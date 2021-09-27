Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: DMK extends support to Bharat Bandh in state

The third mega Covid-19 vaccination camp held on Sunday covered 24,85,814 people, pushing the total number of inoculations in September to 1,38,60,328 in the state. The vaccination camp was held at 23,436 centers in the state. The government declared the camp a huge success as the 15 lakh target set by them was surpassed.
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city. Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.
For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 or 044 25384520 | Citizens can also contact the general helpline 104, the 24-hour helplines 044 29510400 or 29510500 and the 24 x 7 mobile helplines 8754448477 or 9444340496 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | Find the nearest GCC vaccine centre here and book your slots here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)
Tamil Nadu Chennai News September 23, 24 Highlights
Security has been tightened in Mettupalayam, near Coimbatore, on Sunday a day after an attack on a functionary of a caste outfit by two unidentified motorcycle-borne persons, police said.
The functionary, attacked with an iron rod while he was riding a motorcycle to the office of the outfit, has been hospitalised, the police said.
Over 300 personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order, they said adding that efforts have been taken to catch the assailants. (PTI)
Police on Sunday said they have arrested two poachers in connection with the seizure of a country-made gun.
According to the police, a raid was conducted on the house of Perumal (71) near Anthiyur in Erode district on Saturday and the gun seized. Perumal admitted that he, along with his friend Madhan (71), used to poach small animals in the forests nearby, said the police.
Following this, the two were arrested. (PTI)
Gold ingots weighing 864 grams and valued at Rs 39.95 lakh were recovered from an air passenger who arrived in Chennai from Dubai on Sunday, Customs officials said.
Acting on specific inputs, the air intelligence wing sleuths intercepted a 41-year-old man on his arrival from Dubai and retrieved the precious metal during a search, a press release said.
Four units of gold bundles concealed in his rectum was recovered under relevant sections of Customs Act,1962. The value of the gold seized was Rs 39.95 lakh and an investigation was on, it said. (PTI)
According to the health department, as many as 28.91 lakh people were vaccinated in the first mega vaccination camp conducted on September 12 and 16.43 lakh people benefitted in the second camp conducted on September 19.
In the third mega vaccination drive, 14,90,814 people were administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 9,95,000 people were administered with the second dose.
The health department has further informed that Covid-19 vaccination camps won’t be taking place on Monday.
Tangedco has announced a power cut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
Avadi Kamarajar: Vasantham Nagar, JB Estate, Raj Bai Nagar, Saraswathi Nagar, Nehru Street, Bharathi Nagar and Chandra City
Perambur: ICF, Ayanavaram Market, K.H Road, Ayanavaram and Villivakkam Bus Stand, Tagore Nagar, LIC Colony, Mounasamy Madam, Perumal Koil, Officers Colony and surrounding areas
Redhills: Parts of Ellammanpettai, Lakshmipuram Konimedu, Eswaran Nagar, Pammadukulam, Sarathkandikai, Solaiamman Nagar and Gandhi Nagar
The ruling DMK has extended its support to the nation-wide Bharat Bandh called by farmers organisations against the Centre’s farm laws in the state. The DMK last week had appealed to the people, farmers, farm workers and traders to take part in the proposed nationwide strike on September 27 by farmer unions and urged its functionaries as well to make the “Bharat Bandh” a success in Tamil Nadu.
Members of CPI were detained for staging a rail roko at Kumbakonam Railway Station in Tamil Nadu on Monday. The members carried party flags and raised slogans, demanding the Centre to withdraw the farm laws and reduce the fuel prices.
