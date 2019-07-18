Tamil Nadu carves out two new districts taking total to 35

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy (EPS) Thursday announced the creation of two new districts in Tamil Nadu by bifurcating Tirunelveli and Kanchipuram. The government will be carving Tenkasi out of Tirunelveli and Chengalpattu from Kanchipuram, he said. With the formation of two new districts, the number of districts in Tamil Nadu rises to 35.

Advertising

The last time a new district was created was in January 2019 when Kallakurichi was carved out of Villupuram district.

Speaking in the state assembly today, EPS said that separate officers would be appointed to govern the districts.

According to the 2011 Census, Tenkasi and Chengalpattu hold a population of 70,545 and 62,569, respectively. Tenkasi, an assembly constituency, is one of the key tourist attractions of the state.

Advertising

When Tuticorin was carved of Tirunelveli district in 1986, there was a demand for Tenkasi to be carved out too. Minister for Revenue RB Udhyakumar, earlier this year, promised that a formal announcement regarding the creation of the new district will soon be made by EPS.

Sivagiri, Ambasamudram, Kadayanallur, and Sengottai regions will come under the newly formed Tenkasi district.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Tenkasi AIADMK MLA C Selva Mohandas Pandian said: “This is the happiest day in my life. In my election manifesto itself, I promised that a separate district will be formed with Tenkasi as headquarters. I thank Chief Minister and other ministers for approving my request. Since the announcement, people have been congratulating me personally on the phone. The residents of Tenkasi are very much pleased as their long-standing demand has been approved finally.”

Pattali Makkal Katchi founder Dr Ramadoss also welcomed the government’s decision but said districts with a population of at least 12 lakh should be divided into small districts for administrative purpose.

Actor and Samathuva Makkal Katchi leader R Sarathkumar took to Twitter and said his long-standing appeal has been finally answered. “New districts Tenkasi & Chengelput announced today. Developmental projects will reach the deserving public faster and more effectively. I am personally happy as Tenkasi has been in my appeals to the former CM & the present CM for a long time, [sic]” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, minister Udhaykumar said that Kumbakonam will soon be carved out of Thanjavur to become the 36th district of Tamil Nadu.