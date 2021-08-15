Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: Pension of freedom fighters increased to Rs 18,000, says CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: During his first Independence Day speech after becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin announced that the pension for freedom fighters will be hiked from Rs.17,000 to Rs.18,000 per month. He also said that the Gandhi Museum in Madurai would be renovated at a cost of Rs 6 crore.
Gandhian ideals are the “greatest weapon” to give direction to the country which is facing challenges related to caste, religion and creed and this should be instilled in the minds of the youth, Stalin said during his speech.
The 75th Independence Day celebrations took place at the Fort St. George in Chennai today. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin hoisted the national flag for the first time at around 9 am.
The Greater Chennai city traffic police has announced traffic diversions on Kamarajar Salai and other adjoining areas from 6 am. The stretch of Kamarajar Salai from Labour Statue up to RBI Subway North on Rajaji Salai and Flag Staff Road will be closed forall the vehicular traffic other than the vehicles with car passes.
In order to control the traffic, More than 3,000 police officers and guards have been deployed to provide security for the Independence Day celebrations.
Ahead of the 75 Independence Day celebrations, the Ripon Building, Chennai airport, Egmore station were lit up in Tricolour.
On the ocassion of India's 75th Independence Day, Chief Minister MK Stalin Sunday unveiled a pillar near Napier Bridge in Chennai.
Implementing its electoral promise of appointing aspirants belonging to all castes as temple priests, the DMK government on Saturday appointed as many as 24 trained 'archakas' of various communities as priests in shrines.
Chief Minister M K Stalin handed over the appointment orders of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department to 75 persons here marking appointments to 208 positions under various categories.
The appointments include 24 aspirants who had formally completed training in a state-run centre for becoming priests in Hindu temples, 34 others who completed 'archaka' training in other 'patashalas.'
The 208 appointees include "Bhattacharyas," "Odhuvars" Poojaris and technical and office assistants who were recruited after due process, the government said. (PTI)
Tamil Nadu recorded 1,916 new COVID-19 infections and 34 deaths taking the tally to 25,86,885 and 34,496 till date, the Health Department said on Saturday. A total of 1,866 people got discharged in the last 24 hours taking the number cured of the infection to 25,31,962 so far, said a bulletin.
Chennai reported 219 cases and Coimbatore reported 223 cases.
The Madras High Court issued an interim order Friday directing the All India Sports Council of the Deaf (AISCD) to permit 18-year-old athlete Sameeha Barwin to participate in the World Deaf Athletics Championship to be held at Lublin, Poland from August 23-28.
The long jumper had moved the court alleging gender discrimination after AISCD refused to select her for the championship. Last month, Sameeha had taken part in the national selection trials held in New Delhi and jumped a distance of 5.5 metres, well over the qualification mark of 4.25 metres.
Former Big Boss Tamil contestant and actress Meera Mithun was arrested by the Chennai Crime Branch in Kerala for passing derogatory remarks against the scheduled caste community. The arrest comes a couple of days after the actor failed to appear before police for an inquiry.
In a video purportedly recorded by herself, Meera is heard saying she is being harassed by male police officers and is further seen screaming at the officers and even threatening to harm herself if they try to arrest her.
Days after a viral video showed a Dalit officer of the Ottarpalayam village administrative office in Annur taluk of Coimbatore touching an upper caste man’s foot with netizens demanded action, a clip Saturday showed the officer slapping the man before falling to his feet.
On August 6, Gopalasamy, a farmer, who hails from the same village, had visited the administrative office and got involved in an argument with the officer, Kalai Selvi, over a land dispute. Assistant officer Muthusamy, who was present in the office at that time, had intervened and asked the person not to abuse the official.
The National Flag was hoisted at the Ripon Building in Chennai, on occasion of the India's 75th Independence Day. Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner (GCC) Gangandeep Singh Bedi, among other officials participated in the flag hoisting program.
Chief Minister MK Stalin, during his Independence Day speech said that the Tamil Nadu government is planning to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of freedom fighter VO Chidambaram in a grand manner.
The Greater Chennai Police has announced traffic diversions in parts of Chennai today. The modifications in the movement of traffic will be given effect from 6 am and go on until the function is over.
The stretch of Kamarajar Salai from Labour Statue up to RBI Subway North on Rajaji Salai and Flag Staff Road will be closed forall the vehicular traffic other than the vehicles with car passes.
Vehicles coming on Kamarajar Salai and proceeding towards Parry's Corner via Rajaji Salai may take the route via Wallajah Salai, Anna Salai, Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, R.A. Mandram and NFS Road to reach Parrys Corner.
Vehicles coming on Rajaji Salai and proceeding towards Kamarajar Salai via Secretariat may take the route via Parrys Corner, NFS Road, R.A. Mandram, Muthusamy Road, Muthusamy Bridge, Anna Salai and Wallajah Road to reach Kamarajar Salai.
The vehicles coming from Anna Salai and intending to proceed towards Parrys Corner and Kamarajar Salai via Flag Staff Road may take route via Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, R.A. Mandram, NFS Road to reach Parrys Corner and Anna Salai, Wallajah Road to reach Kamarajar Salai respectively.
The Greater Chennai Police announced that more than 3,000 police officers and guards have been deployed to provide security for the 75th Independence Day celebrations happening at Fort St. George today.
Vanakkam Chennai. Happy Independence Day!
Welcome to the today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.