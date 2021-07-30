Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: Recoveries outnumber fresh cases as state reports 2145 discharges, 1859 cases

A health worker sprays disinfectants in a parking area in Chennai, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1859 positive cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 25,55,664. Among these, Chennai reported 181 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,37,732. The state recorded 28 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 34,023. 21 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 2145 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,00,434.

The Tamil Nadu government’s efforts to end the pandemic is getting delayed as some people are not taking the lockdown relaxations seriously, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday. He appealed to corporate hospitals and non governmental organisations to bring about a change in the people’s mindset. Despite the state government’s efforts to bring down the coronavirus infection, some people found an opportunity to assemble in large numbers when the lockdown is relaxed.