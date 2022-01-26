Tamil Nadu reports 30,055 new Covid cases; Chennai at 6,241 cases

Tamil Nadu Tuesday recorded 30,055 fresh Covid-19 cases, pushing the total caseload to 31,94,260. With 48 more fatalities, the death toll reached 37,312, a bulletin from the health department said. Those who tested positive today included 16 returnees from domestic and overseas locations.

As many as 25,221 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours leaving 2,11,270 active infections.

Chennai Live News | Follow latest updates

Eight districts including Chennai accounted for the majority of new infections. Chennai recorded 6,241 new cases, Coimbatore 3,763, Chengalpet 1,737, Tiruppur 1,490, Erode 1,229, Kanyakumari 1,217, Thanjavur 1,104 and Salem 1,087.

A total of 1,48,469 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,09,03,180, the bulletin said.

Prevalence of Covid-19 spread in Tamil Nadu will emerge in coming days: Health minister

Owing to large number of people visiting their hometowns in view of Pongal festival, there had been a surge in new virus cases last week in Tamil Nadu, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Tuesday. During the course of this week, the actual prevalence of virus will emerge in the state, the minister told reporters, adding that various preventive measures have been taken by the government, including vaccination drives, to contain the spread of the virus.

“In view of Pongal festival, people travelled to their villages following which the virus spread (in such areas). Over the next three days, the actual prevalence of the virus in the state will emerge,” he said.

Though the virus spread is more in neighbouring states, the intensity of the virus is low in Tamil Nadu on account of the measures taken by Chief Minister M K Stalin, he said.

With inputs from PTI