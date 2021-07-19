Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: TN sees steep decline in deaths as state reports 29 Covid-19 fatalities

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 2079 positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 25,35,402. Among these, Chennai reported 150 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,36,206. The state recorded 29 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 33,724. 24 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 2743 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 24,73,781.
The Tamil Nadu Board will announce Class 12 or TN Plus Two results today. The results are expected to be announced by 11 am, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) said, adding that the students will receive an SMS on their registered mobile numbers. Alternatively, they can also register their date of birth and roll number at http://tnresults.nic.in, http://dge1.tn.nic.in, http://dge2.tn.nic.in and http://dge.tn.gov.in to access the results.
The Tamil Nadu government had announced the cancellation of class 12 state board examinations and said a committee would be set up to decide on awarding marks to students. This year, results will be prepared on the basis of an alternative marking scheme. A 50 per cent weightage to class 10 board examination scores (average of three subjects with high marks), while 20 per cent (written in each subject) weightage will be accorded to Plus One board exam and 30 per cent, will be given to class 12 practicals and internal assessment.
The Tamil Nadu School Education Department had announced that students who are not satisfied with the above suggestion and want to improve their scores will be provided an opportunity to take up the board exams when the Covid-19 situation improves. According to the release by the department, the marks scored by those students in the written exams will be considered as final. The details of the written exam are to be announced later by the department.
Students/parents can dial Tamil Nadu School Education Department’s toll-free helpline 14417 to clear their doubts on career prospects.
As of Sunday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 27,897. Till date, 14,81,476 males, 10,53,888 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 3,55,57,967 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,43,429 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 276 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 207 are private facilities.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu and more across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.