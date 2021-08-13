scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 13, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Tamil Nadu Budget Live Updates: DMK to present revised budget for 2021-22 at 10 am today

Tamil Nadu Budget Latest News Live Updates: The budget session which commences today will conclude on September 21. Computers have been installed for presenting the e-budget.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: August 13, 2021 9:02:38 am
P T R Palanivel Thiagarajan, M K StalinTamil Nadu Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management P. T. R. Palanivel Thiagarajan with Chief Minister M K Stalin. (Twitter/@ptrmadurai)

Tamil Nadu Budget News Live Updates: The first paperless budget session in the history of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is set to take place at Kalaivanar Arangam at 10 am today. This will be the DMK government’s maiden budget session after getting elected to power in May this year.

Also Read |TN Finance Minister says DMK did not assure immediate cut in fuel prices

Finance and Human Resource Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan who published a ‘White Paper’ report on state’s finances would be presenting the revised budget for the financial year 2021-22 in the hall. A couple of days ago, Minister Thiagarajan in his report claimed that the state’s finances is in dire circumstances. Later addressing the reporters, he said DMK will ensure they will deliver all the welfare schemes they had promised in their election manifesto.

Computers have been installed for presenting the e-budget. Chief Minister MK Stalin, Minister for Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan, Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudi alongside other functionaries visited Kalaivanar Arangam to oversee the arrangements. The budget session which commences today will conclude on September 21.

Click here for more

Also, for the first time, the government will present a separate budget for Agriculture. It will take place on Saturday.

Live Blog

Tamil Nadu Budget Live Updates: Catch the latest news and updates in Chennai as we bring you live updates on DMK's maiden budget for the year 2021-22 today. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:02 (IST)13 Aug 2021
DMK to present revised budget for 2021-22 today

The first paperless budget session in the history of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is set to take place at Kalaivanar Arangam at 10 am today. This will be the DMK government’s maiden budget session after getting elected to power in May this year. Finance and Human Resource Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan who published a ‘White Paper’ report on state’s finances would be presenting the revised budget for the financial year 2021-22 in the hall. 

A couple of days ago, Minister Thiagarajan in his report claimed that the state’s finances is in dire circumstances. Later addressing the reporters, he said DMK will ensure they will deliver all the welfare schemes they had promised in their election manifesto. 

09:01 (IST)13 Aug 2021
Welcome to today’s live blog

Vanakkam Chennai!
Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Tamil Nadu budget as the DMK presents its maiden budget for the year 2021-22 today.

Also read latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

Palanivel Thiagarajan, or PTR, as he is better known, is a study in contrasts. However, for once in his long and eventful career, the 55-year-old’s life has taken an anticipated turn. New Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has picked this highly qualified MLA — with an engineering degree from NIT Trichy, higher studies in the State University of New York, and an MBA in Finance from the Sloan School of Management at MIT — to be his Finance Minister.

READ | A graduate from MIT, former banker, Tamil Nadu’s finance minister wants Centre to give state its due

Tamil Nadu’s new Finance Minister, Palanivel Thiagarajan, popularly known as PTR, stands out because of his exceptional qualifications. He spent 20 years abroad, has an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management in the US and has worked for international investment corporations and banks. In addition, he belongs to a distinguished political dynasty of the state. But, PTR also tends to shoot off his mouth. While DMK sources insist that PTR and Stalin enjoy an amicable relationship and PTR has been given a free hand, for some reason, PTR has been relegated to 26th place in official precedence in the Cabinet, although conventionally, finance ministers rank No. 2 in the hierarchy.

READ | Inside Track: Why has Stalin relegated PTR to No 26 in the cabinet?

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 or 044 25384520 | Citizens can also contact the general helpline 104, the 24-hour helplines 044 29510400 or 29510500 and the 24 x 7 mobile helplines 8754448477 or 9444340496 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | Find the nearest GCC vaccine centre here and book your slots here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

Tamil Nadu Chennai News August 11, 12 Highlights

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
X