Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: DMK extends support to Bharat Bandh in state

Security in Mettupalayam tightened after attack on functionary of caste outfit

Security has been tightened in Mettupalayam, near Coimbatore, on Sunday a day after an attack on a functionary of a caste outfit by two unidentified motorcycle-borne persons, police said.

The functionary, attacked with an iron rod while he was riding a motorcycle to the office of the outfit, has been hospitalised, the police said.

Over 300 personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order, they said adding that efforts have been taken to catch the assailants. (PTI)