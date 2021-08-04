Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: TN registers slight increase in infections with 1908 fresh cases, 29 deaths

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1908 positive cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 25,65,452. Among these, Chennai reported 203 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,38,727. The state recorded 29 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 34,159. 22 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 2047 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,11,076.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 3,79,95,700 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,45,585 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 281 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 212 are private facilities.
Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to visit the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington near Ooty and address the student officers of the 77th staff course today. The President is on a five-day tour of Tamil Nadu from August 2 to August 6.
A total of 171 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 85 arrivals and 86 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
Tangedco has announced a power cut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 5 pm for maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
Avadi Senthil Nagar: JB Nagar, Jothi Nagar, Srisakthi Nagar, Power Line Road, Senthil Nagar, Ganapathy Nagar, Kaligambal Nagar, Arjuna Nagar and Pirunthavan Avenue
IT Corridor: Raju Nagar, Mettukuppam, PTC Quarters, Pillaiyar Koil Street, Chandrasekaran Avenue and Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, IAS Colony, MGR Street, Kaliamman Koil Street, Karapakkam, Arignar Anna Nagar 7th and 8th Street, Pandiyan Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, Kannagi Nagar Bus Depot Main Road and surrounding areas
Guindy: Guindy, Rajbhavan, Nanganallur, Moovarasampet, Madipakkam, Nandambakkam, St. Thomas Mount, Alandur, Adambakkam and surrounding areas
Neelankarai: New and Old Ganesh Nagar, Vaithiyalingamsalai, Ruby Complex, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Matha Koil, Bharathiyar Nagar and surrounding areas
Madhavaram: Thattankulam Road, Seethapathy, Shanmugasundram Nagar, Parts of MRH Road, Samy Nagar, Devaraj Nagar, Parts of CMDA, Anna Poorna Nagar, Munuswamy Nagar, Sastri Nagar, VPC Nagar, Mohan Nagar, Thanickachalam E Block and surrounding areas
Vysarpadi Manjambakkam: Kamban Nagar, Devi Nagar, Ramachandra Nagar, Perumal Koil Street, North and South Telephone Colony, Prasanth Nagar, Vasantham Avenue, JJ Nagar, Kathirvelan Street and surrounding areas
As of Tuesday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 20,217. Till date, 14,98,681 males, 10,66,733 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
