Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: State reports 1559 fresh cases, 175 from Chennai alone

Tamil Nadu BJP caught in tangle of tapes, charges of sexual misconduct

Factionalism in Tamil Nadu BJP has taken an ugly turn with two relatively new entrants in the party – state unit chief K Annamalai and YouTuber Madan Ravichandran – being at the centre of a controversy this week over allegations of sexual misconduct against a senior party leader from the RSS.

Triggering the storm, Ravichandran on Tuesday morning released a video, making serious allegations of sexual misconduct against BJP state general secretary K T Raghavan, a prominent RSS face in the party. Following the allegations of his misconduct with a woman party worker, Raghavan denied the charges and resigned from his post.

Ravichandran’s claim that he released the video with the consent of state BJP chief Annamalai forced the latter to issue a statement, claiming ignorance about details of the video although he admitted that he was aware of the issue.

