Thursday, September 23, 2021
Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: Special police team interrogates two accused in Kodanad case

Tamil Nadu Chennai Latest News Live Updates: As the case was re-opened for further investigation by five special police teams, one team summoned the two to appear before it Wednesday.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: September 23, 2021 9:46:02 am
Kodanad estate entrance. (Photo: Special arrangement)

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: A special police team investigating into the Kodanad murder-and-heist case on Wednesday interrogated two of the accused in the case. According to police, six people reportedly escaped to Kerala via Gudalur after the crime was committed on April 24, 2017.

As the case was re-opened for further investigation by five special police teams, one team summoned the two to appear before it Wednesday. Both, on bail, are being interrogated, the police said.

A watchman of the Kodanad bungalow, used by former chief minister Jayalalithaa as a retreat, was found hanging from a tree and some documents were stolen. The police have so far quizzed the prime accused KV Sayan, estate manager Natraj, and policemen who were on duty at the check posts when the accused escaped after committing the offence. Now, the police teams have taken up the task to quiz more witnesses, besides estate workers and other suspects. (PTI)

Live Blog

Catch the latest news and updates in Chennai as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, politics, entertainment, weather, culture and more through the day.

09:46 (IST)23 Sep 2021
Tamil Nadu civic polls: Election commission asks district collectors to form flying squads

The Tamil Nadu state election commission has directed the collectors of nine districts to form flying squads for one to three panchayat unions where rural local body polls will be held on October 6 and 9.

As per the official release, the flying squads would comprise executive magistrates in the rank of tahsildars, revenue divisional officers besides police personnel. They need to check and act on complaints of violation of model code of conduct, anti-social activities, threat, intimidation, and bribing of voters with liquor and cash.

“The district collectors should constitute the flying squads in a way that they operate 24 hours. The squads with an eight-hour duty on a shift-basis should be constituted,” the release read.

09:43 (IST)23 Sep 2021
Power to be suspended in parts of Chennai today

Tangedco has announced a power cut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am t 2 pm for maintenance work.

Here are the affected areas:

Tambaram: 

  • Perumbakkam: Pillaiyar Koil Street, Ganapathypuram, Perumal Koil Street, Subramani Nagar, AG Church, Bharathiyar Salai, Velachery Main Road, Embassy Apartments, Global Hospital, Gurudev Colony and Indrapriyadharshini Nagar
  • Kadapperi: Kasthuribai Nagar, KK Palayam, Sundarambal Colony and Ramesh Nagar 
  • Perungalathur: Kurinji Nagar, Bharathi Nagar and Veeralakshmi Nagar
  • West Tambaram: Mullai Nagar, Periyar Nagar, Krishna Nagar, CTO Colony and Kannadapalayam 
  • Old Perungalathur: Panchayat Road 
  • Mudichur: Mudichir and surrounding areas

Sothuperumbedu: Puthur, Kummanur, Angadu, Kokumadu, Arumandai and Thirunelai

KK Nagar: 

  • Kamakodinagar: Kamakodi Nagar, Kamachiamman Nagar and Kadambadiamman Nagar 
  • Velan Nagar: Radha Avenue, Radha Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar and Murali Krishna Nagar
  • Krishna Nagar: School Street, Kamarajarsalai AVM Nagar, Abirami Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and surrounding areas

Thoraipakkam: 

  • Sholinganallur: Elcot Avenue
  • Thoraipakkam: River View Residential Colony and Eswaran Salai

Perambur: Kilpauk, Kilpauk Garden, Ayanavaram, Tagore Nagar and surrounding areas

09:38 (IST)23 Sep 2021
2 accused in Kodanad case being quizzed

A special police team investigating into the Kodanad murder-and-heist case on Wednesday interrogated two of the accused in the case.

According to police, six people reportedly escaped to Kerala via Gudalur after the crime was committed on April 24, 2017. 

As the case was re-opened for further investigation by five special police teams, one team summoned the two to appear before it Wednesday. Both, on bail, are being interrogated, the police said.

A watchman of the Kodanad bungalow, used by former chief minister Jayalalithaa as a retreat, was found hanging from a tree and some documents were stolen. The police have so far quizzed the prime accused KV Sayan, estate manager Natraj, and policemen who were on duty at the check posts when the accused escaped after committing the offence. Now, the police teams have taken up the task to quiz more witnesses, besides estate workers and other suspects. (PTI)

09:35 (IST)23 Sep 2021
Welcome to today’s live blog

Vanakkam Chennai!
Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Tamil Nadu Assembly, Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

The Tamil Nadu state election commission has directed the collectors of nine districts to form flying squads for one to three panchayat unions where rural local body polls will be held on October 6 and 9. As per the official release, the flying squads would comprise executive magistrates in the rank of tahsildars, revenue divisional officers besides police personnel. They need to check and act on complaints of violation of model code of conduct, anti-social activities, threat, intimidation, and bribing of voters with liquor and cash.

The Kovalam beach in Chennai and Eden beach in Puducherry have now been awarded the prestigious ‘’Blue Flag’’ certification, an international eco-level tag taking the number of such beaches in the country to 10. The government earlier said that Kovalam Beach in Chengalpattu District has been chosen to develop, as per the principles of the Blue Flag Beach Programme in Tamil Nadu, as a pilot project as it meets the water quality and safety criteria as per the Blue Flag Standards.

READ | Tamil Nadu’s Kovalam beach, Puducherry’s Eden get Blue Flag certification

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 or 044 25384520 | Citizens can also contact the general helpline 104, the 24-hour helplines 044 29510400 or 29510500 and the 24 x 7 mobile helplines 8754448477 or 9444340496 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | Find the nearest GCC vaccine centre here and book your slots here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

