Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: TN registers slight increase in infections with 1908 fresh cases, 29 deaths

A beneficiary receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai. (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1908 positive cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 25,65,452. Among these, Chennai reported 203 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,38,727. The state recorded 29 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 34,159. 22 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 2047 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,11,076.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 3,79,95,700 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,45,585 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 281 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 212 are private facilities.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to visit the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington near Ooty and address the student officers of the 77th staff course today. The President is on a five-day tour of Tamil Nadu from August 2 to August 6.