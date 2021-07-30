Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: Recoveries outnumber fresh cases as state reports 2145 discharges, 1859 cases

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1859 positive cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 25,55,664. Among these, Chennai reported 181 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,37,732. The state recorded 28 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 34,023. 21 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 2145 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,00,434.
The Tamil Nadu government’s efforts to end the pandemic is getting delayed as some people are not taking the lockdown relaxations seriously, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday. He appealed to corporate hospitals and non governmental organisations to bring about a change in the people’s mindset. Despite the state government’s efforts to bring down the coronavirus infection, some people found an opportunity to assemble in large numbers when the lockdown is relaxed.
Pattali Makkal Katchi top leader S Ramadoss on Thursday demanded that the Tamil Nadu government set up a committee led by an official with expertise in water resources management to monitor and advise the state on the Mekedatu reservoir matter.
The new Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was reportedly firm in implementing the Mekedatu reservoir project and the Tamil Nadu government should hence be vigilant and work accordingly, PMK founder Ramadoss said.
Read more
A total of 159 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 80 arrivals and 79 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
The Centre’s announcement of 27 per cent quota for OBCs in the All-India Quota scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical and dental courses is a victory for Tamil Nadu and a huge win for DMK’s struggle for social justice, Chief Minister M K Stalin said in Chennai on Thursday.
The demand for reservation was taken up in both Houses of Parliament and also with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Prime Minister Narendra Modi by his party, he said.
Citing the Centre’s announcement that this decision would benefit nearly 1,500 OBC students in MBBS and 2,500 OBC students in post graduation (2021-22), Stalin said the DMK has made this achievement through its legal battle for social justice which has ensured medical education for a total of 4,000 aspirants from backward classes.
Read more
Tangedco has announced a power cut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 5 pm to carry out maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
Porur: Kovoor, Periyapanicheri, Baraniputur, Thandalam, Manancheri, South Malayambakkam, Babu Garden, Akash Nagar, Manikandan Nagar, Metha Nagar, Ondi Colony and Parts of Kundrathur
Nungambakkam: PF Quarters Thirumurthy Nagar 1st Street and Thirumurthy Nagar 5th Street
Manali: Manali New Town, MMDA Phase – I & II, Ponniamman Nagar, KGL Nagar, Echankuli, MRB Nagar and Nehru Nagar
Velachery: Jaganathapuram, Rajalakshmi Nagar 1st to 7th Streets, Parts of Bypass Road and surrounding areas
Tambaram: Umayalpuram, Earikari Street, Nagammal Avenue, Astalakshmi Avenue, Periyar Nagar, Rajesh Nagar, Thuraipakkam Road, Jerusalem College, IIT Colony, SBI Colony, NSR Road, Kumarankundram area and surrounding areas
Read more
Tamil Nadu recorded 1859 positive cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 25,55,664. Among these, Chennai reported 181 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,37,732. The state recorded 28 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 34,023. 21 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 2145 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,00,434.
As of Thursday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 21,207. Till date, 14,93,142 males, 10,62,484 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 3,71,28,408 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,57,074 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 279 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 210 are private facilities.
Vanakkam Chennai!
Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.