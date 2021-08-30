Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: Recoveries outnumber infections as state reports 1753 discharges, 1538 fresh cases

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1,538 positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 26,11,837. Among these, Chennai reported 189 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,43,786. The state recorded 22 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 34,878. 19 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1,753 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,59,637.
Till date, 15,25,149 males, 10,86,650 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 4,20,15,963 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,61,974 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 288 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 219 are private facilities.
Tamil Nadu Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said Kodaikanal has achieved 100 per cent vaccination coverage against COVID-19 while Palani was expected to achieve the feat in one or two days.
“Spiritual centres like Tiruvannamalai, Rameswaram, Velankanni, Nagore are on course to achieve 100 percent vaccination status”, he told reporters after inaugurating ‘Elekta Infinity,’ a state-of-the-art Linear Accelerator Cancer Radiotherapy equipment at Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals in Chennai.
The Minister further said the health department was in the process of inoculating teachers, students and staff of educational institutions as schools and colleges were set to re open on September 1. “We inaugurated a vaccination camp at the Saidapet Girls High School (in the city) in the last two days. It is being expanded up across the state”, he said.
Vanakkam Chennai!
Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.