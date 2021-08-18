scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: TN reports 1804 fresh cases, 209 from Chennai alone

Tamil Nadu Chennai Latest News Live Updates: Till date, 15,14,065 males, 10,78,333 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in Tamil Nadu.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: August 18, 2021 10:12:09 am
Chennai metro, ChennaiPassengers adhere to Covid-19 norms while commuting via metro in Chennai. (Twitter/@cmrlofficial)

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1804 positive cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 25,92,436. Among these, Chennai reported 209 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,41,616. The state recorded 32 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 34,579. 28 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1917 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,37,632.

Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, who turns 67 today has urged party cadres not to meet her in person and extend their greetings to her owing to the pandemic. In a video released Tuesday night, Sasikala urged the cadre to help the poor instead.

Click here for more

Meanwhile, the by-election to fill up a vacant seat in Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu will be held on September 13, the Election Commission said on Tuesday. The seat fell vacant following the demise of AIADMK member A Mohammedjan (72) on March 23 this year following a heart attack. According to established practice, the counting of votes will be held an hour after the polling concludes at 4 pm. The commission said all COVID-19-related protocols will be followed during the poll.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news and updates in Chennai as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, political updates and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

10:12 (IST)18 Aug 2021
LOL Enga Siri Paappom trailer: Vivek and Shiva promise a laugh riot

The trailer of the upcoming reality comedy show LOL: Enga Siri Paappom was released on Tuesday. The trailer promises a non-stop flow of humour in a Bigg Boss-like setup.

The show is hosted by late comedy legend Vivek and actor Shiva. The hosts also double up as judges, who keep a hawk’s eye on all the contestants of the show. 10 contestants will have to spend six hours in a single room, which is fitted with as many as 24 cameras. The participants have to make others in the room laugh while refraining from enjoying a joke. The last person standing will take home a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

Read more

09:53 (IST)18 Aug 2021
Bypoll to Rajya Sabha seat from Tamil Nadu on September 13

The by-election to fill up a vacant seat in Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu will be held on September 13, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

The seat fell vacant following the demise of AIADMK member A Mohammedjan (72) on March 23 this year following a heart attack.

Given its numerical strength in the assembly, the DMK-led ruling coalition in Tamil Nadu is set to bag the seat. The ruling coalition is likely to leave the seat for the Congress to put up its candidate following an assurance given by DMK supremo and chief minister M K Stalin, sources said.

Read more

09:36 (IST)18 Aug 2021
Prevalence of Delta variant in Chennai not different between vaccinated and unvaccinated groups: ICMR study

A study by the ICMR on covid-infected individuals in the city has indicated that the prevalence of B.1.617.2 (Delta variant) “was not different between the vaccinated and unvaccinated groups."

B.1.617.2, or the Delta variant of covid causing Sars Cov2 was the dominant circulating strain and one of the primary drivers for the country’s covid second wave, the study, approved by the ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology, Chennai, said.

Those involved in the study include researchers from the National Institute of Epidemiology, in Chennai.

Read more

09:20 (IST)18 Aug 2021
V K Sasikala turns 67 today

Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, who turns 67 today has urged party cadres not to meet her in person and extend their greetings to her owing to the pandemic. In a video released Tuesday night, Sasikala urged the cadre to help the poor instead.

09:16 (IST)18 Aug 2021
TN reports 1804 fresh cases, 32 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 1804 positive cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 25,92,436. Among these, Chennai reported 209 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,41,616. The state recorded 32 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 34,579. 28 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1917 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,37,632.

As of Tuesday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 20,225. Till date, 15,14,065 males, 10,78,333 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 4,01,08,888 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,50,085 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 285 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 216 are private facilities.

09:14 (IST)18 Aug 2021
Welcome to today’s live blog

Vanakkam Chennai!
Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

The Greater Chennai Corporation announced Tuesday that members of the public can now utilise free Wi-Fi for about 30 minutes at places where smart poles have been installed across the city. The civic body said the smart poles are integrated with the city’s command-and-control centre at the Rippon Building in Chennai.

READ | Now, get free Wi-Fi from smart poles across Chennai

Tamil Nadu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE) PK Sekar Babu on Tuesday said that no serving priests would be asked to go following the appointment of 58 trained priests from all castes, and that a few people are spreading malicious campaigns around the government’s move. Addressing reporters in Chennai, Sekar Babu said priests who are past their retirement period are still permitted by HR&CE to carry out their services on a humanitarian basis.

READ | Serving priests won’t be relieved from service, assures Tamil Nadu minister Sekar Babu

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 or 044 25384520 | Citizens can also contact the general helpline 104, the 24-hour helplines 044 29510400 or 29510500 and the 24 x 7 mobile helplines 8754448477 or 9444340496 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | Find the nearest GCC vaccine centre here and book your slot here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

Tamil Nadu Chennai News August 16, 17 Highlights

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
X