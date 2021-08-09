Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: Traffic diversions in parts of city till 10.30 am for Independence Day rehearsals

Traffic jam at GST road after partial relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown in Chennai. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: Ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations on August 15 at Fort St. George, the Greater Chennai Police has announced traffic diversions in parts of the city on August 9 and 13 for rehearsals. According to a press release, there will be traffic diversions from 6.30 am to 10 am.

Vehicles along Kamarajar Salai which are headed towards Parry’s Corner via Rajaji Salai will have to proceed along Swami Sivananda Salai, Anna Salai, Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, R A Mandram and NFS Road to reach Parry’s Corner. Vehicles along Rajaji Salai which are bound for Kamarajar Salai via Rajaji Salai have to proceed though NFS Road, R A Mandram, Muthusamy Road, Muthusamy Bridge, Anna Salai and Wallajah Road to reach their destination.

Those travelling along Anna Salai towards Parry’s Corner and Kamarajar Salai via Flag Staff Road will be diverted along Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, R A Mandram and NFS Road to reach Parry’s Corner and via Flag Staff Road will be diverted along Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, R A Mandram, NFS Road, Anna Salai and Wallajah Road to reach Kamarajar Salai.