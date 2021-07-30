scorecardresearch
Friday, July 30, 2021
Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: Recoveries outnumber fresh cases as state reports 2145 discharges, 1859 cases

Tamil Nadu Chennai Latest News Live Updates: As of Thursday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 21,207.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: July 30, 2021 9:46:12 am
A health worker sprays disinfectants in a parking area in Chennai, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates:  Tamil Nadu recorded 1859 positive cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 25,55,664. Among these, Chennai reported 181 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,37,732. The state recorded 28 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 34,023. 21 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 2145 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,00,434.

The Tamil Nadu government’s efforts to end the pandemic is getting delayed as some people are not taking the lockdown relaxations seriously, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday. He appealed to corporate hospitals and non governmental organisations to bring about a change in the people’s mindset. Despite the state government’s efforts to bring down the coronavirus infection, some people found an opportunity to assemble in large numbers when the lockdown is relaxed.

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Updates: Catch the latest news and updates in Chennai as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, unlock and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:46 (IST)30 Jul 2021
Set up a panel to monitor Mekedatu issue, PMK tells TN Govt

Pattali Makkal Katchi top leader S Ramadoss on Thursday demanded that the Tamil Nadu government set up a committee led by an official with expertise in water resources management to monitor and advise the state on the Mekedatu reservoir matter.

The new Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was reportedly firm in implementing the Mekedatu reservoir project and the Tamil Nadu government should hence be vigilant and work accordingly, PMK founder Ramadoss said.

09:24 (IST)30 Jul 2021
159 flights to be operated between Chennai and major cities today

A total of 159 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 80 arrivals and 79 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.

09:20 (IST)30 Jul 2021
Centre’s 27 pc reservation for OBCs a big win for DMK’s social justice struggle: CM Stalin

The Centre’s announcement of 27 per cent quota for OBCs in the All-India Quota scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical and dental courses is a victory for Tamil Nadu and a huge win for DMK’s struggle for social justice, Chief Minister M K Stalin said in Chennai on Thursday.

The demand for reservation was taken up in both Houses of Parliament and also with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Prime Minister Narendra Modi by his party, he said.

Citing the Centre’s announcement that this decision would benefit nearly 1,500 OBC students in MBBS and 2,500 OBC students in post graduation (2021-22), Stalin said the DMK has made this achievement through its legal battle for social justice which has ensured medical education for a total of 4,000 aspirants from backward classes.

09:17 (IST)30 Jul 2021
Power to be suspended in parts of Chennai today

Tangedco has announced a power cut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 5 pm to carry out maintenance work.

Here are the affected areas:

Porur: Kovoor, Periyapanicheri, Baraniputur, Thandalam, Manancheri, South Malayambakkam, Babu Garden, Akash Nagar, Manikandan Nagar, Metha Nagar, Ondi Colony and Parts of Kundrathur

Nungambakkam: PF Quarters Thirumurthy Nagar 1st Street and Thirumurthy Nagar 5th Street

Manali: Manali New Town, MMDA Phase – I & II, Ponniamman Nagar, KGL Nagar, Echankuli, MRB Nagar and Nehru Nagar

Velachery: Jaganathapuram, Rajalakshmi Nagar 1st to 7th Streets, Parts of Bypass Road and surrounding areas

Tambaram: Umayalpuram, Earikari Street, Nagammal Avenue, Astalakshmi Avenue, Periyar Nagar, Rajesh Nagar, Thuraipakkam Road, Jerusalem College, IIT Colony, SBI Colony, NSR Road, Kumarankundram area and surrounding areas

09:13 (IST)30 Jul 2021
TN reports 1859 fresh cases, 28 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 1859 positive cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 25,55,664. Among these, Chennai reported 181 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,37,732. The state recorded 28 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 34,023. 21 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 2145 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,00,434.

As of Thursday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 21,207. Till date, 14,93,142 males, 10,62,484 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 3,71,28,408 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,57,074 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 279 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 210 are private facilities.

09:13 (IST)30 Jul 2021
Welcome to today’s live blog

Vanakkam Chennai!
Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Thursday issued orders to withdraw 90 defamation cases filed against journalists and media organizations between 2012 and February 2021. The cases were filed by the previous AIADMK government against English and Tamil dailies, weekly magazines and television news channels.

The Thanjavur cyber crime police arrested a woman who was an accomplice in crimes her husband committed over the past few years. The woman, identified as Rita Babilona (50), was arrested Tuesday in Tiruvallur district. Santhana Bharathy, the prime accused, is still on the run.

READ | Tamil Nadu: Woman held for cheating people posing as collector’s assistant, husband on the run

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 or 044 25384520 | Citizens can also contact the general helpline 104, the 24-hour helplines 044 29510400 or 29510500 and the 24 x 7 mobile helplines 8754448477 or 9444340496 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | Find the nearest GCC vaccine centre here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

Tamil Nadu Chennai News July 28, 29 Highlights

