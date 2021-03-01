Tamil Nadu: Case registered against Special DGP accused of sexual assault

According to sources, the IAS officer had filed the complaint to both the Home Secretary and the Director-General of Police a couple of days ago, claiming that Das had misbehaved with her in his car.

Days after he was removed from the post of Special DGP (law and order), the Tamil Nadu Crime Branch CID police registered a case against Rajesh Das who faces a sexual harassment complaint from a woman IPS officer.

A source said the case registered on Sunday, under Section 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman) of the IPC and Sections 3 (prohibition of harassment of woman) and 4 (penalty for harassment of woman) of the TN Prevention of Women Harassment Act. The team will also probe the role of Chengalpattu SP D Kannan IPS, who tried to intercept the victim’s vehicle on February 22 when she was on her way to Chennai to file a formal complaint against Das.

Talking to The Indian Express on Saturday, Das, who is now placed on compulsory wait, said the complainant had political motives.

Even as a six-member committee was constituted last Wednesday following the woman officer’s complaint, the decision to register a case came after the victim had reportedly demanded a criminal probe using her legal provisions in this regard.

According to sources, the IAS officer had filed the complaint to both the Home Secretary and the Director-General of Police a couple of days ago, claiming that Das had misbehaved with her in his car.

A senior home department official known to the ongoing developments in the case said the victim’s written complaint had named senior officers in the ranks of IGPs and DIGs for their knowledge or for witnessing the sequence of events or for colluding with the accused officer to prevent her from filing a complaint.

“The probe will also look at the role of an IG rank officer for his alleged role in trying to influence the victim on behalf of the accused. The probe will look at the sequence of events and the seemingly inappropriate transfer orders against two junior lady officers for being close to the victim,” the official said.

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) had also taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and sought a detailed report in two weeks from DGP Tripathy.