Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: Special police team interrogates two accused in Kodanad case

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: A special police team investigating into the Kodanad murder-and-heist case on Wednesday interrogated two of the accused in the case. According to police, six people reportedly escaped to Kerala via Gudalur after the crime was committed on April 24, 2017.
As the case was re-opened for further investigation by five special police teams, one team summoned the two to appear before it Wednesday. Both, on bail, are being interrogated, the police said.
A watchman of the Kodanad bungalow, used by former chief minister Jayalalithaa as a retreat, was found hanging from a tree and some documents were stolen. The police have so far quizzed the prime accused KV Sayan, estate manager Natraj, and policemen who were on duty at the check posts when the accused escaped after committing the offence. Now, the police teams have taken up the task to quiz more witnesses, besides estate workers and other suspects. (PTI)
The Tamil Nadu state election commission has directed the collectors of nine districts to form flying squads for one to three panchayat unions where rural local body polls will be held on October 6 and 9.
As per the official release, the flying squads would comprise executive magistrates in the rank of tahsildars, revenue divisional officers besides police personnel. They need to check and act on complaints of violation of model code of conduct, anti-social activities, threat, intimidation, and bribing of voters with liquor and cash.
“The district collectors should constitute the flying squads in a way that they operate 24 hours. The squads with an eight-hour duty on a shift-basis should be constituted,” the release read.
Tangedco has announced a power cut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am t 2 pm for maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
Tambaram:
Sothuperumbedu: Puthur, Kummanur, Angadu, Kokumadu, Arumandai and Thirunelai
KK Nagar:
Thoraipakkam:
Perambur: Kilpauk, Kilpauk Garden, Ayanavaram, Tagore Nagar and surrounding areas
