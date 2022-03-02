Tamil Nadu, Chennai News Live: CM MK Stalin unveils ambitious skill development scheme for students

Newly elected Local Body Representatives during a meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, at TNCC office, Sathyamurthy Bhavan, in Chennai. (PTI Photo)

Over 3,700 posters have been removed and Rs 2.70 lakh collected from the political parties concerned, which had pasted them on the walls of the city during the urban local body elections held on February 19, the Madras High Court was told on Tuesday.

When the PIL petition from P Arumugam of T Nagar, who contested for the post of Councillor in the urban local body elections for Ward No 117 as an independent candidate came up for further hearing today, the State Election Commission counsel told the first bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy that all the posters have been removed and the cost for the same have been recovered from the political parties/candidates concerned.

The first bench of the Madras High Court was informed on Tuesday that a peacock idol, which went missing in 2004 from the famous Sri Kapaleeshwarar-Karpagambal temple at Mylapore in Chennai, is believed to have been buried in the shrine tank. A submission to this effect was made by State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah when the PIL from Rangarajan Narasimhan of Srirangam in Tiruchirappalli district came up for further hearing on Tuesday.

Four persons, including a medical student, were recently arrested by Chennai Police for allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl for over a month. The accused also reportedly introduced her to drugs, said the police.

According to the police, the girl complained of some health complications, following which, she opened up to her parents and narrated her ordeal. Based on a complaint filed at Vadapalani All Women police station, the police arrested the accused under the provisions of the POCSO Act.

