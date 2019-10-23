Exit polls: AIADMK likely to win Tamil Nadu’s Vikravandi

The exit polls conducted by Thanthi TV for the bye-elections in Vikravandi assembly constituency of Tamil Nadu predicted victory for the ruling AIADMK. The actual results of the bypolls will be declared on Thursday.

The election in Vikravandi, which was necessitated following the death of DMK legislator K Rathamani in June, saw a clash between M R Muthamizhselvan of AIADMK and N Pugazhendhi of the DMK.

The bypolls saw a voter turnout of 76.41 per cent at 275 polling stations on Monday. A total of 23 candidates were in the fray in Vikravandi seeking the favour of about 2.24 lakh voters.

Campaigns for the byelections saw the cadre of both AIADMK and DMK addressing the needs of the people, with promises made to better their lifestyle once they cemented a win. While Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami campaigned for Muthamizhselvan, DMK president M K Stalin campaigned for Pugazhendi.

Vikravandi is home to a large number of people belonging to the Vanniyar community. Stalin had promised the Vanniyar community that they would be given 20 per cent reservation, with a memorial being built for Vanniyar leader A Govindasamy if DMK was voted to power. Stalin’s promises had drawn sharp criticism from Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader Dr Ramadoss, who said that Stalin was forced to make such empty promises because he was afraid of losing the polls.

If DMK manages to secure a win, it will give the party a much needed boost before the Tamil Nadu elections in 2021.