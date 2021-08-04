scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 04, 2021
Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: TN registers slight increase in infections with 1908 fresh cases, 29 deaths

Tamil Nadu Chennai Latest News Live Updates: As of Tuesday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 20,217.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: August 4, 2021 9:31:25 am
A beneficiary receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai. (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1908 positive cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 25,65,452. Among these, Chennai reported 203 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,38,727. The state recorded 29 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 34,159. 22 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 2047 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,11,076.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 3,79,95,700 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,45,585 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 281 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 212 are private facilities.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to visit the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington near Ooty and address the student officers of the 77th staff course today. The President is on a five-day tour of Tamil Nadu from August 2 to August 6.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news and updates in Chennai as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, political updates and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:31 (IST)04 Aug 2021
171 flights to fly between Chennai and major cities today

A total of 171 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 85 arrivals and 86 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.

09:08 (IST)04 Aug 2021
Power to be suspended in parts of Chennai today

Tangedco has announced a power cut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 5 pm for maintenance work.

Here are the affected areas:

Avadi Senthil Nagar: JB Nagar, Jothi Nagar, Srisakthi Nagar, Power Line Road, Senthil Nagar, Ganapathy Nagar, Kaligambal Nagar, Arjuna Nagar and Pirunthavan Avenue

IT Corridor: Raju Nagar, Mettukuppam, PTC Quarters, Pillaiyar Koil Street, Chandrasekaran Avenue and Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, IAS Colony, MGR Street, Kaliamman Koil Street, Karapakkam, Arignar Anna Nagar 7th and 8th Street, Pandiyan Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, Kannagi Nagar Bus Depot Main Road and surrounding areas

Guindy: Guindy, Rajbhavan, Nanganallur, Moovarasampet, Madipakkam, Nandambakkam, St. Thomas Mount, Alandur, Adambakkam and surrounding areas

Neelankarai: New and Old Ganesh Nagar, Vaithiyalingamsalai, Ruby Complex, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Matha Koil, Bharathiyar Nagar and surrounding areas

Madhavaram: Thattankulam Road, Seethapathy, Shanmugasundram Nagar, Parts of MRH Road, Samy Nagar, Devaraj Nagar, Parts of CMDA, Anna Poorna Nagar, Munuswamy Nagar, Sastri Nagar, VPC Nagar, Mohan Nagar, Thanickachalam E Block and surrounding areas

Vysarpadi Manjambakkam: Kamban Nagar, Devi Nagar, Ramachandra Nagar, Perumal Koil Street, North and South Telephone Colony, Prasanth Nagar, Vasantham Avenue, JJ Nagar, Kathirvelan Street and surrounding areas

09:07 (IST)04 Aug 2021
TN reports 1908 fresh cases, 203 from Chennai alone

09:07 (IST)04 Aug 2021
Welcome to today’s live blog

Vanakkam Chennai!
Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan Tuesday slammed the BJP, terming it a corporate company. Addressing reporters in Coimbatore, Haasan alleged that the party is trying to privatise resources.

READ | Kamal Haasan says demand for Kongu Nadu state comes from ‘corporate company’ BJP

The Tamil Nadu government will launch a scheme to carry out archanai (religious chanting and offering) in Tamil at Kapaleeswarar temple, Mylapore in Chennai on Wednesday and it will later be expanded to 46 other big temples across the state, said Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister (HR&CE) PK Sekar Babu.

READ | DMK govt to launch chanting in Tamil from Mylapore temple, set to be expanded to 46 others

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 or 044 25384520 | Citizens can also contact the general helpline 104, the 24-hour helplines 044 29510400 or 29510500 and the 24 x 7 mobile helplines 8754448477 or 9444340496 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | Find the nearest GCC vaccine centre here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

