Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: State reports 1559 fresh cases, 175 from Chennai alone

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1,559 positive cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 26,07,206. Among these, Chennai reported 175 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,43,249. The state recorded 26 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 34,814. 23 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1,816 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,54,323.
As of Thursday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 18,609. According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 4,15,28,272 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,60,911 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 287 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 218 are private facilities.
Factionalism in Tamil Nadu BJP has taken an ugly turn with two relatively new entrants in the party – state unit chief K Annamalai and YouTuber Madan Ravichandran – being at the centre of a controversy this week over allegations of sexual misconduct against a senior party leader from the RSS.
Triggering the storm, Ravichandran on Tuesday morning released a video, making serious allegations of sexual misconduct against BJP state general secretary K T Raghavan, a prominent RSS face in the party. Following the allegations of his misconduct with a woman party worker, Raghavan denied the charges and resigned from his post.
Ravichandran’s claim that he released the video with the consent of state BJP chief Annamalai forced the latter to issue a statement, claiming ignorance about details of the video although he admitted that he was aware of the issue.
Tangedco has announced a power cut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
Porur:
Tambaram:
As of Thursday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 18,609. Till date, 15,22,528 males, 10,84,640 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 4,15,28,272 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,60,911 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 287 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 218 are private facilities.
