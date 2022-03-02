Tamil Nadu, Chennai News Live: CM MK Stalin unveils ambitious skill development scheme for students

Tamil Nadu, Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday launched an ambitious skill development scheme for students in the state, with the initiative aimed at honing the educational skills, knowledge, talent and efficiency of 10 lakh youth annually. Titled ‘Naan Muthalvan’ (I am first), this was his dream scheme, Stalin said, even as its launch coincided with his birthday. ‘Muthalvan’ also roughly translates to chief minister.
Meanwhile, an office assistant of the combined court of Salem, who joined duty Tuesday, allegedly stabbed a judicial magistrate over an argument with the latter over his repeated transfers, said the police. Also, as many as 66 Indian students stranded at a hostel of Petro Mohyla Black Sea National University in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv Tuesday urged the Indian Embassy to immediately evacuate them as the situation is worsening in the city with constant sound of bomb blasts around them.
In other news, Tamil Nadu Tuesday recorded 348 new Covid-19 infections totalling 34,49,721 and two deaths took the tally to 38,006 till date. As many as 1,025 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours. Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases with 92 followed by Coimbatore 51.
