Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: Recoveries outnumber infections as state reports 1753 discharges, 1538 fresh cases

Tamil Nadu: 'Kodaikanal has achieved 100 per cent vaccination', says Medical and Family Welfare minister

Tamil Nadu Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said Kodaikanal has achieved 100 per cent vaccination coverage against COVID-19 while Palani was expected to achieve the feat in one or two days.

“Spiritual centres like Tiruvannamalai, Rameswaram, Velankanni, Nagore are on course to achieve 100 percent vaccination status”, he told reporters after inaugurating ‘Elekta Infinity,’ a state-of-the-art Linear Accelerator Cancer Radiotherapy equipment at Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals in Chennai.

The Minister further said the health department was in the process of inoculating teachers, students and staff of educational institutions as schools and colleges were set to re open on September 1. “We inaugurated a vaccination camp at the Saidapet Girls High School (in the city) in the last two days. It is being expanded up across the state”, he said.

