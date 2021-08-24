Earthquake in Bay of Bengal sends tremors across Tamil Nadu, Chennai

An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale sent tremors across parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, on Tuesday.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake in the Bay of Bengal hit at 12.35 pm, around 320 km east of Chennai. It was recorded at a depth of 10 km.

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on 24-08-2021, 12:35:50 IST, Lat: 14.40 & Long: 82.91, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 296km SSE of kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/6qwi4D40KO @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/dLB55CDm36 — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) August 24, 2021

Several people took to social media to comment of the tremors.

More details awaited.