Monday, August 02, 2021
Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: President Kovind to commence TN tour today; Over 5000 police personnel, five-tier security in place

Tamil Nadu Chennai Latest News Live Updates: The Assembly hall and the state secretariat, both in Fort St George, the Raj Bhavan, and the airport have been brought under the five-tier security cover.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: August 2, 2021 9:37:17 am
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: President Ram Nath Kovind will arrive in Chennai today to commence his five-day tour of Tamil Nadu from August 2 to August 6. The President will participate in several events in Chennai and Ooty. Kovind will grace and address the commemoration of the 100th year of the Madras Legislative Council in Chennai Monday and unveil a portrait of the former chief minister Dr Kalaignar M Karunanidhi, an official statement issued on Sunday said.

As many as 5,000 police personnel, including commandos, would be deployed and a five-tier security cover put in place for President Ram Nath Kovind. The Assembly hall and the state secretariat, both in Fort St George, the Raj Bhavan, and the airport have been brought under the five-tier security cover.

Led by Chennai police commissioner Shankar Jiwal, 5,000 personnel, including those from commando unit, will be on duty for Kovind’s visit. Precautionary measures and appropriate security arrangements are in place in all the routes that would be used by the President during his visit, a police release said.

According to the President’s tentative itinerary, he will arrive in Chennai on August 2 (afternoon), preside over the centenary fete at the Tamil Nadu legislative Assembly in the evening and also unveil a portrait of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in the House. On Monday night, Kovind would stay at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai and leave for the Nilgiris District on Tuesday. On August 4, he would visit the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington near Ooty and address the Student Officers of the 77th Staff Course. He would stay at the Raj Bhavan there and leave for Delhi on August 6. (PTI)

Live Blog

Catch the latest news and updates in Chennai as we bring you live updates on President Ram Nath Kovind's visit, COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, unlock and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:37 (IST)02 Aug 2021
TN registers spike in cases with 1990 fresh cases reported

Tamil Nadu recorded 1990 positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 25,61,587. Among these, Chennai reported 175 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,38,326. The state recorded 26 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 34,102. 22 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 2156 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,06,961.

As of Sunday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 20,524. Till date, 14,96,478 males, 10,65,071 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 3,76,04,794 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,58,646 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 280 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 211 are private facilities.

09:17 (IST)02 Aug 2021
Power to be suspended in parts of Chennai today

Tangedco has announced a power cut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 5 pm for maintenance work.

Here are the affected areas:

Neelankarai: Saraswathy Nagar (North and South), Aringar Anna Nagar, Ellaiyamman Koil Street, Pandian Salai Main Road, ECR Fisheries to Police Station, Kapaleeswarar Nagar North 1 Street Main Road and South 2nd Main Road

Velachery: Entire Sarathy Nagar area

09:09 (IST)02 Aug 2021
President Kovind to address commemoration of 100th year of Madras Legislative Council Monday

President Ram Nath Kovind will grace and address the commemoration of the 100th year of the Madras Legislative Council in Chennai Monday and unveil a portrait of the former chief minister Dr Kalaignar M Karunanidhi, an official statement issued on Sunday said.

In his maiden visit to New Delhi after taking charge as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M K Stalin had invited Kovind to attend the commemoration of the 100th year of the Madras Legislative Council and unveil the portrait of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi at the assembly hall.

09:08 (IST)02 Aug 2021
Five tier security cover, 5,000 police personnel deployed for President's TN visit

As many as 5,000 police personnel, including commandos, would be deployed and a five-tier security cover put in place for President Ram Nath Kovind, who is set to preside over a commemorative event in Chennai to mark the centenary of the state legislature on Monday, police said.

The Assembly hall and the state secretariat, both in Fort St George, the Raj Bhavan, and the airport have been brought under the five-tier security cover.

Led by Chennai police commissioner Shankar Jiwal, 5,000 personnel, including those from commando unit, will be on duty for Kovind's visit. Precautionary measures and appropriate security arrangements are in place in all the routes that would be used by the President during his visit, a police release said.

Earlier, Jiwal chaired a meet of senior police officials to review security arrangements and advised them on measures to be followed in view of Kovind's visit. (PTI)

09:07 (IST)02 Aug 2021
President Ram Nath Kovind to arrive in Chennai today

According to the President’s tentative itinerary, he will arrive in Chennai on August 2 (afternoon), preside over the centenary fete at the Tamil Nadu legislative Assembly in the evening and also unveil a portrait of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in the House. 

On Monday night, Kovind would stay at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai and leave for the Nilgiris District on Tuesday. 

On August 4, he would visit the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington near Ooty and address the Student Officers of the 77th Staff Course. He would stay at the Raj Bhavan there and leave for Delhi on August 6. (PTI)

09:05 (IST)02 Aug 2021
President Ram Nath Kovind in Tamil Nadu for 5 days starting August 2

President Ram Nath Kovind will arrive in Chennai today to commence his five-day tour of Tamil Nadu from August 2 to August 6. The President will participate in several events in Chennai and Ooty.

09:03 (IST)02 Aug 2021
Welcome to today’s live blog

Vanakkam Chennai!
Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday said it was mandatory for people coming from Kerala, to the state to carry a negative RT-PCR test report or vaccination certificate of two COVID doses from August 5, in the wake of a spike in infections in the neighbouring state.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city. Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 5 pm, with supply expected to resume before 5 pm if the work is completed.

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 or 044 25384520 | Citizens can also contact the general helpline 104, the 24-hour helplines 044 29510400 or 29510500 and the 24 x 7 mobile helplines 8754448477 or 9444340496 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | Find the nearest GCC vaccine centre here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

