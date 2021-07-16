Chennai News Live Updates: State reports 2405 fresh cases, 49 deaths

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 2405 positive cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 25,28,806. Among these, Chennai reported 148 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,35,747. The state recorded 49 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 33,606. 36 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 3006 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 24,65,250.
As of Thursday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 29,950. Till date, 14,77,644 males, 10,51,124 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to ensure that two-wheelers are mandatorily fitted with rear view mirrors on both the sides. The State Transport Commissioner and the Commissioner of Police should ensure strict implementation of this rule already in the statute book, the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said.
The bench gave the direction while passing interim orders on a PIL petition from advocate B Ramkumar Adityan of Tiruchendur.
The petitioner sought to levy a fine of Rs 500 on those who ride two-wheelers without the two rear view mirrors and Rs 1,500 on repeat offenders. The number of two-wheelers in the State had increased manifold from 32.14 lakh in 1999 to 2.49 crore in 2020. A majority of fatal road accidents involved two-wheelers.
Rear view mirrors on both sides of the handle-bar are essential parts of these vehicles since they help the riders to keep a better view of the traffic behind them. But, most of the two-wheeler riders remove the rear view mirrors either for styling purposes or for other reasons and the traffic police seldom fine them. The absence of rear view mirrors was viewed seriously by the police in other States, petitioner pointed out. (PTI)
Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 5 pm to carry out maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
Neelankarai: Sun Rise Avenue, Kabaleeswarar Nagar – North and South, Kabaleeswarar Nagar Main Road and Kabaleeswarar Nagar Beach Road.
Tamil Nadu recorded 2405 positive cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 25,28,806. Among these, Chennai reported 148 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,35,747. The state recorded 49 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 33,606. 36 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 3006 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 24,65,250.
As of Thursday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 29,950. Till date, 14,77,644 males, 10,51,124 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 3,51,19,946 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,46,665 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 274 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 205 are private facilities.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu and more across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.