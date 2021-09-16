Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: TN reports 1,658 fresh cases, 28 deaths amid rising infections

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1,658 positive cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state tally to 26,38,668. Among these, Chennai reported 212 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,46,646. The state recorded 29 deaths on Wednesday, putting the state toll at 35,246. 28 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1,542 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,86,786.
Another National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) aspirant allegedly died by suicide in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday over fears of failing in the medical entrance examination. The victim has been identified as Soundarya (17), a resident of Thalayarampattu village at Katpadi in Vellore district.
Soundarya wrote the NEET examination at the Kingston College in Vellore on Sunday. According to sources, Soundarya had told her parents that she wouldn’t be able to clear the test. The parents consoled her that she could do well in the next attempt. The Katpadi police have booked a case under section CrPC section 174 and sent the body for the post-mortem to Vellore Government Hospital.
Tangedco has announced a power cut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
Porur: Parts of Porur, Mangala Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, Ramakrishna Nagar, Ranga Nagar, Moulivakkam, Parts of Kundrathur Road, Lakshimi Nagar, Chinna Porur and surrounding areas.
KK Nagar: Gopalamenon Road, Akbarabad 1st and 2nd Street, Tailors Estate 1st and 2nd Streets, Padmanaba Street and CRP Garden
Adyar: VGP Selva Nagar 1st Main Road and Muthu Krishnana Salai
West Mambalam I & II: Brindavanam Street, Janakiraman Street, Chakrapani Street, Subramani Nagar, Umapathy Street, Dhanasekaran Cross Street, Annumarkoil Street, Eswaran Koil Street, Sathyanarayana Street, Ellaiyamman Koil Street, Reddy Kuppam Road, Kodambakkam Road and surrounding areas
Perambur: Simpson Group of Companies, Periyar Nagar Moolakadai, Annai Sathya Nagar, Teachers Colony – 1st to 7 Streets; Gandhi Nagar, TH Road, Arul Nagar, Ganapathy Nagar, M.D Samy Nagar, Selvam Nagar and surrounding areas
Vysarpadi: 1st Main Road MMDA, Kamarajar Salai, MCG Avenue, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Aavin Quarters, Metro Water Pump House and surrounding areas
Tambaram:
The Madras High Court on Wednesday held that no homestay shall be permitted for tourists in the hilly Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu.
Arbitrary sanctions or permission cannot be granted and there appears to be pure adhocism resorted to in such regard without an environmental impact assessment study or a cap put in, the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu said.
It is becoming increasingly fashionable for residents in the area retreating into one corner of the property on weekends to open homestays for urban visitors to enjoy the beauties of nature. Till a plan is put in place upon appropriate studies being conducted and a viable scientific report being obtained, no further permission for homestays in the Nilgiris should be granted and the district authorities should conduct inspections to ensure that the homestay arrangements do not continue without any permission being obtained, the court ruled.
This is the third death linked to the entrance examination in four days in the state. On Sunday, 19-year-old Dhanush from Mettur near Salem, and on Tuesday, 17-year-old Kanimozhi from Ariyalur allegedly died by suicide for reasons suspected to be the same.
This is the third death linked to the entrance examination in four days in the state. On Sunday, 19-year-old Dhanush from Mettur near Salem, and on Tuesday, 17-year-old Kanimozhi from Ariyalur allegedly died by suicide for reasons suspected to be the same.
Katpadi DSP Palani told indianexpress.com that Soundarya had done her schooling in Thottapalayam and scored 510 marks out of 600 in the class 12 examination. Soundarya wrote the NEET examination at the Kingston College in Vellore on Sunday. According to sources, Soundarya had told her parents that she wouldn’t be able to clear the test. The parents consoled her that she could do well in the next attempt.
As of Wednesday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 16,636. Till date, 15,40,458 males, 10,98,172 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 4,46,77,820 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,50,740 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 298 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 229 are private facilities.
