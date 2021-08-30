scorecardresearch
Monday, August 30, 2021
Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: Recoveries outnumber infections as state reports 1753 discharges, 1538 fresh cases

Tamil Nadu Chennai Latest News Live Updates: As of Sunday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 17,322.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: August 30, 2021 9:27:37 am
Chennai, Marina Beach, COVID-19Visitors at Marina Beach during Covid-induced lockdown in Chennai. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1,538 positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 26,11,837. Among these, Chennai reported 189 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,43,786. The state recorded 22 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 34,878. 19 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1,753 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,59,637.

Till date, 15,25,149 males, 10,86,650 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 4,20,15,963 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,61,974 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 288 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 219 are private facilities.

Catch the latest news and updates in Chennai as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, politics, entertainment, weather, culture and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:27 (IST)30 Aug 2021
Tamil Nadu: ‘Kodaikanal has achieved 100 per cent vaccination’, says Medical and Family Welfare minister

Tamil Nadu Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said Kodaikanal has achieved 100 per cent vaccination coverage against COVID-19 while Palani was expected to achieve the feat in one or two days.

“Spiritual centres like Tiruvannamalai, Rameswaram, Velankanni, Nagore are on course to achieve 100 percent vaccination status”, he told reporters after inaugurating ‘Elekta Infinity,’ a state-of-the-art Linear Accelerator Cancer Radiotherapy equipment at Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals in Chennai.

The Minister further said the health department was in the process of inoculating teachers, students and staff of educational institutions as schools and colleges were set to re open on September 1. “We inaugurated a vaccination camp at the Saidapet Girls High School (in the city) in the last two days. It is being expanded up across the state”, he said.

09:26 (IST)30 Aug 2021
TN reports 1538 fresh cases, 189 from Chennai alone

09:21 (IST)30 Aug 2021
Welcome to today’s live blog

Vanakkam Chennai!
Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said Kodaikanal has achieved 100 per cent vaccination coverage against COVID-19 while Palani was expected to achieve the feat in one or two days. “Spiritual centres like Tiruvannamalai, Rameswaram, Velankanni, Nagore are on course to achieve 100 percent vaccination status”, he told reporters.

READ | Tamil Nadu: ‘Kodaikanal has achieved 100 per cent vaccination’, says Medical and Family Welfare minister

A local court in Bareilly has acquitted 12 members of the Tablighi Jamaat — nine Thais and three Indians, all above 50 years old — who were booked last year by the Shahjahanpur police for allegedly violating lockdown norms. The accused, all of whom were out on bail, were acquitted for lack of evidence. Of the Indians, two are from Tamil Nadu and one from Shahjahanpur.

READ | Court acquits 12 Tablighis, including 9 from Thailand

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 or 044 25384520 | Citizens can also contact the general helpline 104, the 24-hour helplines 044 29510400 or 29510500 and the 24 x 7 mobile helplines 8754448477 or 9444340496 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | Find the nearest GCC vaccine centre here and book your slots here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

