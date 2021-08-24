scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Earthquake in Bay of Bengal sends tremors across Tamil Nadu, Chennai

Chennai earthquake, tremors: According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake hit at 12.35 pm in the Bay of Bengal.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: August 24, 2021 1:19:21 pm
Chennai earthquake,The earthquake in the Bay of Bengal hit at 12.35 pm. (Source: seismo.gov.in)

An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale sent tremors across parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, on Tuesday.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake in the Bay of Bengal hit at 12.35 pm, around 320 km east of Chennai. It was recorded at a depth of 10 km.

Several people took to social media to comment of the tremors.

More details awaited.

