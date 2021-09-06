Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: DMK, allies to stage black flag demonstrations against Centre on Sept 20

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: Black flag demonstrations will be held across Tamil Nadu on September 20 to condemn the BJP-led Centre, the ruling DMK and its allies said in Chennai on Sunday. The move is part of the proposed nation-wide joint agitation of the Opposition parties between September 20 and 30 against the Centre for its “anti-people, and anti-democratic” stand over several issues including its “refusal” to withdraw the three farm laws, the parties said.
As per decisions taken last month in a meet of opposition parties chaired by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, black flag protest demonstrations will be held in Tamil Nadu, a joint-statement of the DMK, Congress, the Left parties, MDMK, IUML, VCK, MMK, KMDK and TVK said.
The protest demonstrations would be held in front of the residences of party workers and leaders, the statement said, adding “let us protest together, let us guard the secular, democratic Indian republic.” (PTI)
The Tamil Nadu government will consider naming a flyover and an under-construction bridge here after freedom fighter V O Chidambaram Pillai, popularly known as VOC.
Food Minister of the State R Sakkarapani said this to reporters on Sunday after garlanding VOC's portrait. The Minister said there was a demand from the people to name bridges and a road after the freedom fighter whose 150th birth anniversary was being celebrated.
The government has announced 16 projects as part of the celebrations, he said. The Minister inaugurated a mobile exhibition of photographs of the freedom fighter. (PTI)
Tamil Nadu has stepped up measures to monitor people who arrive from Kerala in nine bordering districts, in the wake of the neighbouring state reporting a death due to Nipah virus infection, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said on Sunday.
A 12-year old boy died on Sunday due to Nipah virus infection at a hospital in Kozhikode, according to Kerala Health Minister Veena George.
“Already we have been monitoring the nine districts that border Kerala. We have been conducting door-to-door awareness campaigns in the districts on the spread of Zika virus… In the wake of the Nipah virus, we have issued an advisory to district health officials to expedite measures like holding fever camps,” he told reporters.
A coal-fired locomotive, manufactured by Golden Rock Railway Workshop in Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu, for use in the Nilgiris reached Mettupalayam, near Coimbatore, on Sunday.
The locomotive, the first made in the country, was flagged off by general manager of Southern Railway John Thomas from Tiruchy on August 25. It is 10.38 metres long and weighs 50 tonnes. It can hold 3.8 tonnes of coal and 4,500 litres of water, sources said.
The engine is fitted with a rack and pinion to chug in the hilly terrain of the Nilgiris. It would go on extensive trial runs before being inducted into service, they said. (PTI)
Tamil Nadu Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian Sunday said the government has planned to hold 10,000 vaccination camps across Tamil Nadu targeting to inoculate 20 lakh people in a single day.
Talking to reporters he said, “Chief Minister M K Stalin has advised to hold 10,000 vaccination camps covering all the 38 districts targeting 20 lakh people on a single day. Tomorrow or the day after we will be discussing the programme with district collectors.”
Tamil Nadu recorded 1,592 positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 26,22,678. Among these, Chennai reported 165 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,44,983. The state recorded 18 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 35,018. 13 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1,607 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,71,378.
As of Sunday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 16,282. Till date, 15,31,313 males, 10,91,327 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 4,31,17,256 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,62,119samples having been sent yesterday. There are 290 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 221 are private facilities.
