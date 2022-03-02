Tamil Nadu: Ceiling collapses at government school building, two injured

Two students aged eight and 10 suffered injuries on Tuesday after a portion of a ceiling collapsed at a government school in Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram town.

The incident happened at a government primary school in Vagaikulam village near Sayalkudi, where as many as 42 students are currently studying. The injured students were immediately taken to Sayalkudi government primary health centre.

Ramanathapuram District Collector Shankar Lal Kumawat and other officials from the Revenue and Education departments reached the spot and conducted further enquiries.

Speaking to IndianExpress.com, the district collector said the incident happened at an old building that was ordered to be demolished before the school reopened post the pandemic.

“The work to demolish that building was under process. As reported by the chief education officer, a total of six children had entered the old building and were playing inside when one wooden beam fell down. Two children suffered minor injuries and were immediately taken to the primary health centre and provided treatment. As a precautionary measure, we took them to the government hospital as well. They are fine now,” he said.

The collector further added that the headmistress of the primary health school has been suspended in connection with the incident. “We have instructed the teachers to make sure neither the children nor staff go near that building, and have put up warning signs,” he said.