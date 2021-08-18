Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: TN reports 1804 fresh cases, 209 from Chennai alone

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1804 positive cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 25,92,436. Among these, Chennai reported 209 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,41,616. The state recorded 32 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 34,579. 28 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1917 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,37,632.

Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, who turns 67 today has urged party cadres not to meet her in person and extend their greetings to her owing to the pandemic. In a video released Tuesday night, Sasikala urged the cadre to help the poor instead.

Meanwhile, the by-election to fill up a vacant seat in Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu will be held on September 13, the Election Commission said on Tuesday. The seat fell vacant following the demise of AIADMK member A Mohammedjan (72) on March 23 this year following a heart attack. According to established practice, the counting of votes will be held an hour after the polling concludes at 4 pm. The commission said all COVID-19-related protocols will be followed during the poll.