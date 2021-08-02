Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: President Kovind to commence TN tour today; Over 5000 police personnel, five-tier security in place

President Ram Nath Kovind. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: President Ram Nath Kovind will arrive in Chennai today to commence his five-day tour of Tamil Nadu from August 2 to August 6. The President will participate in several events in Chennai and Ooty. Kovind will grace and address the commemoration of the 100th year of the Madras Legislative Council in Chennai Monday and unveil a portrait of the former chief minister Dr Kalaignar M Karunanidhi, an official statement issued on Sunday said.

As many as 5,000 police personnel, including commandos, would be deployed and a five-tier security cover put in place for President Ram Nath Kovind. The Assembly hall and the state secretariat, both in Fort St George, the Raj Bhavan, and the airport have been brought under the five-tier security cover.

Led by Chennai police commissioner Shankar Jiwal, 5,000 personnel, including those from commando unit, will be on duty for Kovind’s visit. Precautionary measures and appropriate security arrangements are in place in all the routes that would be used by the President during his visit, a police release said.

According to the President’s tentative itinerary, he will arrive in Chennai on August 2 (afternoon), preside over the centenary fete at the Tamil Nadu legislative Assembly in the evening and also unveil a portrait of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in the House. On Monday night, Kovind would stay at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai and leave for the Nilgiris District on Tuesday. On August 4, he would visit the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington near Ooty and address the Student Officers of the 77th Staff Course. He would stay at the Raj Bhavan there and leave for Delhi on August 6. (PTI)