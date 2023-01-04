scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Tamil Nadu Cabinet gives nod to industrial projects costing Rs 15,610.43 crore

"The projects are spread across the State and will come up in the districts of Krishnagiri, Theni, Pudukottai, and in suburban Chennai," said Industries Minister Thangam Thenarasu on Wednesday.

The projects involved electric vehicle-manufacturing, cell-manufacturing plant, automobile, wireless technology, oxygen plant, and textiles. (Representational image)
Tamil Nadu Cabinet gives nod to industrial projects costing Rs 15,610.43 crore
The Tamil Nadu Cabinet on Wednesday approved industrial projects to the tune of Rs 15,610.43 crore, said Industries Minister Thangam Thenarasu on Wednesday.

The projects involved electric vehicle-manufacturing, cell-manufacturing plant, automobile, wireless technology, oxygen plant, and textiles, said the Minister.

“The projects are spread across the State and will come up in the districts of Krishnagiri, Theni, Pudukottai, and in suburban Chennai,” he told reporters here.

The State, he said, had obtained substantial investments for numerous projects down South and is likely to obtain more.

“There’s fair chance for investment in industrial units when the spaceport project comes up in Kulasekharapatnam (Thoothukudi district). Also, the industrial parks at Sriperumbudur and Oragadam, near Chennai, are likely to get further investment once the proposed greenfield international airport project takes off in Parandur,” he said.

As many as 8,726 people would be provided jobs through the proposed ventures, he added. The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin, was held today ahead of the Assembly session beginning on January 9 with the customary address by Governor R N Ravi.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 20:56 IST
