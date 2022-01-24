Tamil Nadu reports 30,215 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate over 19%

Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 30,215 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the caseload up to 31,64, 205. The state also registered 46 deaths taking the toll to 37,264. The positivity rate in the last 24 hours was 19.98 per cent. A total of 24,639 people got discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving the number of active cases at 2,06,484.

Of the total cases, Chennai recorded 6,296, followed by Coimbatore (3,786) and Chengalpattu (1,742). Kanyakumari (1,236), Erode (1,199), Thanjavur (1,117), Salem (1,039) and Tiruppur (1,504) also contributed to the maximum number of cases.

Chennai Corporation imposes penalty on violators

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Monday said close to 21 buildings that hosted marriages and other events have violated the Covid-19 safety guidelines issued by the government. In a release, the civic body said fines amounting to Rs 21,500 were collected from these buildings during the inspection by the authorities on January 23.

From January 6 to January 23, a total of 1,417 halls that hosted events were inspected by the authorities and among them, 121 were found violating guidelines. This included violations of the maximum number of people (100) who can participate in these events, the civic body said. The authorities have slapped a fine of Rs 1,33,600 on these halls.

As per the guidelines issued by the corporation, people need to register on the civic body’s website for conducting marriages and other events in hotels, marriage halls, social welfare centres, etc.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Puducherry recorded 1,130 fresh cases, taking the overall tally up to 1,53,343. The number of active cases reached 15,652, including 15,467 patients who are in hospitals and 185 in home isolation. The positivity rate is at 43.71 per cent. With two deaths, the toll reached 1,908.

Among the total cases, the Puducherry region accounted for 906 cases while Karikal recorded 167. Fresh infections were recorded in Yanam (40) and Mahe (17) areas as well.