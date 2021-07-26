Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: TN reports 1808 fresh cases, 22 deaths

TN reports 1808 fresh cases, 22 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 1808 positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 25,48,497. Among these, Chennai reported 126 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,37,124. The state recorded 22 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 33,911. 21 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 2447 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 24,91,222.

As of Sunday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 23,364. Till date, 14,89,005 males, 10,59,454 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 3,65,34,735 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,44,219 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 278 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 209 are private facilities.