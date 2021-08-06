Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: AIADMK flags to be flown at half mast following E Madhusudhanan’s demise

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: AIADMK party flags will be flown at half-mast in Tamil Nadu as well as in other areas where the AIADMK unit is functioning and all events will be cancelled for three days from Thursday following the death of AIADMK presidium chairman and former minister E Madhusudhanan (81) in Chennai Thursday after a prolonged illness.
According to a bulletin issued by Apollo Hospital, he was admitted on July 18 with multi-organ dysfunction and sepsis. “He was treated in the critical care unit by a multi-disciplinary medical team. Despite all active medical measures, his condition deteriorated gradually and passed away today (Thursday),” the bulletin added.
A loyalist to late AIADMK leaders M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, Madhusudhanan was elected as an MLA from Radhakrishnan Nagar in North Chennai. He served as the Minister for Handloom and Textiles under J Jayalalithaa from 1991-96. In 2007, he was named as the presidium chairman of the party.
Party coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami condoled the death of Madhusudhanan, one of the oldest party functionaries. In a joint statement, the leaders said they are “deeply saddened by the demise of their brother”.
Days after Tamil actor Vijay faced the heat of the Madras High Court for seeking a tax exemption for his imported luxury car, top actor Dhanush has now invited the court’s wrath over a similar plea pending since 2015. The court said that “even a milk vendor and a daily wage labourer are paying taxes for every litre of petrol they buy”.
The court not only refused to allow Dhanush to withdraw the plea seeking exemption from entry tax for his Rolls Royce car imported from the UK, but it also censured him for failing to clear the dues even after the issue was settled by the Supreme Court in 2018.
When the plea came up for hearing, the actor’s counsel sought permission to withdraw the plea and informed that he had paid 50 per cent of the tax and was willing to pay the rest.
A court in Coimbatore on Thursday sentenced three people to 10 years imprisonment for duping 110 investors to the tune of Rs 2.72 crore in an Emu farm scam in 2012.
The judge of the special court for trial of cases under the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (In Financial Establishments) Act, 1997, A S Ravi awarded 10 years of simple imprisonment to the three, who ran the farm, and slapped a fine of Rs 2.47 crore, meant to be distributed among the investors.
Those who invested in Sruthi Emu Farms in Erode district had approached the Economic Offence wing against the trio for cheating them by promising more interest on their investments in Emu rearing.
Subsequently, police arrested three people, including Yuvaraj, President of Kongu Peravai. Yuvaraj is the prime accused in the murder of a dalit youth in Namakkal district a few years ago, reportedly an honour killing and is lodged in Madurai Central prison.
A case was registered against the firm and the trio under IPC sections 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and Section 5 of the TNPID Act. (PTI)
Tangedco has announced a power cut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
Tambaram: Rajakilpakkam Iyyappa Nagar, Manavalan Nagar, Sriram Nagar, Senthil Avenue, Sembakkam Erikari Road, Venugopalsamy Nagar, Perumbakkam Velachery Main Road, RG Nagar, Alagiri Street, Kovalan Nagar, Kadapperi Durga Nagar, TNHB Colony, Sangam Road, Padasali Street, Pillaiyar Koil Street, Rangasamy 1st and 2nd Streets, Thirunermalai Main Road, Pallavaram Church Road, Bazzar Road, Meenakshi Nagar, Nehru Nagar and surrounding areas
Alamathy: Kanniyamman Nagar, Veltech College, Veltech Junction, Vellanoor and surrounding areas
Tamil Nadu recorded 1997 positive cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 25,69,398. Among these, Chennai reported 196 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,39,105. The state recorded 33 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 34,230. 24 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1943 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,15,030.
As of Thursday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 20,138. Till date, 15,00,941 males, 10,68,419 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 3,82,11,132 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,58,797 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 282 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 213 are private facilities.
