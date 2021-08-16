Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: Parts of Tamil Nadu to receive rainfall today

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall over parts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipatti, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram districts today.
Citizens in Chennai woke up to overcast skies as parts of the city received light to moderate showers at dawn today.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 1896 positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 25,88,781. Among these, Chennai reported 216 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,41,194. The state recorded 23 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 34,519. 16 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1842 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,33,804.
A total of 174 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 86 arrivals and 88 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
Gandhian ideals are the “greatest weapon” to give direction to the country which is facing challenges related to caste, religion and creed and this should be instilled in the minds of the youth, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Sunday.
In his address after unfurling the Indian tricolour at Fort St George, seat of the government in Chennai on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, the first as chief minister, he also recalled Mahatma Gandhi’s “deep relationship” with Tamil Nadu and how the state made him give up his “high quality” outfit for a more simple one.
“Let’s take a vow to instil in the youths’ mind that Gandhian ideals are the greatest weapon to lead India which is facing challenges related to caste, religion and creed,” he said.
As of Sunday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 20,458. Till date, 15,11,982 males, 10,76,761 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 3,98,03,533 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,57,587 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 285 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 216 are private facilities.
Vanakkam Chennai!
