Monday, July 26, 2021
Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: TN reports 1808 fresh cases, 22 deaths

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus (Covid-19), Lockdown Latest News Live Updates: According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 3,65,34,735 samples from the state have been tested till date.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: July 26, 2021 9:28:55 am
Chennai, Marina Beach, COVID-19Visitors at Marina Beach during Covid-induced lockdown in Chennai. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1808 positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 25,48,497. Among these, Chennai reported 126 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,37,124. The state recorded 22 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 33,911. 21 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 2447 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 24,91,222.

As of Sunday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 23,364. Till date, 14,89,005 males, 10,59,454 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Updates: Catch the latest news and updates in Chennai as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, unlock and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:28 (IST)26 Jul 2021
Power to be suspended in parts of Chennai today

Tangedco has announced a power cut in Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out maintenance work.

Here are the affected areas:

Adyar: Besant Nagar Rukumani Street, Lakshmipuram, M.G Road, Sastri Nagar, Venkateshwara Nagar, Kakkan Colony, Kamarajar Salai and surrounding areas

Manali: Sadayankuppam, Barma Nagar and Irular Colony

Sembium: Simpson Group of Companies, Periyar Nagar Moolakadai, Teachers Colony, Gandhi Nagar, T H road, Arul Nagar, Venkateswara Colony, Subramaniyam Garden, Binny Nagar, Bank Colony, Roy Nagar, Kumaran Nagar, Vasu Nagar, Thanigachalam Nagar 80 Feet Road, Samy Ramalingam Colony - A, B and C Blocks and surrounding areas

Guindy: Rajbhavan, Guindy, Nanganullar, Madipakkam, Moovarasampet, Mugalivakkam, Ramapuram, St. Thomas Mount, Alandur, Adambakkam, T G Nagar, Vanuvampet, Puzhuthivakkam and surrounding areas

KK Nagar: Karanan Street, Gurudev Street, JJ Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, Andavar Street, Periyar Nagar, Saraswathi Nagar, Jeyaram Nagar, Dasarathapuram and surrounding areas

Thiruverkadu: Ponniamman Nagar, Rajankulpam, VGN Mahalakshmi Nagar, Metro City and Agraharam

09:26 (IST)26 Jul 2021
TN reports 1808 fresh cases, 22 deaths

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 3,65,34,735 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,44,219 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 278 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 209 are private facilities.

09:23 (IST)26 Jul 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Vanakkam Chennai!
Welcome to the today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city. Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

READ | Chennai: Parts of city to face disruption in electricity today

M R Vijayabhaskar, former AIADMK Minister, acquired properties in the name of two partnership firms, a First Information Report lodged against him by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption has said.

READ | Former AIADMK Minister acquired properties in the name of partnership firms: FIR

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 or 044 25384520 | Citizens can also contact the general helpline 104, the 24-hour helplines 044 29510400 or 29510500 and the 24 x 7 mobile helplines 8754448477 or 9444340496 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

