Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: Special police team interrogates two accused in Kodanad case

2 accused in Kodanad case being quizzed

A special police team investigating into the Kodanad murder-and-heist case on Wednesday interrogated two of the accused in the case.

According to police, six people reportedly escaped to Kerala via Gudalur after the crime was committed on April 24, 2017.

As the case was re-opened for further investigation by five special police teams, one team summoned the two to appear before it Wednesday. Both, on bail, are being interrogated, the police said.

A watchman of the Kodanad bungalow, used by former chief minister Jayalalithaa as a retreat, was found hanging from a tree and some documents were stolen. The police have so far quizzed the prime accused KV Sayan, estate manager Natraj, and policemen who were on duty at the check posts when the accused escaped after committing the offence. Now, the police teams have taken up the task to quiz more witnesses, besides estate workers and other suspects. (PTI)

