Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: DMK, allies to stage black flag protest across state today

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: The ruling DMK and its allies in the state will be staging a black flag protest across Tamil Nadu today. The protest will reportedly be staged to highlight the Centre’s stand on farm laws, hike in fuel prices, economic crisis and more.
A total of 2,01,805 people were inoculated on Sunday during the mass vaccination drive carried out by Chennai’s civic body, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). This was the second mass vaccination drive by the civic body in the city. The GCC aims to inoculate 100 per cent of the city’s adult population in a month.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 1,697 positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 26,45,380. Among these, Chennai reported 232 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,47,705. The state recorded 27 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 35,337. 23 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1,594 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,93,074.
As of Sunday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 16,969. Till date, 15,44,312 males, 11,01,030 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 4,53,01,370 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,56,850 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 298 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 229 are private facilities.
Tangedco has announced a power cut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
Tambaram:
Sholinganallur:
Vysarpadi: SA Koil, Thilagarnagar, RK Nagar, Kalmandapam, VOC Nagar, Mint, Parts of Toll Gate, Stanley and surrounding areas
Sothuperumbedu: Karanodai Bazzar, Devanarry, Aathur, Basthapalayam, VGP Madu and Parts of Sothuperumbedu
