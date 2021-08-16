Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: Parts of Tamil Nadu to receive rainfall today

Gandhian ideals the “greatest weapon” to give direction to the country, says Stalin

Gandhian ideals are the “greatest weapon” to give direction to the country which is facing challenges related to caste, religion and creed and this should be instilled in the minds of the youth, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Sunday.

In his address after unfurling the Indian tricolour at Fort St George, seat of the government in Chennai on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, the first as chief minister, he also recalled Mahatma Gandhi’s “deep relationship” with Tamil Nadu and how the state made him give up his “high quality” outfit for a more simple one.

“Let’s take a vow to instil in the youths’ mind that Gandhian ideals are the greatest weapon to lead India which is facing challenges related to caste, religion and creed,” he said.

