Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: TN reports 1804 fresh cases, 209 from Chennai alone

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1804 positive cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 25,92,436. Among these, Chennai reported 209 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,41,616. The state recorded 32 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 34,579. 28 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1917 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,37,632.
Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, who turns 67 today has urged party cadres not to meet her in person and extend their greetings to her owing to the pandemic. In a video released Tuesday night, Sasikala urged the cadre to help the poor instead.
Meanwhile, the by-election to fill up a vacant seat in Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu will be held on September 13, the Election Commission said on Tuesday. The seat fell vacant following the demise of AIADMK member A Mohammedjan (72) on March 23 this year following a heart attack. According to established practice, the counting of votes will be held an hour after the polling concludes at 4 pm. The commission said all COVID-19-related protocols will be followed during the poll.
The trailer of the upcoming reality comedy show LOL: Enga Siri Paappom was released on Tuesday. The trailer promises a non-stop flow of humour in a Bigg Boss-like setup.
The show is hosted by late comedy legend Vivek and actor Shiva. The hosts also double up as judges, who keep a hawk’s eye on all the contestants of the show. 10 contestants will have to spend six hours in a single room, which is fitted with as many as 24 cameras. The participants have to make others in the room laugh while refraining from enjoying a joke. The last person standing will take home a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.
The by-election to fill up a vacant seat in Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu will be held on September 13, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.
The seat fell vacant following the demise of AIADMK member A Mohammedjan (72) on March 23 this year following a heart attack.
Given its numerical strength in the assembly, the DMK-led ruling coalition in Tamil Nadu is set to bag the seat. The ruling coalition is likely to leave the seat for the Congress to put up its candidate following an assurance given by DMK supremo and chief minister M K Stalin, sources said.
A study by the ICMR on covid-infected individuals in the city has indicated that the prevalence of B.1.617.2 (Delta variant) “was not different between the vaccinated and unvaccinated groups."
B.1.617.2, or the Delta variant of covid causing Sars Cov2 was the dominant circulating strain and one of the primary drivers for the country’s covid second wave, the study, approved by the ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology, Chennai, said.
Those involved in the study include researchers from the National Institute of Epidemiology, in Chennai.
As of Tuesday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 20,225. Till date, 15,14,065 males, 10,78,333 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 4,01,08,888 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,50,085 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 285 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 216 are private facilities.
