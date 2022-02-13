Tamil Nadu reports 2,812 new Covid-19 cases, 17 deaths; 546 cases in Chennai

The daily coronavirus cases fell below the 3,000 mark in Tamil Nadu on Saturday with the state recording 2,812 fresh positives, thus taking the case count to 34,33,966.

The toll climbed to 37,904 with 17 additional deaths.

The cumulative recoveries, including 11,154 COVID-19 positive patients getting discharged after treatment today, touched 33,48,419. The total active cases as of today further decreased to 47,643 from 56,002 on Friday.

Though the state continued to register a decline in new infections and deaths, fresh cases which touched 4,519 on February 8 declined gradually to 3,971 on February 9, 3,592 on February 10 and 3,086 on Friday and to 2,812 today, according to a bulletin from the state health department.

Similarly, the fatalities due to the contagion too fell to 17 today from 37 on February 8 after remaining at 25 on February 10 and 11, respectively.

Chennai and Coimbatore, among the 38 districts, accounted for the maximum of 546 and 523 new infections, respectively, today while Chengalpattu recorded 238 cases followed by Tiruppur 169, Erode 152, Salem 146 and Thiruvallur 123 cases.

Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Tenkasi and Thirupathur recorded cases in single digits while 27 other districts saw new cases below 100.

With 1,314 people getting discharged today, Chennai’s total recoveries increased to 7,30,063 and the fatalities including one death today, rose to 9,042.

The metro accounted for 7,46,398 positive cases while the active cases stood at 7,293, the bulletin said.