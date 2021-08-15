Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: Pension of freedom fighters increased to Rs 18,000, says CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: During his first Independence Day speech after becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin announced that the pension for freedom fighters will be hiked from Rs.17,000 to Rs.18,000 per month. He also said that the Gandhi Museum in Madurai would be renovated at a cost of Rs 6 crore.

Gandhian ideals are the “greatest weapon” to give direction to the country which is facing challenges related to caste, religion and creed and this should be instilled in the minds of the youth, Stalin said during his speech.

The 75th Independence Day celebrations took place at the Fort St. George in Chennai today. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin hoisted the national flag for the first time at around 9 am.

The Greater Chennai city traffic police has announced traffic diversions on Kamarajar Salai and other adjoining areas from 6 am. The stretch of Kamarajar Salai from Labour Statue up to RBI Subway North on Rajaji Salai and Flag Staff Road will be closed forall the vehicular traffic other than the vehicles with car passes.

In order to control the traffic, More than 3,000 police officers and guards have been deployed to provide security for the Independence Day celebrations.

Ahead of the 75 Independence Day celebrations, the Ripon Building, Chennai airport, Egmore station were lit up in Tricolour.