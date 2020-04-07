Tamil Nadu carves out Mayiladuthurai from Nagapattinam, district count rises to 38 in state

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. (File) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. (File)

Tamil Nadu government Tuesday issued an official order notifying the formation of Mayiladuthurai, the 38th district in the state. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on March 24 announced the creation of a new district in Tamil Nadu by bifurcating Nagapattinam. “The government will be carving out Mayiladuthurai from Nagapattinam,” he had said. Mayiladuthurai will serve as the headquarters of the Mayiladuthurai district.

Making the announcement on the last day of the Tamil Nadu assembly session in March, Edappadi said the new district is formed for administrative convenience and to accelerate the public welfare schemes.

Speculation were rife for the past few months that one among Pollachi (from Coimbatore) Edappadi (from Salem) and Mayiladuthurai (from Nagapattinam) will be announced as a new district within April. The last time a new district was created was in August 2019 when Vellore was trifurcated into Tirupattur and Ranipet. In July, the government had created the districts of Chengelpet and Tenkasi, split from Kanchipuram and Tirunelveli districts. With the announcement of Mayiladuthurai as a separate district, six new-districts have been created under the regime of the Edappadi-led AIADMK government in the past one year.

Mayiladuthurai municipality was part of the Thanjavur district until 1865. After Nagapattinam district was formed in October 1991 bifurcating Thanjavur; Thiruvarur, Mannargudi, and Mayiladuthurai fell under Nagapattinam.

In 1997, Nagapattinam was further split into Thiruvarur. While Mannargudi fell under Thiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai still remained with Nagapattinam.

As per the 2011 census, Mayiladuthurai has a population of 85,632. The procedure for charting out a new district broadly includes drawing of boundaries, deciding the blocks and taluks of the new district. After the government conveys its formal acceptance of the plan, chief officials, new district administration including revenue and police department are set up.

