Tamil Nadu Budget Live Updates: DMK to present revised budget for 2021-22 at 10 am today

Tamil Nadu Budget News Live Updates: The first paperless budget session in the history of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is set to take place at Kalaivanar Arangam at 10 am today. This will be the DMK government’s maiden budget session after getting elected to power in May this year.

Finance and Human Resource Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan who published a ‘White Paper’ report on state’s finances would be presenting the revised budget for the financial year 2021-22 in the hall. A couple of days ago, Minister Thiagarajan in his report claimed that the state’s finances is in dire circumstances. Later addressing the reporters, he said DMK will ensure they will deliver all the welfare schemes they had promised in their election manifesto.

Computers have been installed for presenting the e-budget. Chief Minister MK Stalin, Minister for Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan, Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudi alongside other functionaries visited Kalaivanar Arangam to oversee the arrangements. The budget session which commences today will conclude on September 21.

Also, for the first time, the government will present a separate budget for Agriculture. It will take place on Saturday.