Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: TN sees steep decline in deaths as state reports 29 Covid-19 fatalities

TN Class 12 results: Marking scheme

The Tamil Nadu government had announced the cancellation of class 12 state board examinations and said a committee would be set up to decide on awarding marks to students. This year, results will be prepared on the basis of an alternative marking scheme. A 50 per cent weightage to class 10 board examination scores (average of three subjects with high marks), while 20 per cent (written in each subject) weightage will be accorded to Plus One board exam and 30 per cent, will be given to class 12 practicals and internal assessment.

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department had announced that students who are not satisfied with the above suggestion and want to improve their scores will be provided an opportunity to take up the board exams when the Covid-19 situation improves. According to the release by the department, the marks scored by those students in the written exams will be considered as final. The details of the written exam are to be announced later by the department.

