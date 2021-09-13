Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: TN Assembly adopts Bill to exempt state from NEET, BJP stages walkout

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday adopted a Bill to dispense with the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) and provide for admission to medical courses based on Class XII marks to ensure social justice, as the death by suicide of a medical aspirant fearing the outcome of the test he was to take echoed in the House with the main opposition AIADMK targeting the government over the incident.
Chief Minister M K Stalin introduced the Bill and all parties, including the main opposition AIADMK and its ally PMK, besides others like Congress, supported the Bill, which seeks to provide for admission to UG courses in medicine, dentistry, Indian medicine and homeopathy on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination (Class XII exmans). The opposition BJP staged a walkout, protesting against the government move.
Earlier, as soon as the House convened, Leader of the Opposition K Palaniswami referred to the death by suicide of 19-year old Dhanush in his native Salem district on Sunday and targeted the government on the matter. He said that though the DMK had promised “cancelling” NEET, it was not done and several students had not prepared well. Some of his remarks were expunged by Speaker M Appavu. Palaniswami sought a job for a person from the family, besides cash assistance.
Condoling Dhanush’s death, Stalin had on Sunday said, “Our legal struggle against NEET starts now after taking over the reins of the government. The state government has the responsibility and duty to build a good future for students and realising this, “our struggle will continue till the Union government rescinds NEET.”
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said after careful consideration of the recommendation of the high-level committee, with a view to ensure social justice, the state government has decided that the admission to undergraduate courses in Medicine, Dentistry, Indian Medicine, and Homeopathy in the state would be based only on the marks obtained in the Class XII examination.
He added that the committee in its findings has reported that NEET clearly undermined the diverse societal representation in MBBS and higher medical studies, favouring mainly the affordable and affluent segment of the society while equally thwarting the dream of pursuing the medical examination by the underprivileged social groups. He said the most affected among those social groups were students of Tamil medium, having rural backgrounds of government schools, those having parental income of less than 2.5 lakh income per annum and the socially depressed and disadvantaged groups like MBC, SC and ST.
An eight-year-old boy drowned in the Bhavani River while their parents were washing clothes there, police said on Monday.
The boy was the son of a painter. He, his wife, two daughters and the boy went to the river in Kallipatti to wash their clothes on Sunday. Both the husband and wife were washing the clothes and their daughters sitting on the river bank were watching their parents, the police said.
The boy was taking a bath in the waters. Later, he got pulled under by a current and got washed away. His parents raised an alarm. Soon, the Fire and Rescue Service personnel were informed and body of the boy was recovered after a two-hour-long search, the police said. (PTI)
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a man from Tamil Nadu for allegedly cheating a Chinchwad woman to the tune of Rs 11 lakh and entering into a “false marriage” by signing fake documents.
The police have identified the accused as Premraj Thevraj, a resident of Chennai. An FIR was registered at the Nigdi police station on Sunday.
As per a press release issued on Monday, the woman met the man through a matrimony site last year. He said he would marry her and after phone conversations for about three months, he sought financial help from her. The police said the accused got Rs 11,04,500 from the complainant.
A total of 45,85,433 people have been vaccinated in Chennai till date, with 1,91,350 people inoculated on Sunday alone, according to the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).
Among these, 34,30,374 people have been administered Covishield, with 23,96,864 people having taken the first dose and 10,33,510 people having taken the second dose.
A total of 11,55,059 people have been administered Covaxin, with 6,94,149 people having taken the first dose and 4,60,910 people having taken the second dose.
Tamil Nadu on Sunday vaccinated 28.9 lakh people as part of its mega inoculation drive. The took place around 40,000 camps across the state that started from 7 am and ended at 7 pm. The state has been able to vaccinate 4,03,13,112 people to date.
State Minister for Health Ma Subramanian said at least 66 per cent of the total population have been administered at least one dose of a vaccine. He added that they will inform the Union Health Minister about the mega vaccination drive and request him to allocate more vaccines for Tamil Nadu.
"This is a victory for Tamil Nadu. People in large numbers gathered at all the vaccination camps. We hope to conduct such drives frequently,” the minister said. In many districts, people were given cash rewards and prizes for getting vaccinated.
Hailing Tamil as the “Language of Gods,” the Madras High Court has said temple consecrations across the country should be done reciting Tamil hymns composed by saints like Azhwars and Nayanmars, besides others like Arunagirinathar.
A bench of Justice N Kirubakaran, since retired, and Justice B Pugalendhi, in a recent order also said that in our country “it is made to believe that Sanskrit alone is Gods’ language.”
In various countries and religions, different types of beliefs were in existence and the places of worship also change according to the culture and religion.
Petrol and diesel prices remained steady across the country for the eighth consecutive day on Monday, September 13, 2021. The prices of the key auto fuels were last revised on September 5 when petrol and diesel prices were cut by 15 paise per litre each in the national capital.
In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs. 98,96 per litre and diesel costs Rs. 93.26 per litre.
Owing to Phase II works being carried out by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Arcot Road from Kodambakkam Power House to Arcot Road x 80 Feet Road junction, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions in parts of Chennai for a year, effective September 14, 2021 (Tuesday).
A total of 1,91,350 vaccines were administered by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) during the mega vaccination drive which was conducted in Chennai on Sunday.
The drive was a part of the mega vaccination drive by the Tamil Nadu government to vaccinate 12 lakh people in 10,000 camps on Sunday.
Days after Ford announced its decision to stop operations in India, employees and dealers of the company have decided to challenge the plan for a complete shutdown.
Leaving only ‘Ford Business Solutions’ operational in the country, Ford India’s decision to cease manufacturing vehicles for sale in India immediately will affect thousands of employees directly and hundreds of others in related sectors, they said.
Reacting to Ford’s move to stop vehicle assembly at its plant in Sanand, Gujarat, by the fourth quarter of 2021 and vehicle and engine manufacturing in Chennai by second quarter of 2022, Vinkesh Gulati of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) told The Sunday Express that the government should immediately step in and force Ford India to continue services for a period that matters to vehicles it has sold.
The AIAMDK staged a walkout from the Tamil Nadu Assembly session on Monday. The Opposition members were spotted wearing black badges condemning the government. Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said that they were not provided with an opportunity to discuss NEET aspirant Dhanush's suicide in the Assembly.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin tabled a bill in the Assembly, seeking a permanent exemption from NEET for Tamil Nadu.
Asserting that freedom fighter and national poet Subramania Bharathi is very much needed in the present day to establish an egalitarian society, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said that the important books of the firebrand freedom fighter will be translated and published in English.
The state government will also establish a separate section for Bharathi’s books at the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai and the library in Madurai, he said. Speaking at a function got up to commemorate Subramania Bharathi’s death anniversary as ‘Mahakavi Day’ at the poet’s house in Triplicane in Chennai, the Chief Minister said “Bharathi, who zealously wrote in Tamil, is still needed. He is all the more required in the present day context for his communal amity, holding all religions as equal and for daringly voicing against caste and oppression.”
“Hence, his fame and works will never fade even though he is no longer with us,” the Chief Minister said, launching Bharathi’s centenary celebrations.
The state government-sponsored bandh in Tamil Nadu against the atrocities on Tamils in Sri Lanka was almost total and peaceful, barring a few incidents of stone throwing and obstruction of trains in some parts of the state.
Except for some central services like post offices, ports, railways and Indian Airlines flights and some essential services like hospitals, chemists, milk supply and the press, all activity was paralysed in the state. State government offices, banks, shops, hospitals were closed. The roads wore a deserted look, except for a few private cars and taxis. A skeleton suburban service was, however, maintained.
Chief Minister M G Ramachandran in a statement thanked the people and parties in the state for making the bandh a success.
Tangedco has announced a power cut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
Tambaram
Tamil Nadu recorded 1,608 positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 26,33,839. Among these, Chennai reported 197 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,46,253. The state recorded 22 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 35,168. 20 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1,512 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,82,198.
As of Sunday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 16,473. Till date, 15,37,692 males, 10,96,109 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 4,42,21,200 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,55,807 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 295 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 226 are private facilities.
