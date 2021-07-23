Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: TN reports 1872 fresh cases, 29 deaths

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1872 positive cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 25,43,040. Among these, Chennai reported 133 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,36,756. The state recorded 29 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 33,838. 26 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 2475 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 24,83,676.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 3,61,13,750 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,45,584 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 278 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 209 are private facilities.
Vigilance officials on Thursday conducted searches at around 20 locations of AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar in connection with a disproportionate assets case, with the opposition party claiming it was done due to 'political vendetta.'
No 'valuable items' were recovered during the raids, Vijayabhaskar's advocate later told reporters. (PTI)
The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Thursday withdrew its appeal against an order passed by a single judge of the Madras High Court, allowing exhumation of the mortal remains of a doctor, who died of Covid-19, paving the way for the reburial at a different location in the city.
The civic body's move will allow the exhumation of the body of Dr Simon Hercules, who had been treating Covid-19 patients and fell victim to it in April last year, from the Velangadu crematorium and rebury the same at the Kilpauk cemetery here. (PTI)
With Chennai having received intermittent showers in the evenings for the past one week, there has been an increase in canine parvovirus cases being reported in the city.
Parvovirus is a contagious virus which affects the intestinal tract of canines.
In light of this, the BMAD is organising a free five-day vaccination drive from July 21 to July 25 for street puppies. The drive aims to vaccinate at least 100 stray puppies who are less than 60 days old everyday.
Tangedco has announced a power cut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 5 pm today to carry out maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
Adyar: VGP Selva Nagar 1st Main Road, Park Avenue 2nd Main Road (near Grand Mall) and Dhandeeswaram 7th Main Road
As of Thursday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 25,526. Till date, 14,85,871 males, 10,57,131 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
