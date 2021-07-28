Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: Recoveries cross 24.95 lakh as state reports 2312 discharges

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1767 positive cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 25,52,049. Among these, Chennai reported 139 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,37,386. The state recorded 29 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 33,966. 28 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 2312 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 24,95,895.
As of Tuesday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 22,188. Till date, 14,91,084 males, 10,60,927 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
A division bench of the Madras High Court comprising Justices S Duraisamy and R Hemalatha Tuesday stayed the judgment of a single bench which had passed critical remarks against actor Vijay and imposed on him a fine of Rs one lakh for filing a petition seeking exemption from paying entry tax on his Rolls Royce Ghost car imported from England in 2012.
The high court had Thursday granted permission to the Tamil actor to challenge the order of the single bench and expunge its scathing remarks against him.
Senior advocate Vijay Narayan, who appeared on behalf of the actor Tuesday, said Vijay was ready to pay the tax amount and there was no justification for the adverse comments. He said similar cases were dismissed by the bench, but adverse comments were made only on the plea moved by the actor. He added that such remarks could hurt any human being.
A total of 162 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 81 arrivals and 81 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
AIADMK’s top leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami on Tuesday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and handed over a memorandum of Tamil Nadu related issues.
Speaking to reporters in Delhi after visiting Shah, Palaniswami said, “it was a courtesy visit.”
Asked if there were discussions related to Tamil Nadu’s political scenario, he said, “no political discussions happened.” (PTI)
Quashing a criminal defamation proceedings initiated by the previous AIADMK government against the Tamil daily Dinamalar, a Madras High Hourt order, however, said the newspaper referring to the former Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa as ‘J’ in a news article was disrespectful.
The criminal defamation was on a series of articles published by the newspaper criticising the then CM Jayalalithaa’s inaction in tackling the crisis after the Chennai floods in 2015.
While the court observed that the case against the newspaper for allegedly defaming the reputation of Jayalalithaa was not in any way touching upon the conduct of the aggrieved person in discharge of her public function, it said that referring to Jayalalithaa as ‘J’ was disrespectful.
Tangedco has announced a power cut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 5 pm for maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
Velachery: T.A Koil 1st Street, 5th Street, Lakshipuram, Parts of Bypass Road and surrounding areas
Manali: MMDA Phases I & II, Elathanur, Nehru Nagar and Thanigai Nagar
Tangedco has announced a power cut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
Sothuperumbedu: Kamarpalayam, Kumaran Nagar, Balamurugan Nagar, Parts of Sholavaram, GNT Road Sholavaram and Kavarakullam
KK Nagar: 10th Avenue, Alagirisamy Salai, Tholkapiyam, Choolaimedu High Road, Kanniyamman Koil, Rangarajapuram, Chitra Avenue, Nelson Manickam Road, Thangal Street, Iyyappa Nagar and surrounding areas
Guindy: Rajbhavan, Guindy, Moovarasampet, Madipakkam, Nandambakkam, Mugalivakkam, Ramapuram, St. Thomas Mount and surrounding areas
Tambaram: Ramaiah Main Road, Nookampalayam Main Road, Gokul Nagar, Gandhi Street, Velachery Main Road, Bharathidasan Street, Alagiri Street, Kannabiran and surrounding areas
Perumbakkam: Sithalapakkam, ADB Avenue, Vengaivasal Main Road, TNHB Colony, MGR Nagar, Jeya Nagar, Valluvar Nagar, Arasankalani Main Road, Sankarapuram and surrounding areas
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 3,68,15,337 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,43,310 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 279 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 210 are private facilities.
