scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 09, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: Recoveries continue to outnumber infections as state reports 1594 discharges, 1587 fresh cases

Tamil Nadu Chennai Latest News Live Updates: As of Wednesday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 16,180.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: September 9, 2021 10:02:23 am
Chennai School, Nungambakkam, Tamil Nadu SchoolStudents at Nungambakkam Girls Higher Secondary School in Chennai adhere to Covid-19 norms on Wednesday. (Express)

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1,587 positive cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state tally to 26,27,365. Among these, Chennai reported 179 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,45,526. The state recorded 18 deaths on Wednesday, putting the state toll at 35,073. 16 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1,594 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,76,112.

Click here for more

Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai Corporation Wednesday said a total of 1,600 special camps will be organised on September 12 in the city to increase the vaccine coverage. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by principal secretary and corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi. A total of 600 doctors and 600 nurses are set to be deployed in this special vaccination drive on September 12. There are about 200 wards in the city, the corporation has said that in each ward, one static camp and two mobile camps will be functioning.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news and updates in Chennai as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, politics, entertainment, weather, culture and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

10:02 (IST)09 Sep 2021
Chennai civic body to set up 1,600 special vaccination camps on September 12

The Greater Chennai Corporation Wednesday said a total of 1,600 special camps will be organised on September 12 in the city to increase the vaccine coverage. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by principal secretary and corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi.

A total of 600 doctors and 600 nurses are set to be deployed in this special vaccination drive on September 12. There are about 200 wards in the city, the corporation has said that in each ward, one static camp and two mobile camps will be functioning. To spread awareness among the public about the special drive, 3,000 malaria care workers, 1,400 fever surveillance workers and 1,400 Anganwadi workers are set to be deployed.

Apart from this, the Rotary club, Indian Medical Association, college principles, district officials, traders’ associations and others would be taking part in spreading awareness about the initiative. The corporation has asked all the eligible unvaccinated people to make use of the special camp and cooperate with the government to stop the spread of the virus.

Read more

09:57 (IST)09 Sep 2021
Watch: Tamil Nadu woman coaxes cobra to leave home, promises to visit it with food

A woman is breaking the internet with her quiet, coaxing conversation with a cobra as she requests it to leave her house with promise of visiting it later. She also says she will bring food.

In a video going viral, a middle-aged woman is heard coaxing the snake to leave the premises by promising it milk and eggs. The affectionate tone in which the woman address the reptile has left many people stunned online.

The undated video, reportedly from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, showed the snake in the yard of the woman’s home. Without getting alarmed, the woman gently approaches the snake with a branch in hand, asking it to “go back to its home”.

Read more

09:42 (IST)09 Sep 2021
Puducherry: Guidelines for Vinayaka idols laid

The Puducherry administration has said it has laid down norms on installation of idols of Lord Vinayaga for Ganesh Chathurthi that falls on Friday. The idols should not be placed at road junctions as they would hinder traffic and public movement, and gatherings are prohibited in view of the Covid-19 situation, said a press statement from Collector and District Magistrate (Revenue) of Puducherry Purva Gargm on Wednesday.

The Union Home Ministry has advised the government to take suitable measures to avoid large gatherings during the forthcoming festival season and to impose restrictions to curb large gatherings.

The guidelines should be followed till the end of the festival which begins on September 10. The Collector, in the release, said any violation of the guidelines is punishable under provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and also under the Epidemic Act, 1897.

Read more

09:18 (IST)09 Sep 2021
Power to be suspended in parts of Chennai today

Tangedco has announced a power cut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work.

Here are the affected areas:

Tambaram: 

  • Madambakkam: Kovilanchery, Sriram Nagar, Annai Thersa Nagar, Agaram Main Road and Ambedkar Street
  • Rajakilpakkam: Parts of Velacherry Main Road, Sam Avenue, Mahasakthi Colony, EVR Street and Thiruvalluvar Street
  • Kovilambakkam: Vadivel Nagar, Gopal Nagar, Ponniamman Koil Street and Indira Nagar 
  • Pallikaranai: 200 Feet Radial Road, Manohar Nagar, Arumugam Nagar, VGP Shanthi Nagar and surrounding areas 

Porur: Poonamallee, Avadi Main Road, Earikari Road, Queen Victoria Road, Ambal Nagar, James Street, Sumithra Nagar, Nazarathpet, Varadharajapuram Village, Parts of Bangalore Highway, Panimalar Medical College and surrounding areas

Perungudi Ezhil Nagar: Secretariat Colony, Kumaran Kudil, Parthasarathy Nagar, Devaraj Nagar and surrounding areas

Ponneri: Gummidipoondi Sipcot SS-I Industrial Complex Area and TNHB Bypass Road

Read more

09:15 (IST)09 Sep 2021
TN reports 1587 fresh cases, 179 from Chennai alone

Tamil Nadu recorded 1,587 positive cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state tally to 26,27,365. Among these, Chennai reported 179 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,45,526. The state recorded 18 deaths on Wednesday, putting the state toll at 35,073. 16 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1,594 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,76,112.

As of Wednesday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 16,180. Till date, 15,33,964 males, 10,93,363 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 4,35,88,378 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,60,303 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 292 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 223 are private facilities.

09:13 (IST)09 Sep 2021
Welcome to today’s live blog

Vanakkam Chennai!
Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

Since schools reopened for students of classes IX-XII on September 1, there are reports of at least 30 students and teachers testing positive for Covid-19 from across Tamil Nadu. The state chief secretary will chair a meeting with district collectors through video-conferencing on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the issue.

READ | At least 30 students, teachers test positive for Covid-19 since reopening of schools in Tamil Nadu

A woman was found lying dead on the arterial Aviniashi Road at Chinniyampalayam town in Tamil Nadu on Monday. By the time the Coimbatore Traffic Investigation Wing (East) was alerted and cops arrived at the scene, the body was already in a mangled state, having been run over by several vehicles. Cops later sent the body for postmortem to the Government Medical College and Hospital.

READ | Tamil Nadu: Woman found lying dead on Aviniashi Road, cops launch probe

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 or 044 25384520 | Citizens can also contact the general helpline 104, the 24-hour helplines 044 29510400 or 29510500 and the 24 x 7 mobile helplines 8754448477 or 9444340496 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | Find the nearest GCC vaccine centre here and book your slots here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

Tamil Nadu Chennai News September 6, 7, 8 Highlights

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd