Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: President Kovind to commence TN tour today; Over 5000 police personnel, five-tier security in place

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: President Ram Nath Kovind will arrive in Chennai today to commence his five-day tour of Tamil Nadu from August 2 to August 6. The President will participate in several events in Chennai and Ooty. Kovind will grace and address the commemoration of the 100th year of the Madras Legislative Council in Chennai Monday and unveil a portrait of the former chief minister Dr Kalaignar M Karunanidhi, an official statement issued on Sunday said.
As many as 5,000 police personnel, including commandos, would be deployed and a five-tier security cover put in place for President Ram Nath Kovind. The Assembly hall and the state secretariat, both in Fort St George, the Raj Bhavan, and the airport have been brought under the five-tier security cover.
Led by Chennai police commissioner Shankar Jiwal, 5,000 personnel, including those from commando unit, will be on duty for Kovind’s visit. Precautionary measures and appropriate security arrangements are in place in all the routes that would be used by the President during his visit, a police release said.
According to the President’s tentative itinerary, he will arrive in Chennai on August 2 (afternoon), preside over the centenary fete at the Tamil Nadu legislative Assembly in the evening and also unveil a portrait of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in the House. On Monday night, Kovind would stay at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai and leave for the Nilgiris District on Tuesday. On August 4, he would visit the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington near Ooty and address the Student Officers of the 77th Staff Course. He would stay at the Raj Bhavan there and leave for Delhi on August 6. (PTI)
Tamil Nadu recorded 1990 positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 25,61,587. Among these, Chennai reported 175 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,38,326. The state recorded 26 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 34,102. 22 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 2156 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,06,961.
As of Sunday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 20,524. Till date, 14,96,478 males, 10,65,071 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 3,76,04,794 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,58,646 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 280 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 211 are private facilities.
Tangedco has announced a power cut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 5 pm for maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
Neelankarai: Saraswathy Nagar (North and South), Aringar Anna Nagar, Ellaiyamman Koil Street, Pandian Salai Main Road, ECR Fisheries to Police Station, Kapaleeswarar Nagar North 1 Street Main Road and South 2nd Main Road
Velachery: Entire Sarathy Nagar area
President Ram Nath Kovind will arrive in Chennai today to commence his five-day tour of Tamil Nadu from August 2 to August 6. The President will participate in several events in Chennai and Ooty.
