Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: AIAMDK leader O Panneerselvam’s wife passes away in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: Vijayalakshmi, the wife of AIADMK co-coordinator and deputy leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly O Panneerselvam passed away in Chennai on Wednesday morning. The 63-year-old is said to have died of a heart attack.
Meanwhile, schools for classes IX to XII and colleges will be reopening today. All school and colleges hostels have been permitted to reopen for students. Working men/women hostels are also allowed to function following Standard Operating Procedure issued by the government.
Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Tuesday said parents need not fear for the safety of their wards while sending them to schools. After a gap of close to one-and-a-half-year, schools will reopen in Tamil Nadu from September 1. He added, “All school headmasters and district officials have been instructed to ensure SOPs are followed on the school campuses. I request all MLAs to provide schools with any help like providing hand sanitizers or masks wherever required.”
The state government Monday instructed school authorities to ensure all Covid-19 safety guidelines are followed.
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Tuesday questioned the state government’s decision to deny permission for public celebration of Vinayaka Chaturthi events citing Covid curbs when Tasmac outlets, the state government-owned liquor shops, were allowed to function.
Opposing the government move to ban installation of idols at public places or carry out processions and immersion of idols in water bodies, Annamalai said the government should have left it to the organisers to conduct events following safety guidelines, including social distancing.
“The government can fix a cap on the number of people, like 100 or 200 or 300. Vinayaka Chaturthi is part of our lives. We are allowing Tasmac to function in our states. People are visiting the shops and police protection is provided. Why ban Vinayaka Chaturthi procession alone? The government can announce restrictions but issuing a blanket ban is unacceptable. We still have time. We are thinking whether we should approach the chief minister with our demand,” he added.
Tangedco has announced a power cut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
Tambaram:
Tamil Nadu recorded 1,512 positive cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 26,14,872. Among these, Chennai reported 189 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,44,153. The state recorded 22 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 34,921. 16 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1,725 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,63,101.
As of Tuesday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 16,850. Till date, 15,26,884 males, 10,87,950 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 4,23,17,923 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,51,012 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 288 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 219 are private facilities.
