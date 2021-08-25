Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: Setting up new data centre, people may experience downtime, says Southern Railway

Contractor arrested after teen dies of electrocution in Villupuram

Contractor Venkatesan (38), a resident of Anangur has been arrested by the Villupuram West police after a 13-year-old boy got electrocuted when a DMK flagpole he was trying to erect came in contact with a live overhead cable. Charged with negligence and for engaging a minor, Venkatesan has been arrested under section 304.

The incident took place on Friday on the Villupuram-Mambazhapattu Road while arrangements were being made to welcome Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi for the wedding ceremony of a DMK functionary.

The deceased, identified as Dinesh, was studying class 8 in Poonthottam government municipality school. A resident of Rahim Lay-out, Dinesh had taken up part-time work as schools are closed in view of the pandemic. A contractor had engaged him in erecting flag poles to welcome the DMK minister. Sources said no prior permission was sought by the contractor to erect flag poles.