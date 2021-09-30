Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: Parts of Tamil Nadu to receive rainfall today

The DMK government in Tamil Nadu has retrieved encroached temple land worth Rs 1,000 crore in the past four months. And more such land will be retrieved in the coming days as the issue has remained one of the focus areas of the government ever since it came to power in May this year. The latest retrieval was a land belonging to Kancheepuram Ekambareswarar Temple, spread over 49 grounds on Chennai’s Poonamallee high road.
The Union Government has permitted an additional of 850 MBBS seats to seven out of the 11 new government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Tuesday. With this, the total number of medical seats in the state will increase to 4,300. Subramanian said that the medical colleges at Virudhunagar, Kalaikurichi and Udhagamandalam had been given permission to admit 150 students each, the colleges at Namakkal, Tiruppur, Ramanathapuram and Tiruvallur would admit 100 students.
For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 or 044 25384520 | Citizens can also contact the general helpline 104, the 24-hour helplines 044 29510400 or 29510500 and the 24 x 7 mobile helplines 8754448477 or 9444340496 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | Find the nearest GCC vaccine centre here and book your slots here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)
Tamil Nadu Chennai News September 27, 28, 29 Highlights
Seeking to dismiss a professor of a college in Coimbatore for allegedly sending obscene pictures to a girl, students staged a demonstration on Wednesday, police said. According to them, the professor sent the pictures through social media, including one showing him in only a banian (vest), to the girl student who shared the photos with her friends.
The matter was taken up with the college administration after the girl complained she was mentally disturbed. She sought stringent action against the professor, the police said.
Confirming the incident after an inquiry, the professor was placed under suspension. However, the students, who were joined by alumni, demanded that he be dismissed from service, they said.
On hearing about the demonstration, the college authorities and the police said further action would be taken. The college formed a committee for a detailed inquiry, the police added. (PTI)
The Puducherry government is mulling a proposal to re-open schools for classes I to VIII from November 1.
Stating this on the sidelines of a special camp to vaccinate people against COVID-19 near Puducherry on Wednesday, the Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said, "Puducherry and Karaikal regions are following the syllabus and curriculum adopted by neighbouring Tamil Nadu. So, it is likely that the Union Territory would decide on the re-opening of schools for classes I to VIII on November 1 as was decided by Tamil Nadu government."
She said the Department of Education was considering the proposal. She said COVID-19 protocols would be observed in case schools here, too, re-open on November 1. (PTI)
The DMK government in Tamil Nadu has retrieved encroached temple land worth Rs 1,000 crore in the past four months. And more such land will be retrieved in the coming days as the issue has remained one of the focus areas of the government ever since it came to power in May this year.
Disclosing this, state Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu, whose department has been on a campaign to mark and retrieve such temple land across the state, told The Indian Express on Wednesday, “Even today, we completed procedures to retrieve a prime property worth over Rs 300 crore in Chennai city.”
The latest retrieval was a land belonging to Kancheepuram Ekambareswarar Temple, spread over 49 grounds on Chennai’s Poonamallee high road. A committee of experts would look into the scope of using some existing structures on the land. The department has also sought Rs 12 crore arrears from the encroachers.
Read more
A tiger, on the prowl in Valparai in the district for the last couple of days, has been trapped by forest officials, police said on Wednesday.
As it was injured, the tiger fell into the trap late Tuesday, the police said. The people, particularly estate workers, were alerted after noticing the animal moving in Muthumudi and a cage was placed, the police said.
The workers heaved a sigh of relief after learning that the big cat was caught.
Also, efforts are on to trap another tiger moving around in an estate area in Gudalur in Nilgiris district.
Three days ago, a tiger killed a shepherd, the third victim in recent times prompting the efforts to catch the animal with tranquilizers. The help of a special task force from Wayanad in neighbouring Kerala was sought to trap the tiger. (PTI)
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian was seen interacting with the public in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri district today.
In the video, the minister can be seen urging the public to take the Covid-19 vaccines. A local then quips that he has 'sugar' (diabetes) and hence he is apprehensive about taking the jab.
Subramanian then says that even he has diabetes and people who have comorbidities such as diabetes and blood pressure should get inoculated.
Tangedco has announced a power cut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 5 pm for maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
Avadi Pattabiram: Pattabiram, Iyyappa Nagar, Sekkadu, Thendral Nagar, Anna Nagar, Charles Nagar, Drivers Colony, Sasthri Nagar, IAF Road and surrounding areas
Mylapore: Anderson Road, Subbarao Avenue 1st, 2nd and 3rd Streets, College Road, Greams Road, DPI Campus, Model School Road, Khan Road, Pantheon Road and surrounding areas
Adyar: Gandhimandapam Road, Ranjith Road, Sardhar Patel Road, Kotturpuram, Srinagar Colony, Chinnamalai, Sriram Nagar and surrounding areas
Sholinganallur:
Tondiarpet:
Read more
A Labour Court on Wednesday attached a government-owned bus in connection with the failure to obey an order to reinstate a conductor, who was dismissed in 2016.
Subramanian, the conductor, was placed under suspension for not reporting for duty on January 26 in 2015 (Republic Day) and was dismissed from service in December 2016, police said.
He approached the court which ordered the transport corporation in September 2020 to reinstate him with the payment arrears, the police said.
Since the corporation did not carry out the order, the court ordered the seizure of the bus, they said. (PTI)
Tangedco has announced a power cut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
Anna Nagar:
SRMC: Chettiyar Agaram Main Road, Thundalam Annai Nagar, Maruthi Nagar, Thriu. Vi. Ka Nagar, Noombal Main Road, Moorthy Nagar and Rajiv Nagar
Maduravoyal: Police Lane, Kanniyappa Mudali Street, Pillaiyar Koil Street, Bhakkilakshmi Nagar and Ganesh Nagar
Karambakkam: Porur Garden Phases – I and II, Krishna Industrial Estate, Vanagaram Mettukuppam Road, Andal Nagar and Metro Nagar
Alapakkam: Seemathamman Colony, Alapakkam Main Road, Srinivasan Nagar, Thirumurgan Nagar, Sunder Nagar, Jeeva Complex and surrounding areas
Guindy:
Perambur: SRP Koil Street, Sambasivam Street, Babu Raja Street, Pallavayal Road, Loco Works Road, GKM Colony 1st to 3rd Streets, Paper Mills Road and surrounding areas
Vysarpadi: Mathur MMDA, MMC, Chinnamathur, Kamarajar Salai, Chinnasamy Nagar, CPCL Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Manjambakkam and surrounding areas
Read more
Citizens in Chennai woke up to overcast skies, as parts of the city received light showers early Thursday morning. Parts of Chennai had received light to moderate showers overnight after a brief lull in rainfall in the city.
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast thunderstorm with moderate rainfall over isolated places in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu over the next two hours.
Vanakkam Chennai!
Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Tamil Nadu rains, Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.