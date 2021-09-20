scorecardresearch
Monday, September 20, 2021
Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: DMK, allies to stage black flag protest across state today

Tamil Nadu Chennai Latest News Live Updates: As of Sunday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 16,969.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: September 20, 2021 10:17:17 am
M K StalinTamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: The ruling DMK and its allies in the state will be staging a black flag protest across Tamil Nadu today. The protest will reportedly be staged to highlight the Centre’s stand on farm laws, hike in fuel prices, economic crisis and more.

A total of 2,01,805 people were inoculated on Sunday during the mass vaccination drive carried out by Chennai’s civic body, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). This was the second mass vaccination drive by the civic body in the city. The GCC aims to inoculate 100 per cent of the city’s adult population in a month.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 1,697 positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 26,45,380. Among these, Chennai reported 232 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,47,705. The state recorded 27 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 35,337. 23 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1,594 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,93,074.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news and updates in Chennai as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, politics, entertainment, weather, culture and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

10:17 (IST)20 Sep 2021
TN reports 1,697 fresh cases, 232 from Chennai alone

Tamil Nadu recorded 1,697 positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 26,45,380. Among these, Chennai reported 232 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,47,705. The state recorded 27 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 35,337. 23 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1,594 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,93,074.

As of Sunday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 16,969. Till date, 15,44,312 males, 11,01,030 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 4,53,01,370 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,56,850 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 298 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 229 are private facilities.

09:51 (IST)20 Sep 2021
DMK, allies to stage black flag protest today

The ruling DMK and its allies in the state will be staging a black flag protest across Tamil Nadu today. The protest will reportedly be staged to highlight the Centre’s stand on farm laws, hike in fuel prices, economic crisis and more.

09:44 (IST)20 Sep 2021
Power to be suspended in parts of Chennai today

Tangedco has announced a power cut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work.

Here are the affected areas:

Tambaram:

  • Pallavaram: Ashok Lane, GST Road, Millitary Quarters, Officer Lane and Military Camp 
  • Radha Nagar: Viswakarama Flats, TVS Flats and Suguna Colony
  • Pammal: LIC Colony, Periyar Street, Panchayath Colony, Pillaiyar Koil Street, Rajaji Street, VOC Nagar, Elumalai Street, Gandhi Main Road and surrounding areas

Sholinganallur:

  • Thiruvanmiyur: OMR Kottivakkam and VSI Estate Phase-II
  • Sholinganallur: Parameswaran Nagar, Balaji Nagar, TNHB, Dharmaraja Koil and surrounding areas

Vysarpadi: SA Koil, Thilagarnagar, RK Nagar, Kalmandapam, VOC Nagar, Mint, Parts of Toll Gate, Stanley and surrounding areas

Sothuperumbedu: Karanodai Bazzar, Devanarry, Aathur, Basthapalayam, VGP Madu and Parts of Sothuperumbedu

09:36 (IST)20 Sep 2021
Over 2 lakh people vaccinated during mass vaccination drive in Chennai

A total of 2,01,805 people were inoculated on Sunday during the mass vaccination drive carried out by Chennai’s civic body, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). This was the second mass vaccination drive by the civic body in the city. The GCC aims to inoculate 100 per cent of the city’s adult population in a month.

09:34 (IST)20 Sep 2021
Welcome to today’s live blog

Vanakkam Chennai!
Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

The Madras High Court has directed the Puducherry government to consider a plea for establishment of a separate board for school education, more particularly for classes 10 and 12, in the union territory. “In the light of increasing population and the number of school-going children, it may be in the best interest of the students if a board or individual boards for primary and secondary education or even higher education were constituted. However, that is a decision exclusively within the domain of the executive,” the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu said.

READ | Consider plea for separate board for students in Puducherry: Madras HC

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city. Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

READ | Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

