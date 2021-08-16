scorecardresearch
Monday, August 16, 2021
Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: Parts of Tamil Nadu to receive rainfall today

Tamil Nadu Chennai Latest News Live Updates: Parts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipatti, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram districts will receive rainfall today.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: August 16, 2021 10:09:11 am
Chennai Rains, Tamil Nadu Rains, Chennai Rainfall, Tamil Nadu Rainfall, Rain in ChennaiParts of Chennai received moderate showers in the morning. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall over parts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipatti, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram districts today.

Citizens in Chennai woke up to overcast skies as parts of the city received light to moderate showers at dawn today.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 1896 positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 25,88,781. Among these, Chennai reported 216 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,41,194. The state recorded 23 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 34,519. 16 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1842 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,33,804.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news and updates in Chennai as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, political updates and more through the day.

10:09 (IST)16 Aug 2021
174 flights to fly between Chennai and major cities today

A total of 174 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 86 arrivals and 88 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.

09:49 (IST)16 Aug 2021
Gandhian ideals the “greatest weapon” to give direction to the country, says Stalin

Gandhian ideals are the “greatest weapon” to give direction to the country which is facing challenges related to caste, religion and creed and this should be instilled in the minds of the youth, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Sunday.

In his address after unfurling the Indian tricolour at Fort St George, seat of the government in Chennai on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, the first as chief minister, he also recalled Mahatma Gandhi’s “deep relationship” with Tamil Nadu and how the state made him give up his “high quality” outfit for a more simple one.

“Let’s take a vow to instil in the youths’ mind that Gandhian ideals are the greatest weapon to lead India which is facing challenges related to caste, religion and creed,” he said.

09:19 (IST)16 Aug 2021
TN reports 1896 fresh cases, 23 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 1896 positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 25,88,781. Among these, Chennai reported 216 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,41,194. The state recorded 23 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 34,519. 16 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1842 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,33,804.

As of Sunday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 20,458. Till date, 15,11,982 males, 10,76,761 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 3,98,03,533 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,57,587 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 285 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 216 are private facilities.

09:19 (IST)16 Aug 2021
Parts of TN to receive rainfall today

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall over parts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipatti, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram districts today.

Citizens in Chennai woke up to overcast skies as parts of the city received light to moderate showers at dawn today.

09:17 (IST)16 Aug 2021
Welcome to today’s live blog

Vanakkam Chennai!
Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

Thiaga Rajan calls the GST Council “poorly designed”, explains how lack of data hinders governance, touches upon his run-in with Jaggi Vasudev and lays out DMK’s federalism principle.

READ | PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan: ‘A competent, powerful Union govt is clearly needed… But can’t rule which school gets toilet sitting in Delhi’

Gandhian ideals are the “greatest weapon” to give direction to the country which is facing challenges related to caste, religion and creed and this should be instilled in the minds of the youth, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Sunday. In his address after unfurling the Indian tricolour at Fort St George, seat of the government in Chennai on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, the first as chief minister, he also recalled Mahatma Gandhi’s “deep relationship” with Tamil Nadu and how the state made him give up his “high quality” outfit for a more simple one.

READ | Gandhian ideals the “greatest weapon” to give direction to the country, says Stalin

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 or 044 25384520 | Citizens can also contact the general helpline 104, the 24-hour helplines 044 29510400 or 29510500 and the 24 x 7 mobile helplines 8754448477 or 9444340496

