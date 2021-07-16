scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 16, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Chennai News Live Updates: State reports 2405 fresh cases, 49 deaths

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus (Covid-19), Lockdown Latest News Live Updates: According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 3,51,19,946 samples from the state have been tested till date.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: July 16, 2021 9:48:27 am
coronavirus, covid-19, delhi unlock, delhi bars open, delhi parks open, coronavirus latest updates, coronavirus india news, coronavirus india unlock, covid-19 india cases, covid india deatshs, covid india news coronavirusA healthworker administers a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai on Monday. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 2405 positive cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 25,28,806. Among these, Chennai reported 148 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,35,747. The state recorded 49 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 33,606. 36 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 3006 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 24,65,250.

Click here for more

As of Thursday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 29,950. Till date, 14,77,644 males, 10,51,124 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

Live Blog

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Updates: Catch the latest news and updates in Chennai as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, unlock and more through the day. Follow updates in Tamil on our IE Tamil blog. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:48 (IST)16 Jul 2021
Ensure rear view mirrors in two-wheelers: HC

The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to ensure that two-wheelers are mandatorily fitted with rear view mirrors on both the sides. The State Transport Commissioner and the Commissioner of Police should ensure strict implementation of this rule already in the statute book, the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said.

The bench gave the direction while passing interim orders on a PIL petition from advocate B Ramkumar Adityan of Tiruchendur.

The petitioner sought to levy a fine of Rs 500 on those who ride two-wheelers without the two rear view mirrors and Rs 1,500 on repeat offenders. The number of two-wheelers in the State had increased manifold from 32.14 lakh in 1999 to 2.49 crore in 2020. A majority of fatal road accidents involved two-wheelers.

Rear view mirrors on both sides of the handle-bar are essential parts of these vehicles since they help the riders to keep a better view of the traffic behind them. But, most of the two-wheeler riders remove the rear view mirrors either for styling purposes or for other reasons and the traffic police seldom fine them. The absence of rear view mirrors was viewed seriously by the police in other States, petitioner pointed out. (PTI)

09:29 (IST)16 Jul 2021
Power to be suspended in parts of Chennai today

Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 5 pm to carry out maintenance work.

Here are the affected areas:

Neelankarai: Sun Rise Avenue, Kabaleeswarar Nagar – North and South, Kabaleeswarar Nagar Main Road and Kabaleeswarar Nagar Beach Road.

09:26 (IST)16 Jul 2021
TN reports 2405 fresh cases, 148 from Chennai alone

Tamil Nadu recorded 2405 positive cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 25,28,806. Among these, Chennai reported 148 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,35,747. The state recorded 49 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 33,606. 36 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 3006 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 24,65,250.

As of Thursday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 29,950. Till date, 14,77,644 males, 10,51,124 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 3,51,19,946 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,46,665 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 274 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 205 are private facilities.

09:25 (IST)16 Jul 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu and more across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday said that the Union Government has promised to review Tamil Nadu government’s demand for exemption from the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET).

READ | Centre has assured it will review state’s NEET exemption demand: Tamil Nadu Minister

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday conducted a review of the Chennai Metro Rail projects and asked the officials to expedite the works on the phase I line from Meenambakkam to Kilambakkam and from Tambaram to Velachery.

READ | Tamil Nadu CM Stalin directs Chennai Metro officials to accelerate pending projects

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 or 044 25384520 | Citizens can also contact the general helpline 104, the 24-hour helplines 044 29510400 or 29510500 and the 24 x 7 mobile helplines 8754448477 or 9444340496 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

Chennai Coronavirus News July 14, 15 Highlights

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd