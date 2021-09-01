Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: AIAMDK leader O Panneerselvam’s wife passes away in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: Vijayalakshmi, the wife of AIADMK co-coordinator and deputy leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly O Panneerselvam passed away in Chennai on Wednesday morning. The 63-year-old is said to have died of a heart attack.

Meanwhile, schools for classes IX to XII and colleges will be reopening today. All school and colleges hostels have been permitted to reopen for students. Working men/women hostels are also allowed to function following Standard Operating Procedure issued by the government.

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Tuesday said parents need not fear for the safety of their wards while sending them to schools. After a gap of close to one-and-a-half-year, schools will reopen in Tamil Nadu from September 1. He added, “All school headmasters and district officials have been instructed to ensure SOPs are followed on the school campuses. I request all MLAs to provide schools with any help like providing hand sanitizers or masks wherever required.”

The state government Monday instructed school authorities to ensure all Covid-19 safety guidelines are followed.