Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: DMK, allies to stage black flag demonstrations against Centre on Sept 20

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: Black flag demonstrations will be held across Tamil Nadu on September 20 to condemn the BJP-led Centre, the ruling DMK and its allies said in Chennai on Sunday. The move is part of the proposed nation-wide joint agitation of the Opposition parties between September 20 and 30 against the Centre for its “anti-people, and anti-democratic” stand over several issues including its “refusal” to withdraw the three farm laws, the parties said.

As per decisions taken last month in a meet of opposition parties chaired by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, black flag protest demonstrations will be held in Tamil Nadu, a joint-statement of the DMK, Congress, the Left parties, MDMK, IUML, VCK, MMK, KMDK and TVK said.

The protest demonstrations would be held in front of the residences of party workers and leaders, the statement said, adding “let us protest together, let us guard the secular, democratic Indian republic.” (PTI)