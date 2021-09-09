Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: Recoveries continue to outnumber infections as state reports 1594 discharges, 1587 fresh cases

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1,587 positive cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state tally to 26,27,365. Among these, Chennai reported 179 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,45,526. The state recorded 18 deaths on Wednesday, putting the state toll at 35,073. 16 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1,594 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,76,112.
Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai Corporation Wednesday said a total of 1,600 special camps will be organised on September 12 in the city to increase the vaccine coverage. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by principal secretary and corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi. A total of 600 doctors and 600 nurses are set to be deployed in this special vaccination drive on September 12. There are about 200 wards in the city, the corporation has said that in each ward, one static camp and two mobile camps will be functioning.
The Greater Chennai Corporation Wednesday said a total of 1,600 special camps will be organised on September 12 in the city to increase the vaccine coverage. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by principal secretary and corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi.
A total of 600 doctors and 600 nurses are set to be deployed in this special vaccination drive on September 12. There are about 200 wards in the city, the corporation has said that in each ward, one static camp and two mobile camps will be functioning. To spread awareness among the public about the special drive, 3,000 malaria care workers, 1,400 fever surveillance workers and 1,400 Anganwadi workers are set to be deployed.
Apart from this, the Rotary club, Indian Medical Association, college principles, district officials, traders’ associations and others would be taking part in spreading awareness about the initiative. The corporation has asked all the eligible unvaccinated people to make use of the special camp and cooperate with the government to stop the spread of the virus.
A woman is breaking the internet with her quiet, coaxing conversation with a cobra as she requests it to leave her house with promise of visiting it later. She also says she will bring food.
In a video going viral, a middle-aged woman is heard coaxing the snake to leave the premises by promising it milk and eggs. The affectionate tone in which the woman address the reptile has left many people stunned online.
The undated video, reportedly from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, showed the snake in the yard of the woman’s home. Without getting alarmed, the woman gently approaches the snake with a branch in hand, asking it to “go back to its home”.
The Puducherry administration has said it has laid down norms on installation of idols of Lord Vinayaga for Ganesh Chathurthi that falls on Friday. The idols should not be placed at road junctions as they would hinder traffic and public movement, and gatherings are prohibited in view of the Covid-19 situation, said a press statement from Collector and District Magistrate (Revenue) of Puducherry Purva Gargm on Wednesday.
The Union Home Ministry has advised the government to take suitable measures to avoid large gatherings during the forthcoming festival season and to impose restrictions to curb large gatherings.
The guidelines should be followed till the end of the festival which begins on September 10. The Collector, in the release, said any violation of the guidelines is punishable under provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and also under the Epidemic Act, 1897.
Tangedco has announced a power cut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
Tambaram:
Porur: Poonamallee, Avadi Main Road, Earikari Road, Queen Victoria Road, Ambal Nagar, James Street, Sumithra Nagar, Nazarathpet, Varadharajapuram Village, Parts of Bangalore Highway, Panimalar Medical College and surrounding areas
Perungudi Ezhil Nagar: Secretariat Colony, Kumaran Kudil, Parthasarathy Nagar, Devaraj Nagar and surrounding areas
Ponneri: Gummidipoondi Sipcot SS-I Industrial Complex Area and TNHB Bypass Road
As of Wednesday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 16,180. Till date, 15,33,964 males, 10,93,363 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 4,35,88,378 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,60,303 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 292 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 223 are private facilities.
