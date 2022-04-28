scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 28, 2022
At IIT Madras, 33 more Covid cases reported; total tally now 145; TN reports 77 new infections

Chennai on Wednesday recorded 59 new Covid-19 infections, leading among districts with 298 active infections and 7,51,613 cases overall.

By: PTI | Chennai |
April 28, 2022 6:42:57 am
Chennai Covid news, Chennai CovidChennai accounted for the majority of new coronavirus infections with 59, Chengalpet seven, Tiruvallur three, Coimbatore two, while Dindigul, Kancheepuram, Tuticorin, Vellore and Virudhunagar recorded one case each. (File)

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday recorded 77 new Covid-19 infections, which includes a returnee from Meghalaya, pushing the total caseload to 34,53,756.

Among those tested positive include 52 men and 25 women.

Also Read |Madras HC sets aside 2013 order giving Tamil Nadu govt rights to takeover Ayodhya Mandapam

The death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with nil fatalities being recorded in the last 24 hours, the health department said.

The recoveries reached 34,15,284 with 34 more people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 447 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new coronavirus infections with 59, Chengalpet seven, Tiruvallur three, Coimbatore two, while Dindigul, Kancheepuram, Tuticorin, Vellore and Virudhunagar recorded one case each.

Also Read |Chennai: Fire breaks out at Rajiv Gandhi hospital, no injuries

The state capital leads among districts with 298 active infections and 7,51,613 cases overall.

A total of 20,386 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,61,09,506, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the cluster of Covid-19 cases detected at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras last week saw 33 more people testing positive taking the total to 145 confirmed cases at the campus of the 4,974 samples tested so far, the government said.

“All the 25 samples lifted from IIT-M sent for whole genomic sequencing revealed BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron and no new variant has been detected. Already, in March, 93 per cent of the results had revealed BA.2 Omicron sub-variant,” it said.

