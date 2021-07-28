Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: Recoveries cross 24.95 lakh as state reports 2312 discharges

Madras HC stays single bench judgment against actor Vijay in tax case

A division bench of the Madras High Court comprising Justices S Duraisamy and R Hemalatha Tuesday stayed the judgment of a single bench which had passed critical remarks against actor Vijay and imposed on him a fine of Rs one lakh for filing a petition seeking exemption from paying entry tax on his Rolls Royce Ghost car imported from England in 2012.

The high court had Thursday granted permission to the Tamil actor to challenge the order of the single bench and expunge its scathing remarks against him.

Senior advocate Vijay Narayan, who appeared on behalf of the actor Tuesday, said Vijay was ready to pay the tax amount and there was no justification for the adverse comments. He said similar cases were dismissed by the bench, but adverse comments were made only on the plea moved by the actor. He added that such remarks could hurt any human being.

