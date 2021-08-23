scorecardresearch
Monday, August 23, 2021
Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: Theatres in TN reopen with 50 per cent capacity from today

Tamil Nadu Chennai Latest News Live Updates: Theatres in the state, which had reopened in November last year were shut down again earlier this year in the wake of the second wave.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: August 23, 2021 9:33:44 am
Tamil Nadu, theatreTheatres will commence operations with 50 per cent capacity from today. Express Photo

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: Theatres across Tamil Nadu will begin operations today with 50 per cent capacity, provided all the employees are vaccinated. Theatres in the state, which had reopened in November last year were shut down again earlier this year in the wake of the second wave. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had announced the reopening on theatres from today as a part of relaxed lockdown restrictions in the state.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) will release the results for the Secondary School leaving certificate examination (SSLC) or class 10 examination today. The results with a detailed score will be available at the websites- dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in. Over 9 lakh students have been registered for Class 10 or TN SSLC exams this year. A candidate needs to score a minimum of 35 marks in all the six subjects out of 100 to clear the exams.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news and updates in Chennai as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, politics, entertainment, weather, culture and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:33 (IST)23 Aug 2021
SSLC results to be announced today

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) will release the results for the Secondary School leaving certificate examination (SSLC) or class 10 examination today. The results with a detailed score will be available at the websites- dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in. 

Over 9 lakh students have been registered for Class 10 or TN SSLC exams this year. A candidate needs to score a minimum of 35 marks in all the six subjects out of 100 to clear the exams.

09:25 (IST)23 Aug 2021
Theatres in TN to reopen today

Theatres across Tamil Nadu will begin operations today with 50 per cent capacity, provided all the employees are vaccinated. Theatres in the state, which had reopened in November last year were shut down again earlier this year in the wake of the second wave.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had announced the reopening on theatres from today as a part of relaxed lockdown restrictions in the state.

09:24 (IST)23 Aug 2021
Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what's happening in the state.

Announcing extension of the Covid lockdown in the state for two more weeks, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said Saturday that the government has decided to resume physical classes in schools and colleges from September 1. Schools will reopen on a rotational basis for students in classes IX-XII after a gap of nearly 18 months.

READ | Tamil Nadu eases Covid curbs: Schools, colleges to reopen from Sept 1, theatres from Aug 23

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Sunday named M M Abdullah as its candidate for the September 13 Rajya Sabha bypoll from the state. The election was necessitated due to the vacancy caused by the death of AIADMK’s A Mohammedjan in March this year.

READ | DMK fields Abdullah for Sep 13 RS bypoll from TN

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 or 044 25384520 | Citizens can also contact the general helpline 104, the 24-hour helplines 044 29510400 or 29510500 and the 24 x 7 mobile helplines 8754448477 or 9444340496 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | Find the nearest GCC vaccine centre here and book your slot here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

