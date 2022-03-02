scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 02, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Tamil Nadu, Chennai News Live: CM MK Stalin unveils ambitious skill development scheme for students

Tamil Nadu News Highlights, Chennai News Live Updates Today: In other news, Tamil Nadu Tuesday recorded 348 new Covid-19 infections totalling 34,49,721 and two deaths took the tally to 38,006 till date.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: March 2, 2022 9:09:19 am
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin along with his wife Durga Stalin pays tribute to his father late M Karunanithi, on his 69th birthday, in Chennai, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. DMK MP Kanimozhi and Udayanidhi are also seen. (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu, Chennai News Live Updates:  Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday launched an ambitious skill development scheme for students in the state, with the initiative aimed at honing the educational skills, knowledge, talent and efficiency of 10 lakh youth annually. Titled ‘Naan Muthalvan’ (I am first), this was his dream scheme, Stalin said, even as its launch coincided with his birthday. ‘Muthalvan’ also roughly translates to chief minister.

Meanwhile, an office assistant of the combined court of Salem, who joined duty Tuesday, allegedly stabbed a judicial magistrate over an argument with the latter over his repeated transfers, said the police. Also, as many as 66 Indian students stranded at a hostel of Petro Mohyla Black Sea National University in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv Tuesday urged the Indian Embassy to immediately evacuate them as the situation is worsening in the city with constant sound of bomb blasts around them.

More from Chennai

In other news, Tamil Nadu Tuesday recorded 348 new Covid-19 infections totalling 34,49,721 and two deaths took the tally to 38,006 till date. As many as 1,025 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours. Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases with 92 followed by Coimbatore 51.

Live Blog

Tamil Nadu, Chennai News Live Updates: CM MK Stalin unveils ambitious skill development scheme for students; Chennai reports 92 fresh Covid-19 cases; ‘Help us’: Indian students stranded in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv urge Indian Embassy to evacuate them; Follow live updates

09:09 (IST)02 Mar 2022
Hello and welcome to today's live blog!

Vanakkam Chennai! Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

Newly elected Local Body Representatives during a meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, at TNCC office, Sathyamurthy Bhavan, in Chennai. (PTI Photo)

Over 3,700 posters have been removed and Rs 2.70 lakh collected from the political parties concerned, which had pasted them on the walls of the city during the urban local body elections held on February 19, the Madras High Court was told on Tuesday.

When the PIL petition from P Arumugam of T Nagar, who contested for the post of Councillor in the urban local body elections for Ward No 117 as an independent candidate came up for further hearing today, the State Election Commission counsel told the first bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy that all the posters have been removed and the cost for the same have been recovered from the political parties/candidates concerned.

READ | Over 3,700 posters removed in Chennai

The first bench of the Madras High Court was informed on Tuesday that a peacock idol, which went missing in 2004 from the famous Sri Kapaleeshwarar-Karpagambal temple at Mylapore in Chennai, is believed to have been buried in the shrine tank. A submission to this effect was made by State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah when the PIL from Rangarajan Narasimhan of Srirangam in Tiruchirappalli district came up for further hearing on Tuesday.

READ | ‘Peacock idol buried in Mylapore temple tank’: Madras HC told

Four persons, including a medical student, were recently arrested by Chennai Police for allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl for over a month. The accused also reportedly introduced her to drugs, said the police.

According to the police, the girl complained of some health complications, following which, she opened up to her parents and narrated her ordeal. Based on a complaint filed at Vadapalani All Women police station, the police arrested the accused under the provisions of the POCSO Act.

READ | Four held in Chennai for sexually assaulting minor for over a month

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd