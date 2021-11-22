Tamil Nadu: Central team to visit four districts, Puducherry today to assess flood damage

The inter-ministerial team deputed by the Union government to assess damages caused due to the recent floods triggered by heavy rains in the state will visit Chennai, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Kanyakumari districts as well as Puducherry on Monday. The team had reached Chennai on Sunday.

Two groups comprising seven members will carry out spot assessment and determine the damages caused to crops and property. While one group is led by Rajiv Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, the other one is led by RB Kaul, Consultant, Ministry of Finance.

The state government had submitted a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking Rs 2,629 crore for relief work. Speaking to reporters Sunday, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran said several districts had suffered extensive damages due to the rains and, hence, they would seek more assistance from the Centre.

The team deputed by the Union govt inspecting areas in Tamil Nadu. (Express Photo) The team deputed by the Union govt inspecting areas in Tamil Nadu. (Express Photo)

The inspection team in Chennai is currently visiting areas including Pulianthope and Perambur. Earlier on Sunday, the team members met state Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, Commissioner of Revenue Administration K Phanindra Reddy, Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and other senior officials. The central team was shown pictures and videos recorded during the floods and informed about subsequent measures taken by the administration.

On Tuesday, the team led by Sharma is expected to visit Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Tiruchi districts, while the team led by Kaul will inspect areas in Vellore and Ranipet.

On Wednesday, both teams will arrive in Chennai for a debriefing session at the secretariat before leaving for New Delhi in the evening.