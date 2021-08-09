scorecardresearch
Monday, August 09, 2021
Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: Traffic diversions in parts of city till 10.30 am for Independence Day rehearsals

Tamil Nadu Chennai Latest News Live Updates: The road between Kamarajar Salai and Napier Bridge up to RBI Subway North on Rajaji Salai and Flag Staff Road will be closed to traffic till 10.30 am.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: August 9, 2021 9:14:10 am
Chennai traffic, ChennaiTraffic jam at GST road after partial relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown in Chennai. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: Ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations on August 15 at Fort St. George, the Greater Chennai Police has announced traffic diversions in parts of the city on August 9 and 13 for rehearsals. According to a press release, there will be traffic diversions from 6.30 am to 10 am.

Vehicles along Kamarajar Salai which are headed towards Parry’s Corner via Rajaji Salai will have to proceed along Swami Sivananda Salai, Anna Salai, Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, R A Mandram and NFS Road to reach Parry’s Corner. Vehicles along Rajaji Salai which are bound for Kamarajar Salai via Rajaji Salai have to proceed though NFS Road, R A Mandram, Muthusamy Road, Muthusamy Bridge, Anna Salai and Wallajah Road to reach their destination.

Those travelling along Anna Salai towards Parry’s Corner and Kamarajar Salai via Flag Staff Road will be diverted along Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, R A Mandram and NFS Road to reach Parry’s Corner and via Flag Staff Road will be diverted along Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, R A Mandram, NFS Road, Anna Salai and Wallajah Road to reach Kamarajar Salai.

Catch the latest news and updates in Chennai as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, political updates and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:14 (IST)09 Aug 2021
Traffic diversions today for Independence Day rehearsals

Ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations on August 15 at Fort St. George, the Greater Chennai Police has announced traffic diversions in parts of the city today for rehearsals.

According to a press release, there will be traffic diversions on the three days from 6.30 am to 10 am. The road between Kamarajar Salai and Napier Bridge up to RBI Subway North on Rajaji Salai and Flag Staff Road will be closed to traffic.

Vehicles along Kamarajar Salai which are headed towards Parry’s Corner via Rajaji Salai will have to proceed along Swami Sivananda Salai, Anna Salai, Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, R A Mandram and NFS Road to reach Parry’s Corner.

Vehicles along Rajaji Salai which are bound for Kamarajar Salai via Rajaji Salai have to proceed though NFS Road, R A Mandram, Muthusamy Road, Muthusamy Bridge, Anna Salai and Wallajah Road to reach their destination.

Those travelling along Anna Salai towards Parry’s Corner and Kamarajar Salai via Flag Staff Road will be diverted along Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, R A Mandram and NFS Road to reach Parry’s Corner and via Flag Staff Road will be diverted along Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, R A Mandram, NFS Road, Anna Salai and  Wallajah Road to reach Kamarajar Salai.

09:12 (IST)09 Aug 2021
Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

09:12 (IST)09 Aug 2021
Vaccine hesitancy was prevalent among 27.6 per cent of people aged above 60 years while the same was present in 16.9 per cent between the age group of 18 and 44 years, a study by the Tamil Nadu government revealed on Sunday. As many as 18.2 per cent of people between the age group of 45 and 59 years were also hesitant to receive the jabs, the survey conducted by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, in July across Tamil Nadu, said.

A meeting of DMK district secretaries chaired by party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin in Chennai on Sunday discussed preparations for polls to rural local bodies in nine districts of Tamil Nadu. The meeting deliberated on gearing up for polls in the nine districts of Kancheepuram, Chengelpet, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupathur, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi, party sources said.

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 or 044 25384520 | Citizens can also contact the general helpline 104, the 24-hour helplines 044 29510400 or 29510500 and the 24 x 7 mobile helplines 8754448477 or 9444340496 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | Find the nearest GCC vaccine centre here and book your slots here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

