Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: TN reports 1872 fresh cases, 29 deaths

A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a person at a drive-in vaccination centre, at MGM Hospital, in Chennai. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1872 positive cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 25,43,040. Among these, Chennai reported 133 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,36,756. The state recorded 29 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 33,838. 26 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 2475 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 24,83,676.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 3,61,13,750 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,45,584 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 278 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 209 are private facilities.