Tamil Nadu reports 11,993 fresh Covid-19 infections and 30 deaths

Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 11,993 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 33,87,322. The state also registered 30 coronavirus deaths, taking the toll to 37,666.

Of the total cases, Chennai recorded 1,751 followed by Coimbatore (1,426), Chengalpattu (1,097), Tiruppur (1,017), Erode (689), Salem (578), Kanyakumari (463), Tiruvallur (416), among other districts. A total of 23,084 people got discharged in the past 24 hours; now there are 1,66,878 active cases.

Chennai book fair from February 16

The government has given permission for the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India to organise a book fair from February 16 to March 6 at the YMCA grounds near Nandanam in Chennai adhering to Covid-19 guidelines. The event was scheduled to take place from January 6 to January 23 but was postponed due to the coronavirus restrictions of the government.

The organisers said the festival venue, with around 800 stalls, would have facilities such as restrooms and wheelchairs. Schools and college students would have free entry while others would be charged Rs 10 per person.

The neighbouring Union Territory of Puducherry recorded 499 fresh cases, pushing the overall tally to 1,63,132. The active case count stood at 6,638 with 134 patients admitted to hospitals and the remaining 6,504 in home isolation. As many as 3,082 samples were tested in the past 24 hours and the positivity rate was 16.19 per cent. The cases were spread over Puducherry (286), Karaikal (159), Yanam (53) and Mahe (1). Two Covid-19 patients died, taking the total toll to 1,943. One person was 60 years old while the other was 82.

(With PTI Inputs)