-year old Dhanush in his native Salem district on Sunday and targeted the government on the matter. He said that though the DMK had promised “cancelling” NEET, it was not done and several students had not prepared well. Some of his remarks were expunged by Speaker M Appavu. Palaniswami sought a job for a person from the family, besides cash assistance.

Condoling Dhanush’s death, Stalin had on Sunday said, “Our legal struggle against NEET starts now after taking over the reins of the government. The state government has the responsibility and duty to build a good future for students and realising this, “our struggle will continue till the Union government rescinds NEET.”