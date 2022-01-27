Tamil Nadu Covid-19 wrap: New cases in state continue to drop; Chennai records 5,973 infections

The daily Covid-19 infections in Tamil Nadu dropped below 30,000 after reporting 29,976 cases on Wednesday, the health department said. This pushed the total caseload to 32,24,236.

The death toll increased to 37,359 after 47 more patients succumbed to the infections, a medical bulletin said.

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing a decrease in daily Covid-19 cases and has remained around 30,000 over the last few days.

With 27,507 patients recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours, the total recovery tally stands at 29,73,185, leaving 2,13,692 active infections.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new Covid-19 cases after reporting 5,973 cases on Wednesday, followed by Coimbatore 3,740, Chengalpet 1,883, Tiruppur 1,787, Salem 1,457, Erode 1,302 and Kanyakumari 1,035.

A total of 1,50,931 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,10,54,111, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Puducherry on Wednesday reported 1,504 new Covid-19 cases, increasing the total caseload to 1.56 lakh. The test positivity rate was at 31.34 per cent, while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.22 per cent and 88.28 per cent respectively. Director of Health G Sriramulu, in a press release said that 1,597 patients recovered from the infection and were discharged during last twenty four hours while the overall recoveries were 1,38,545. Three more people succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 1,915.

