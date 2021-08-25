Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: Setting up new data centre, people may experience downtime, says Southern Railway

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: Southern Railway on Tuesday said it was engaged in commissioning of a new data centre in Chennai and public, passengers may experience some ‘down-time’ and restrictions while using the reservation facilities and also in the IRCTC website in this connection.
The Railways manage passenger reservation system, unreserved ticketing through its four data centres in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. The Chennai data centre caters to Southern Railway, South Central Railway and South Western Railway.
“A new data centre is being commissioned at Chennai and on account of this down-times will be experienced by railway department users, passengers and public. During this down time, there will also be few restrictions in passenger reservation, and also at the IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) website,” a press release said. Passengers are advised to book in advance wherever it was possible, the release added. (PTI)
Contractor Venkatesan (38), a resident of Anangur has been arrested by the Villupuram West police after a 13-year-old boy got electrocuted when a DMK flagpole he was trying to erect came in contact with a live overhead cable. Charged with negligence and for engaging a minor, Venkatesan has been arrested under section 304.
The incident took place on Friday on the Villupuram-Mambazhapattu Road while arrangements were being made to welcome Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi for the wedding ceremony of a DMK functionary.
The deceased, identified as Dinesh, was studying class 8 in Poonthottam government municipality school. A resident of Rahim Lay-out, Dinesh had taken up part-time work as schools are closed in view of the pandemic. A contractor had engaged him in erecting flag poles to welcome the DMK minister. Sources said no prior permission was sought by the contractor to erect flag poles.
Tamil Nadu BJP general secretary K T Raghavan, who was also a prominent RSS face in the state, resigned on Tuesday after a YouTube video accused him of sexual misconduct. The video, released by a BJP member, purportedly shows Raghavan in a sleazy video call with a woman party member.
Madhan Ravichandran, who released the video on Tuesday morning, claimed that there were at least 15 other similar videos of BJP leaders. Ravichandran also claimed that the video was released with the consent of party’s state president K Annamalai.
Raghavan immediately announced his resignation, claiming that he worked for the party for three decades without seeking any benefits. He said the video was to malign him and the BJP. “I deny the allegations,” he said, adding that he will face the allegations legally.
Tangedco has announced a power cut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
Tambaram:
Neelankarai: Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, Karpagavinayagar Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Narayana Nagar and surrounding areas
IT Corridor:
Guindy:
Tamil Nadu recorded 1585 positive cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 26,04,074. Among these, Chennai reported 165 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,42,902. The state recorded 27 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 34,761. 24 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1842 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,50,710.
As of Tuesday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 18,603. Till date, 15,20,737 males, 10,83,299 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 4,12,10,376 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,50,911 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 286 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 217 are private facilities.
