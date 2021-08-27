scorecardresearch
Friday, August 27, 2021
Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: State reports 1559 fresh cases, 175 from Chennai alone

Tamil Nadu Chennai Latest News Live Updates: Till date, 15,22,528 males, 10,84,640 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

Updated: August 27, 2021 9:42:54 am
Chennai, Marina Beach, COVID-19Visitors at Marina Beach during Covid-induced lockdown in Chennai. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1,559 positive cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 26,07,206. Among these, Chennai reported 175 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,43,249. The state recorded 26 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 34,814. 23 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1,816 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,54,323.

Also Read |Tamil Nadu: Vandalur zoo reopens after 127 days amid strict Covid guidelines

As of Thursday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 18,609. According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 4,15,28,272 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,60,911 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 287 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 218 are private facilities.

Catch the latest news and updates in Chennai as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, politics, entertainment, weather, culture and more through the day.

09:42 (IST)27 Aug 2021
Tamil Nadu BJP caught in tangle of tapes, charges of sexual misconduct

Factionalism in Tamil Nadu BJP has taken an ugly turn with two relatively new entrants in the party – state unit chief K Annamalai and YouTuber Madan Ravichandran – being at the centre of a controversy this week over allegations of sexual misconduct against a senior party leader from the RSS.

Triggering the storm, Ravichandran on Tuesday morning released a video, making serious allegations of sexual misconduct against BJP state general secretary K T Raghavan, a prominent RSS face in the party. Following the allegations of his misconduct with a woman party worker, Raghavan denied the charges and resigned from his post.

Ravichandran’s claim that he released the video with the consent of state BJP chief Annamalai forced the latter to issue a statement, claiming ignorance about details of the video although he admitted that he was aware of the issue.

09:29 (IST)27 Aug 2021
Power to be suspended in parts of Chennai today

Tangedco has announced a power cut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work.

Here are the affected areas:

Porur:

  • Parivakkam: Annaikattucheri/Amuthurmedu, Thirumanamkavalcheri, Vayalanallur, Sorancheri/Oilcheri and Chithukadu 
  • Poonamallee: Melmanagar, Rukmani Nagar, Seneerkuppam Periyar Nagar, Abirami Nagar, Ashtalakshmi, Abdulkalam Nagar and Sakthi Garden

Tambaram:

  • Sithalapakkam: Pillayar Koil Street, Erikarai Road, Surya Nagar, Velacherry Main Road, Mandhaveli Street and Ramdass Street
  • Puthuthangal: Devaraj Pillai Street, Kurinji Nagar, Nithyanantham Nagar, Abirami Nagar, Sathya Sai Nagar, Periyar Nagar, Daniel Street, Tamil Poonga Street and Parts of GST Road
  • Adyar: 
  • Kasturibai Nagar: Canal Bank Road, K.B Nagar - 1st, 2nd and 3rd Main Roads, K.B Nagar - 2nd and 3rd Cross Streets, B.V Nagar - 1st and 2nd Streets, Anna Avenue and Govindharaja Puram 
  • Kazura Garden: Kazura Garden - 1st and 2nd Main Roads, Ranga Reddy Garden, Mettu Colony, Parts of ECR and Habiba Street
  • IT Corridor: Srinivasa Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Jayendra Colony, Rajiv Gandhi Salai and Sambal Street

09:27 (IST)27 Aug 2021
TN reports 1559 fresh cases, 26 deaths

09:23 (IST)27 Aug 2021
Vanakkam Chennai!
Welcome to today's live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu.

Factionalism in Tamil Nadu BJP has taken an ugly turn with two relatively new entrants in the party – state unit chief K Annamalai and YouTuber Madan Ravichandran – being at the centre of a controversy this week over allegations of sexual misconduct against a senior party leader from the RSS.

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 or 044 25384520 | Citizens can also contact the general helpline 104, the 24-hour helplines 044 29510400 or 29510500 and the 24 x 7 mobile helplines 8754448477 or 9444340496 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | Find the nearest GCC vaccine centre here and book your slots here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

Tamil Nadu Chennai News August 25, 26 Highlights

