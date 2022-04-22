Tamil Nadu sees 39 new Covid-19 cases, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan asks people not lower guard

As Tamil Nadu witnessed a spike in Covid-19 cases, recording 39 fresh infections on Thursday, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan urged people not to lower their guard against the virus.

“The daily cases in New Delhi spiked as of Wednesday and a similar situation may emerge in Tamil Nadu if people show laxity in following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour,” Radhakrishnan said.

A health bulletin released by the government showed that no deaths were reported on Thursday, the toll remaining at 38,025.

Taking cognizance of the rise in new cases, the government directed the health department to step up testing of samples to around 25,000 a day from the present 18,000.

“It has been decided to increase the total number of samples that were tested by the health department per day. It was 16,000 (16,583) yesterday, today it will be 18,000 (18,825).. we have directed department authorities to increase the total number of samples collected per day to 25,000”, he said.

On Thursday, 26 people got discharges taking the number of recoveries to 34.15 lakh, leaving 256 active infections. Chennai, which has been reporting cases below 20 over the last few days accounted for the majority of new coronavirus with 21 cases, followed by Chengalpet six, while Vellore and Thanjavur recorded two cases, respectively. Kancheepuram, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Tirupathur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvarur reported one case each.

Radhakrishnan noted that the adherence to Covid-19 norms in public places was less of late, and added that the state government has not imposed any restrictions.

“Though some states have announced relaxation on wearing face masks in public places, Tamil Nadu (Government) is yet to make such an announcement,” he said.

“People should understand that the prevalence of the virus decreased in the state during the first, second and third wave of Covid-19 because people followed the COVID-19 behaviour. Now the cases have increased to 39 (across Tamil Nadu) and by following the coronavirus protocols they (public) can prevent its spread” he added.

After inspecting the IIT Madras campus where 12 students have tested positive, Radhakrishnan said, “Those who have tested positive have mild symptoms. Their oxygen levels are normal, there is no need to panic. IIT Madras has the facility to isolate those infected with the virus. We have begun to do targeted testing on the campus. Till now, 365 samples have been tested, further steps will be based on that,” he said. He added that he had visited those who tested positive and they were doing fine.