Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: AIADMK flags to be flown at half mast following E Madhusudhanan’s demise

AIADMK party flags will be flown at half-mast in Tamil Nadu as well as in other areas where the AIADMK unit is functioning and all events will be cancelled for three days from Thursday following the death of AIADMK presidium chairman and former minister E Madhusudhanan (81) in Chennai Thursday after a prolonged illness.

According to a bulletin issued by Apollo Hospital, he was admitted on July 18 with multi-organ dysfunction and sepsis. “He was treated in the critical care unit by a multi-disciplinary medical team. Despite all active medical measures, his condition deteriorated gradually and passed away today (Thursday),” the bulletin added.

A loyalist to late AIADMK leaders M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, Madhusudhanan was elected as an MLA from Radhakrishnan Nagar in North Chennai. He served as the Minister for Handloom and Textiles under J Jayalalithaa from 1991-96. In 2007, he was named as the presidium chairman of the party.

Party coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami condoled the death of Madhusudhanan, one of the oldest party functionaries. In a joint statement, the leaders said they are “deeply saddened by the demise of their brother”.