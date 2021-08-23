Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: Theatres in TN reopen with 50 per cent capacity from today

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: Theatres across Tamil Nadu will begin operations today with 50 per cent capacity, provided all the employees are vaccinated. Theatres in the state, which had reopened in November last year were shut down again earlier this year in the wake of the second wave. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had announced the reopening on theatres from today as a part of relaxed lockdown restrictions in the state.
Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) will release the results for the Secondary School leaving certificate examination (SSLC) or class 10 examination today. The results with a detailed score will be available at the websites- dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in. Over 9 lakh students have been registered for Class 10 or TN SSLC exams this year. A candidate needs to score a minimum of 35 marks in all the six subjects out of 100 to clear the exams.
