Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: TN reports 1808 fresh cases, 22 deaths

Tangedco has announced a power cut in Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
Adyar: Besant Nagar Rukumani Street, Lakshmipuram, M.G Road, Sastri Nagar, Venkateshwara Nagar, Kakkan Colony, Kamarajar Salai and surrounding areas
Manali: Sadayankuppam, Barma Nagar and Irular Colony
Sembium: Simpson Group of Companies, Periyar Nagar Moolakadai, Teachers Colony, Gandhi Nagar, T H road, Arul Nagar, Venkateswara Colony, Subramaniyam Garden, Binny Nagar, Bank Colony, Roy Nagar, Kumaran Nagar, Vasu Nagar, Thanigachalam Nagar 80 Feet Road, Samy Ramalingam Colony - A, B and C Blocks and surrounding areas
Guindy: Rajbhavan, Guindy, Nanganullar, Madipakkam, Moovarasampet, Mugalivakkam, Ramapuram, St. Thomas Mount, Alandur, Adambakkam, T G Nagar, Vanuvampet, Puzhuthivakkam and surrounding areas
KK Nagar: Karanan Street, Gurudev Street, JJ Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, Andavar Street, Periyar Nagar, Saraswathi Nagar, Jeyaram Nagar, Dasarathapuram and surrounding areas
Thiruverkadu: Ponniamman Nagar, Rajankulpam, VGN Mahalakshmi Nagar, Metro City and Agraharam
Tamil Nadu recorded 1808 positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 25,48,497. Among these, Chennai reported 126 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,37,124. The state recorded 22 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 33,911. 21 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 2447 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 24,91,222.
As of Sunday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 23,364. Till date, 14,89,005 males, 10,59,454 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 3,65,34,735 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,44,219 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 278 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 209 are private facilities.
Vanakkam Chennai!
Welcome to the today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.