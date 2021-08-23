Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: Theatres in TN reopen with 50 per cent capacity from today

Announcing extension of the Covid lockdown in the state for two more weeks, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said Saturday that the government has decided to resume physical classes in schools and colleges from September 1. Schools will reopen on a rotational basis for students in classes IX-XII after a gap of nearly 18 months.

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Sunday named M M Abdullah as its candidate for the September 13 Rajya Sabha bypoll from the state. The election was necessitated due to the vacancy caused by the death of AIADMK’s A Mohammedjan in March this year.

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 or 044 25384520 | Citizens can also contact the general helpline 104, the 24-hour helplines 044 29510400 or 29510500 and the 24 x 7 mobile helplines 8754448477 or 9444340496 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | Find the nearest GCC vaccine centre here and book your slot here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

Tamil Nadu Chennai News August 20, 21, 22 Highlights