Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: TN reports 1,658 fresh cases, 28 deaths amid rising infections

Beneficiaries wait after receiving the dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital, in Chennai. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1,658 positive cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state tally to 26,38,668. Among these, Chennai reported 212 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,46,646. The state recorded 29 deaths on Wednesday, putting the state toll at 35,246. 28 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1,542 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,86,786.

Another National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) aspirant allegedly died by suicide in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday over fears of failing in the medical entrance examination. The victim has been identified as Soundarya (17), a resident of Thalayarampattu village at Katpadi in Vellore district.

Soundarya wrote the NEET examination at the Kingston College in Vellore on Sunday. According to sources, Soundarya had told her parents that she wouldn’t be able to clear the test. The parents consoled her that she could do well in the next attempt. The Katpadi police have booked a case under section CrPC section 174 and sent the body for the post-mortem to Vellore Government Hospital.