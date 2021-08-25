scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: Setting up new data centre, people may experience downtime, says Southern Railway

Tamil Nadu Chennai Latest News Live Updates: During this down time, there will also be few restrictions in passenger reservation, and also at the IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) website.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: August 25, 2021 10:31:18 am
Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Trains, Railway StationPassengers queue up to buy tickets at a suburban station in Chennai. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: Southern Railway on Tuesday said it was engaged in commissioning of a new data centre in Chennai and public, passengers may experience some ‘down-time’ and restrictions while using the reservation facilities and also in the IRCTC website in this connection.

The Railways manage passenger reservation system, unreserved ticketing through its four data centres in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. The Chennai data centre caters to Southern Railway, South Central Railway and South Western Railway.

Click here for more

“A new data centre is being commissioned at Chennai and on account of this down-times will be experienced by railway department users, passengers and public. During this down time, there will also be few restrictions in passenger reservation, and also at the IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) website,” a press release said. Passengers are advised to book in advance wherever it was possible, the release added. (PTI)

Live Blog

Catch the latest news and updates in Chennai as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, politics, entertainment, weather, culture and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

10:31 (IST)25 Aug 2021
Contractor arrested after teen dies of electrocution in Villupuram

Contractor Venkatesan (38), a resident of Anangur has been arrested by the Villupuram West police after a 13-year-old boy got electrocuted when a DMK flagpole he was trying to erect came in contact with a live overhead cable. Charged with negligence and for engaging a minor, Venkatesan has been arrested under section 304.

The incident took place on Friday on the Villupuram-Mambazhapattu Road while arrangements were being made to welcome Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi for the wedding ceremony of a DMK functionary.

The deceased, identified as Dinesh, was studying class 8 in Poonthottam government municipality school. A resident of Rahim Lay-out, Dinesh had taken up part-time work as schools are closed in view of the pandemic. A contractor had engaged him in erecting flag poles to welcome the DMK minister. Sources said no prior permission was sought by the contractor to erect flag poles.

10:18 (IST)25 Aug 2021
TN BJP gen secy quits over claims of sexual misconduct

Tamil Nadu BJP general secretary K T Raghavan, who was also a prominent RSS face in the state, resigned on Tuesday after a YouTube video accused him of sexual misconduct. The video, released by a BJP member, purportedly shows Raghavan in a sleazy video call with a woman party member.

Madhan Ravichandran, who released the video on Tuesday morning, claimed that there were at least 15 other similar videos of BJP leaders. Ravichandran also claimed that the video was released with the consent of party’s state president K Annamalai.

Raghavan immediately announced his resignation, claiming that he worked for the party for three decades without seeking any benefits. He said the video was to malign him and the BJP. “I deny the allegations,” he said, adding that he will face the allegations legally.

Read more

10:11 (IST)25 Aug 2021
Power to be suspended in parts of Chennai today

Tangedco has announced a power cut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work.

Here are the affected areas:

Tambaram: 

  • Radha Nagar: Nemilichery High Road, IRT College, PTC Quarters, Bharathi Puram, Gandhi Nagar and Parts of Periyar Nagar 
  • Vivekananda Nagar: Nookamppalayam, CBOA Colony, Indira Nagar Main Road, Jaya Nagar Main Road, Venus Colony, Vinoba Nagar, Valluvar Nagar and Vivekananda Nagar Main Road
  • Pammal: Moovar Nagar, Andal Nagar, Cowl Bazar, Sivashankar Magar, Indra Nagar and nearby areas

Neelankarai: Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, Karpagavinayagar Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Narayana Nagar and surrounding areas

IT Corridor:

  • Injambakkam: KK Salai, Gowarthanan Apartment, School Road, TNHB and Ezhil Nagar
  • Karani: Army Quarters, Gandhi Nagar Society, Karani, Vels College Road, Hanuman Nagar, and Jaibeem Nagar

Guindy:

  • Puzhuthivakkam: Swamy nagar and Puzhuthivakkam 10th Street  
  • Madipakkam: Sheela Nagar, Erikari, Ram Nagar North and Annai Thersa Nagar 
  • Nanganallur: Viswanathapuram, College Road, Govindaswamy Street, Joseph Street and Parts of BV Nagar
  • Moovarasampet: Kannan Nagar, Medavakkam Main Road and surrounding areas

Read more

10:05 (IST)25 Aug 2021
TN reports 1585 fresh cases, 27 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 1585 positive cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 26,04,074. Among these, Chennai reported 165 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,42,902. The state recorded 27 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 34,761. 24 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1842 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,50,710.

As of Tuesday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 18,603. Till date, 15,20,737 males, 10,83,299 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 4,12,10,376 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,50,911 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 286 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 217 are private facilities.

09:48 (IST)25 Aug 2021
Setting up new data centre, people may experience downtime, says Southern Railway

Southern Railway on Tuesday said it was engaged in commissioning of a new data centre in Chennai and public, passengers may experience some 'down-time' and restrictions while using the reservation facilities and also in the IRCTC website in this connection.
      
The Railways manage passenger reservation system, unreserved ticketing through its four data centres in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. The Chennai data centre caters to Southern Railway, South Central Railway and South Western Railway.
    
"A new data centre is being commissioned at Chennai and on account of this down-times will be experienced by railway department users, passengers and public. During this down time, there will also be few restrictions in passenger reservation, and also at the IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) website," a press release said. Passengers are advised to book in advance wherever it was possible, the release added. (PTI)

09:44 (IST)25 Aug 2021
Welcome to today’s live blog

Vanakkam Chennai!
Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced that the state government would build a memorial for former chief minister and DMK stalwart MK Karunanidhi at his resting place on Marina beach in Chennai. Stalin said the memorial, which is set to be built on 2.21 acres and costing Rs 39 crore, will have digital content on the life and achievements of Karunanidhi. ]

READ | Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announces memorial for Karunanidhi costing Rs 39 cr, opposition welcomes move

Tamil Nadu BJP general secretary K T Raghavan, who was also a prominent RSS face in the state, resigned on Tuesday after a YouTube video accused him of sexual misconduct. The video, released by a BJP member, purportedly shows Raghavan in a sleazy video call with a woman party member.

READ | TN BJP gen secy quits over claims of sexual misconduct

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 or 044 25384520 | Citizens can also contact the general helpline 104, the 24-hour helplines 044 29510400 or 29510500 and the 24 x 7 mobile helplines 8754448477 or 9444340496 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | Find the nearest GCC vaccine centre here and book your slots here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

Tamil Nadu Chennai News August 23, 24 Highlights

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd