Tamil Nadu reports 366 fresh Covid cases, one more death

Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 366 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the cumulative tally up to 34,49,373. One more death took the toll up to 38,004.

A total of 55,994 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of specimens examined up to 6.43 crore.

Recoveries outnumbered new cases with 1,013 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries up to 34,05,624. There are now 5,745 active cases.

Among all districts, Chennai accounted for the most number of new infections (96), followed by Coimbatore (54) and Chengalpet (40). Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thiruvarur and Villupuram did not record any fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

As per the data released by the health department on Monday, of the total 1,29,999 Covid beds allocated in 2,037 facilities, 1,175 are occupied.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Puducherry recorded nine new cases, pushing the total caseload up to 1,65,720. The number of active cases stood at 118, with 12 people in hospital and 106 in home isolation.

All the nine news cases were reported in the Puducherry region. In the past 24 hours, 313 Covid-19 vaccines were administered, which included 53 first doses, 251 second doses and nine precautionary doses. The test positivity rate in the union territory stood at 1.03 per cent.